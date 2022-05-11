BigHaat launches Tamil app to empower farmers in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, May 11 BigHaat, a leading digital agri platform, today announced the launch of its mobile application in Tamil to empower the farming community in the State with personalised advisory, by leveraging data, technology, and crop science.

In a press release, the agri start-up said, agriculture is the livelihood for 70 per cent of the rural population in Tamil Nadu. The state has 79.38 lakh landholders cultivating an area of 59.71 lakh hectares, according to the Centre’s 10th Agricultural Census.

“The farmers in the state are relatively more receptive to changing technologies. BigHaat App was created to empower farmers with enriched data for sharper decision making, thus fulfilling the pre-harvest to post-harvest needs of their crop. The app provides quality and on-time inputs to reduce damage to crops and improve yields and crop quality,” Sachin Nandwana, Co-Founder and Director, BigHaat, said in a press release.

He added that the application will provide the farmer a personalised experience throughout the crop’s lifecycle and farmers can access holistic content for all farming needs in Tamil.

BigHaat app also serves as a ‘farmer’s community platform’ enabling interaction among themselves to democratise knowledge. The company said, the user interaction has been kept simple and helps farmers by enabling crop configuration and profiling based on acreage, geolocation, and soil type. It also offers end-to-end crop advisory in Tamil and an AI-based real-time solution with a high impact on risk mitigation.

Farmers can download the app from the Google Play Store or give a missed call at 180030002434 to talk to agri experts or log on to www.BigHaat.com to access the benefits of the platform.