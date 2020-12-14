Campco gets new board for 2020-25

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
The members of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd have elected a new board of directors for 2020-25. The term of the existing board of directors, led by SR Satishchandra, came to an end at the 46th annual general meeting of the members of the cooperative on December 13.
The new board has elected Kishore Kumar Kodgi as the President of Campco, and Shankaranarayana Bhat K as Vice-President for 2020-25. They assumed charge on December 13 after the AGM.
All the 16 members on the board, including Kodgi and Bhat, were elected unopposed recently.
Following are the directors representing Karnataka on the board of Campco for 2020-25: Raghavendra HM of Shivamogga, Shambhulinga Ganapati Hegde of Sirsi, SR Satishchandra of Bantwal, Dayananda Hegde of Karkala, Krishnaprasad Madtila of Sullia, and Mahesh Chowta and Raghavendra Bhat of Bantwal.
Following are the directors representing Kerala on the board of Campco for 2020-25: Padmaraja Pattaje of Badiadka, Jayaprakash Narayan TK of Meeyapadavu, Jayarama Saralaya of Panattadi, Balakrishna Rai of Paivalike, Radhakrishnan K of Hosadurga, Satyanarayana Prasad of Mulleria, and Suresh Kumar Shetty of Kidoor.
