Centre allays fears of fertiliser shortage

Seeking to allay concerns over fertiliser shortage, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya has said that the availability of the nutrients will surpass demands raised by the States and Union Territories. He has also appealed to farmers not to hoard fertilisers.

Mandaviya reviewed the availability targets of fertilisers for November with officials in Delhi on Monday and denounced the shortage claims, according to a ministry statement.

Supplies to surpass demand

While the demand for urea is 41 lakh tonnes, 76 lakh tonnes of urea will be made available, the statement said. Similarly, 18 lakh tonnes of DAP will be made available against a projected demand of 17 lakh tonnes. Availability of 30 lakh tonnes of NPK will surpass the demand of 15 lakh tonnes, the Ministry said.

The Union Minister appealed to all farmers not to hoard fertilisers. He requested them not to pay attention to rumour mongers. He cautioned that strict action would be taken against those who resort to black-marketing of fertilisers using rumour as a shield.

Mandaviya assured that the Centre is constantly monitoring the production, imports and movement of fertilisers in the country, and adequate arrangements are in place to ensure that farmers get a sufficient quantity.

Additional subsidy

Last month, the Government announced an additional fertiliser subsidy of ₹28,655 crore for the rabi season. The move was aimed to offset the increase in international prices.

Meanwhile, rabi sowing has picked up in the northern states, and the planted acreage is 1.8 per cent higher at 43.29 lakh hectares as of October 29. Higher residual soil moisture left by extended monsoon rains is seen helping farmers to take up sowing of winter crops such as wheat and mustard, among others.