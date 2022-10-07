Consumers in smaller towns and Tier II cities are increasingly looking for fresh and chemical-free fish, and this change in consumption patterns is rapidly gaining pace, observes Fresh To Home, a fully integrated marketplace for fresh fish and meat e-commerce.

The D2C brand has clocked 100 per cent growth in the last quarter in Tier II cities such as Kottayam, Thrissur, Kollam, and Palakkad, among others. While Kerala is known for its rich culinary diversity, consumers are now seeking quality and sustainability, along with affordability. Recent data further affirms that Tier II cities in Kerala are not only frontrunners in consuming preservative-free and chemical-free fish, but are spending the highest per order.

40 pc increase in spending

Shan Kadavil, Co-founder, of , said, “Tier II cities are the next big markets for ecommerce brands and bigger spending from consumers in these cities is a welcome sign. We have clocked 120 per cent growth in tier II cities in the last 12 months and empirical data reveals the average spending in these cities has increased by 40 per cent. The average ticket size per customer is now at ₹670+ from the past ₹500+. Consumers are making judicious purchases that are affordable, sustainable, and offer high nutritional value.”

With growing consciousness in consumers, many are making healthier lifestyle choices, and there is sustained demand for chemical-free fish and meat in smaller cities. More than 95 per cent of the orders in smaller cities are placed on the app. Currently; Fresh To Home enables deliveries of fish, seafood, chicken, and meat across 600+ pin codes in Kerala.

Mathew Joseph, COO, and Co-Founder, of Fresh To Home, said, “Fresh To Home has enabled consumer access to chemical-free and preservative-free fish in many remote geographies, which has further accelerated our growth. Products sold on the platform undergo over 1 quality checks to ensure only the safest, healthiest, fresh, 0 per cent chemicals fish, meat, and meat products reach our customers. We are on a mission to revolutionize the consumption of fresh fish and meat, and more meat lovers adopting sustainable lifestyle choices are encouraging for young D2C brands like us.”