The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platform (C-Camp) has signed an MoU with the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation to launch ‘Rural Agriculture Innovation Programme’ (RAIN) to promote deep science-based innovations and entrepreneurship focused on food security and sustainable agriculture and allied sectors.

The agreement was signed by Taslimarif Saiyed, C-CAMP Director-CEO, and Soumya Swaminathan, Chairperson, MSSRF and former chief scientist, WHO, in the presence of Shrikumar Suryanarayan, Chairman and MD, Sea6 Energy and former Director of Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprises (ABLE), and KK Narayanan, Founder-Director, Sthayika Seeds and former MD of Tata Group’s Metahelix Life Sciences.

RAIN aims to equip innovators with technologies for on-farm sustainable agriculture, production and quality control; and help farmers diversify their opportunities and value addition on par with global standards. The programme has, at its core, small and marginalised farmers, especially women, who contribute 60-90 per cent of the world rice crop cultivation and women-led fisheries enterprises; it aims to ensure sustained yields, which are under pressure due to climate change.

The partners are looking to expand beyond Karnataka in areas such as Orissa, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala through corporate social responsibility or public-private partnership projects.

C-CAMP Centre of Excellence for Agri Innovation (Agri CoE) has nurtured over 60 innovations, including several that have reached product stage. One of the highlights of the joint programme is the deployment of such products for local farmer groups, encouraging technology adoption for sustainable agriculture, alternative livelihoods, increased biodiversity and agroforestry.

Taslimarif said, “Agriculture and climate are closely interlinked. Due to climate change large parts of the world are becoming food insecure. RAIN with MSSRF comes at this crucial time so that we can build a joint innovation programme in India especially for the vulnerable communities in various ecologies in India, whether it be coastal, or small and marginalised farmers who will benefit from switching crops, etc. The aim is to increase agricultural productivity; identifying rural innovations; increased income for smallholder farmers; women empowerment in agriculture; and, foremost, local solutions to address local or micro pain points.”

Dr Swaminathan said, “Delighted to sign an MoU with C-CAMP, a real star in the innovation ecosystem. We will jointly work on the RAIN programme, focusing on solving problems of small and marginal farmers through a science-based approach.”

RAIN shall start off with a four-fold theme comprising eco-harmony or balance between human activities and nature by supporting innovations in soil health and biodiversity; harvest-secure methods and protocols to prevent wastage of produce; climate resilience in agriculture; and cleantech and sanitation.

C-CAMP and MSSRF will work together at the Centre of Excellence for Agri Innovation, supported by the government of Karnataka as a knowledge partner; exchange technical and field support for technology validation, with special focus on local innovations that are culturally a better fit in target areas; and launch a joint call for innovations against mutually vetted problem statements in food, agriculture, pisciculture, animal husbandry and allied areas under RAIN.