Drone-based crop monitoring services provider BharatRohan has announced a co-innovation partnership with AgHub, the agri-innovation hub of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU). This collaborative effort aims to promote a culture of co-innovation, collaboration, and co-creation, facilitating advancements through synergies between agritech start-up and agricultural scientists.

The partnership leverages BharatRohan’s experience in hyperspectral imaging for agricultural crops, focusing on creating a spectral library to improve pest and disease detection in paddy and cotton crops. This initiative is expected to significantly benefit farmers by potentially increasing yields through a reduction in losses caused by pests, such as the brown plant hopper and pink bollworm, and diseases like rice blast and boll rot, by 20-30 per cent.

Amandeep Panwar, Co-founder of BharatRohan, said, “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower farmers. Utilising hyperspectral technology, we aim to provide invaluable insights leading to healthier crops, reduced input costs, and enhanced yields. Our collaboration with AgHub and PJTSAU underscores our dedication to sustainable and prosperous agriculture.”

Also read: RattanIndia’s subsidiary launched drone training programme in Bengaluru

The collaboration leverages innovative hyperspectral imaging and advanced drone technology, setting a new benchmark in early detection and intervention for crop management. This integration is anticipated to lead to more sustainable farming practices and healthier crops.

The initiative aims not only to address current agricultural challenges but also to pave the way for future advancements. BharatRohan and AgHub are planning to expanding their efforts to include a wider variety of crops, contributing to the global goals of food security and sustainable farming.

Kalpana Sastry, MD of AgHub, said, “While the initial focus is on paddy and cotton crops, in a long-term goal we will expand this library to include a wider variety of crops This is a pioneering step opening doors of research institutes and universities in collaborating with agritech startups in innovation space.”

Vijay Nadiminti, CEO and Director of AgHub, said “We are excited to partner with BharatRohan under this innovative Co-innovation program, which aims to fully leverage this technology. This partnership is poised to open new frontiers in Agritech innovation.”