Speakers at a scientist–farmer interactive session have underlined the need for coordinated efforts from local communities for the conservation of the Vembanad Kole ecosystem.

The Kole lands have been viewed as rice production systems over the last few years and efforts have been made to maximise yields. But unscientific management practices have resulted in the loss of soil health due to high acidity, nutrient imbalance and micro-nutrient deficiency. The chemical pesticide load in the ecosystem is yet to be assessed, said P Indira Devi, ICAR Emeritus Professor with Kerala Agricultural University.

Besides, the existing spread of aquatic weeds, like water hyacinth, an invasive species locally known as pink bloom, is pursuing serious threats to the ecosystem health, she said.

VS Sunil Kumar, former Agriculture Minister, emphasised the need for coordinated institutional mechanism for management of Kole ecosystem. He also released the book titled Kolepatangal: History and Science edited by Indira Devi and published by Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad

According to Indira Devi, wetlands are ranked third among the most productive ecosystems and are valuable source sinks and transformers of a multitude of chemical, biological and genetic material. These ecosystems are considered as the “Kidneys of the earth” for the natural cleaning mechanisms through biogeochemical cycles. Wetlands have been reported to prevent floods, trap sediments, sink nutrients, source water, recharge ground water, protect shoreline, abate pollution and regulate biogeochemical cycles. Paddy cultivation is one of the methods to ensure conservation, as it also meets the rice requirement of the State.

Kole lands spread over Thrissur and Malappuram districts and is one of the largest and most important wetlands of Kerala, covering an area of 13,632 hectares. This is a part of the Vembanad Kole wetland, declared a Ramsar site in the year 2002. Quoting a 2021 study, she said the Total Ecosystem Service value of Kole wetlands was assessed as a minimum of ₹390.53 crore per annum. Flood control is identified as the major function.

It is also pointed out that the issues connected with Kole lands are not merely affecting the farmers alone, but the society as a whole. It is more of an environmental issue than a production challenge. The need of the hour is an ecosystem based approach in management. The existing arrangement with officials from different departments often fails to conceive the ecosystem services from wetlands. While the UN is observing this decade as the decade for ecosystem restoration, after half a decade of Ramsar Convention, it is better late than never, she said.