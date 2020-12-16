Cabinet okays ₹3,500 cr sugar export subsidy

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
The government on Wednesday approved a subsidy of ₹3,500 crore to sugar mills for the export of 60 lakh tonnes of sweetener during the ongoing marketing year 2020-21 as part of its efforts to help them clear outstanding dues to sugarcane farmers.
Briefing media after the meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved a subsidy of ₹3,500 crore on exports of 60 lakh tonnes of sweetener and the subsidy amount will directly be given to farmers.
The minister said both “sugar industry as well as sugarcane farmers are in crisis” because of high domestic production at 310 lakh tonnes as against the annual demand of 260 lakh tonnes.
The decision will benefit five crore farmers, said Javadekar, who is also Union Environment Minister.
In the previous marketing year 2019-20 (October-September), the government provided a lump sum export subsidy of ₹10,448 per tonne, costing the exchequer ₹6,268 crore.
Mills exported 5.7 million tonnes of sugar against the mandatory quota of 6 million tonnes set for the 2019-20 season (October-September), according to official data.
