Budget put grain in focus thru branding of millet products 

Meghana Narayan and Shauravi Malik, co-founders, Wholsum Foods Pvt Ltd (makers of millet-based children’s food brand Slurrp Farm) said that the Budget has put the grain in focus, especially by way of branding of millet products nationally and internationally.

With 2023 designated as the International Year of Millets, the awareness around the health benefits of millets and also their environment-friendly cultivation methods will only continue to grow. This will strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the space of these nutricereals in India.

A new wave of entrepreneurship is sweeping the nation and the move will allow numerous young Indians to bring their ideas to life and build brands for the new-age Indian consumer, they said.

“Wholsum Foods and Slurrp Farm are proud to be a part of both India’s startup and millet stories and we look forward to playing our part in this next chapter of India’s growth”, they added.