Locusts spotted in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh are those escaped control operations: Officials

Asus TUF Gaming A15 review: Player, performer
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
Locusts appeared in Gurugram, Dwarka, Palwal in Haryana were leftover swarms which escaped control operations in Rewari in Haryana, and these swarms regrouped three smaller swarms are moving towards different parts of Uttar Pradesh, an official statement from Ministry of Agriculture said here on Saturday.
According to the statement, locust swarm was first noticed in Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan on Friday morning and reached Rewari by evening. While they were there, Locust Warning Organisation (LWO) officials together with their counterparts from the State undertook control operations till early Saturday morning. However, not all the pests were not destroyed by the operations, leading to some of them regrouping into three splinter groups.
While one swarmlet moved towards Gurugram and from there via Faridabad to neighbouring areas of Uttar Pradesh. The second splinter group of locusts, though spotted briefly in Dwarka, moved towards Daulatabad, Faridabad and to UP districts. The third moved towards Palwal and headed further towards UP, the statement said.
The Ministry said State agricultural departments in Rajasthan, Haryana and UP and local administration officials together with LWO officials are tracking their movement to launch further control operations as they settle for the night. More locust control teams from Rajasthan have moved to Haryana and UP to help in control operations, the statement added.
Earlier in the day, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai convened an emergency meeting to discuss the situation following the sighting of locusts in neighbouring Gurugram. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the State agricultural department as well as district magistrates from South Delhi and West Delhi.
Residents in many parts of Gurugram on Saturday woke up to rustles of locusts as locusts descended on Delhi’s satellite city in huge numbers. According to officials, the swarm spread across two kilometres and moved from west to east towards Faridabad and Palwal.
Though these migratory pests are regular visitors to the Thar desert, this year their arrival was at least two months in advance. According to UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) officials tracking the transborder movement of these locusts right from East Africa, India could expect several waves of locusts this year with favourable weather conditions, aided further by climate change.
In May, India battled a devastating desert locust outbreak. The crop-destroying swarms first attacked Rajasthan and then spread to Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
The desert locust is considered the most destructive. It multiplies very rapidly and is capable of covering 150 kilometres in a day.
A type of grasshopper, locusts can eat more than their body weight. One square kilometre of locust swarm contains around 40 to 80 million locusts, and they can eat in a day food that is enough to feed 35,000 people.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
A young entrepreneur turns cigarette waste into finished products
Assamese villagers opt for traditional housing for protection against floods
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
About 55% of the fund’s assets is allocated to large-caps and 35% to mid-caps
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...