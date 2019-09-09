Cereals Prices

as on : 09-09-2019 03:40:17 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)70.0016.67970.001850188029.82
Agra(UP)32.0010.341279.001885188017.08
Aligarh(UP)25.0066.671228.001900190015.15
Barhaj(UP)20.00-4.76434.0017901800-
Rura(UP)17.0036470.701600170013.88
Fatehabad(UP)15.0020379.901850172021.71
Jhansi(UP)9.50-40.62350.001675165526.42
Singroli(MP)8.00-8.001700-6.25
Sri Madhopur(Raj)7.00-54.251133.001700165123.19
Jangipura(UP)6.6046.67173.70176017309.32
Samsabad(UP)6.0020140.001875180017.19
Ballia(UP)3.507560.50177517901.43
Etawah(UP)3.507559.301890188029.45
Mahoba(UP)3.20-15.79109.5018201660-
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-66.6727.003400340094.29
Achnera(UP)3.00NC119.101880187022.88
Azamgarh(UP)3.0036.3674.701825183010.94
Karvi(UP)3.00-14.2959.601700173014.48
Gazipur(UP)2.50-37.5264.50178017409.20
Sehjanwa(UP)2.50-16.6782.4014501450-9.38
Kopaganj(UP)2.40NC60.101825182010.61
Charra(UP)2.00NC26.501885190020.06
Saharanpur(UP)2.00-50119.001880188018.24
Shikohabad(UP)1.505060.501920195018.52
Bellary(Kar)1.00-9011.0043393344228.21
Jarar(UP)0.905071.501710171011.76
Faizabad(UP)0.8014.2912.601880189013.25
Muzzafarnagar(UP)0.80-33.33100.20191018857.61
Mau(Chitrakut)(UP)0.80NC7.001650167534.69
Raibareilly(UP)0.60-403.1017501625-
HybridCumbu
Mumbai(Mah)146.00-42.971719.003800330031.03
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.0011.11505.0023602350-
Bangalore(Kar)43.00330153.002800280016.67
Manvi(Kar)20.0025708.0010501050-38.24
Bidar(Kar)14.00-12.530.003500330016.67
Laxmeshwar(Kar)2.001003.002397177083.96
Jalkot(Mah)2.00-2.001850--
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)2.00-2.002126--
Dudhani(Mah)2.001003.0027502315-
Bagru(Raj)1.50-5013.5024502750-18.33
Anuppur(MP)1.20-1.202300--
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC5.0025502500-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC34.0022002200-
Bellary(Kar)1.00-52.383.1023482483-
Akola(Mah)1.00-504.0022501900110.28
Amarawati(Mah)1.00-1.001850--
Jalgaon(Mah)1.00-96.3220.002900285063.38
Maize
Kannauj(UP)360.00-12.27308.002000200063.93
Gadarpur(Utr)351.00-72.8136441.0016581325-
Etah(UP)335.00103.033459.501950191061.16
Lingasugur(Kar)273.00-4.213632.0024002440-
Hanagal(Kar)235.002036.362256.0016001550-
Hardoi(UP)200.00-4.768520.0017602430-
Bahraich(UP)152.20-16.473921.9017701770-
Burdwan(WB)137.006.2977.0017501750-
Katwa(WB)135.006.3971.5017501750-
Shikaripura(Kar)125.00-453.002300-76.92
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)116.00-7.21513.0017501750-
Kamlaganj(UP)110.00-2.652724.001830185053.78
Birbhum(WB)110.00-29.03265.0017501360-
Haliyala(Kar)98.0088.461193.0017001700-
Jasvantnagar(UP)95.00-5755.001900190071.17
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)85.00-5.561545.002025200060.71
Sirsaganj(UP)82.9038.172173.102025205062.00
Pilibhit(UP)80.006.675627.5017501750-
Hardoi(UP)80.0014.292545.002000199058.73
Piriya Pattana(Kar)77.0079.0714028.001500160025.00
Kandi(WB)70.00NC987.0018001800-
Mainpuri(UP)69.50-7.331580.0020202050-
Haathras(UP)67.30124.331113.302210215087.29
Kalipur(WB)66.00NC1163.0017501750-
Ammoor(TN)65.6661.41339.6017301719-
Bangalore(Kar)62.00100622.002650265051.43
Madhoganj(UP)62.008.772293.501965196059.11
Hunsur(Kar)59.0019597.001400150055.56
Nanjangud(Kar)59.00-41638.0017501600-
Bilsi(UP)54.50-6.031257.701880180067.11
Gingee(TN)52.5016.672872.5020011980-
Madhoganj(UP)52.0013.049614.0017501750-
Gondal(UP)51.0018.63289.501710171036.80
Lucknow(UP)48.0026.321009.001800195033.33
Hanagal(Kar)46.00-71.9512292.002500240085.19
Uttaripura(UP)46.00-83.33428.201800180050.00
Honnali(Kar)45.0055.1716662.002100200060.31
Charama(Cht)43.001333.335191.001585150058.50
Bahraich(UP)42.5010.39405.8018001740-
Chikkamagalore(Kar)40.00471.4384.0032271750-
Santhesargur(Kar)40.0081.82375.001600150088.24
Sultanpur(UP)40.00-33.334560.0017501750-
Ujhani(UP)40.00NC901.001850185042.31
Charra(UP)39.00-46.581495.802000202565.98
Jayas(UP)36.00-20.352067.3018251825-
Bareilly(UP)32.508.33384.5026501750-
Kalna(WB)31.505169.0017501770-
Budalur(TN)30.0038.891379.9619001900-
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC4740.0035403550-
Bachranwa(UP)30.00201663.0016301640-
Nadia(WB)30.00-14.29935.0015501550-
Rura(UP)27.50-3.511519.5017701770-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)27.0080264.001935193536.27
Nagari(Cht)23.00-96.861488.5014001500-
Gauripur(ASM)20.00-14.8987.00950970-
Sangli(Miraj)(Mah)20.00-31.03123.002525252560.32
Aligarh(UP)20.00NC703.502000200065.29
Bhehjoi(UP)20.00-64.29622.0018001825-
Takhatpur(Cht)19.20-1.03103.2014501450-
Ganjdudwara(UP)19.0026.67782.501900192065.22
Rura(UP)18.50-26202.5019001900-
Saharanpur(UP)18.00500156.801900192024.59
Avalurpet'(TN)17.60700299.9017101776-
Agra(UP)17.00-2.86605.002010202064.75
Thanjavur(TN)16.201520742.9322502250-
Boraee(Cht)16.00-73.42573.1015001400-
Aliganj(UP)16.00-55.563381.901850188060.87
Farukhabad(UP)16.00-42.862133.002020204060.32
Raibareilly(UP)16.00-20441.0018501865-
Faizabad(UP)15.00NC486.5016851650-
Muradabad(UP)15.007.14163.101840183023.49
Salon(UP)15.00-251011.0017751760-
Shikohabad(UP)15.0050556.502025203062.65
Utraula(UP)13.00-23.532401.5017201720-
Gattasilli(Cht)12.00-36.84169.0014001300-
Melur(TN)12.00-53.85215.0019651955-
Balrampur(UP)12.00200880.0017001620-
Akbarpur(UP)12.00201034.0016701670-
Sitapur(UP)10.502.942496.4015001490-
Annur(TN)10.0030025.912500240096.08
Khalilabad(UP)10.00-50620.0017651765-
Sambhal(UP)10.00-50221.0018501900-
Buland Shahr(UP)10.00NC210.602070203558.02
Khatra(WB)10.0011.11487.0017501750-
Gondal(UP)9.0012.56697.3016701670-
Ballia(UP)9.00-18.18108.001720173020.28
Sahiyapur(UP)9.00-14.293343.2017351680-
Cheyyar(TN)8.52-76.54446.9017141774-
Naugarh(UP)8.50-10.532241.5017401725-
Belargaon(Cht)8.00-71.83116.4013501300-
Gorakhpur(MP)7.55118.841115.2014001313-
Sangarapuram(TN)6.4033.33433.2016971616-
Panchpedwa(UP)6.0030.43958.2015701560-
Jafarganj(UP)6.0020537.0014601350-
Gandai(Cht)5.20-5.201750--
Thiryagadurgam(TN)5.20173.6865.2017981766-
Bohorihat(ASM)5.00-5.001600-39.13
Manasa(MP)5.00-5.001960-72.54
Anandnagar(UP)5.00-66.671616.6017351750-
Hapur(UP)5.00NC34.0019501920-
Sehjanwa(UP)5.00NC1596.0015501550-
Wazirganj(UP)5.00NC70.0018201810-
Praswada(MP)4.80-26.152115.6018001800-
Kasdol(Cht)4.00NC10519.0013001300-
Champaknagar(Cht)4.00-60.41449.2614001500-
Narharpur(Cht)4.00100950.1015851500-
Bhurkoni(Cht)4.00-8044.0014001300-
Kallakurichi(TN)4.00-6.98572.202484255971.31
Atrauli(UP)4.00-20215.001820182049.18
Soharatgarh(UP)4.0014.29781.0017401725-
Manalurpet(TN)3.6056.52256.4014711516-
Kota(Cht)3.50-6522.5013501350-
Jagraon(Pun)3.5016.677.501800175060.00
Faizabad(UP)3.50NC74.501925192534.62
Dankaur(UP)3.507533.3030002600-
Kota(Raj)3.001005820.502300212080.39
Etawah(UP)3.00NC156.202000192580.18
Devgadhbaria(Guj)2.80-3.45559.6013701370-
Dhamnod(MP)2.80-2.801502--
Ajuha(UP)2.502531.301860185043.08
Ratanpur(Cht)2.20-7823.7013501350-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)2.00NC1566.6015851500-
Mumbai(Mah)2.00-2.002800--
Korar(Cht)1.90-1.901500--
Gulavati(UP)1.802027.301870185531.23
Vettavalam(TN)1.79-1.791653--
Gogamba(Guj)1.70-1517.8021502150-
Sambalpur(Cht)1.50-1.501500--
Dehgam(Guj)1.505038.8016621687-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.50-65.91413.802250225036.36
Balrampur(UP)1.5087.567.1017251700-
Bhanupratappur(Cht)1.40-1.401500--
Jaunpur(UP)1.40-76.6784.501710172519.58
Vikkiravandi(TN)1.30-35303.7016001750-
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)1.20-33.33258.3013701370-
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC28.0018501800-
Kovvur(AP)1.00NC13.0018251825-
Dhansura(Guj)1.00NC6.402200205052.78
Gogamba(Similiya)(Guj)1.002544.201950195035.42
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC83.0015001600NC
Bellary(Kar)1.00-16.6727.202300236468.50
Mundaragi(Kar)1.00-9050.002060197657.61
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC16.0017501750-
Pallipattu(TN)1.00NC55.0014281428-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC57.0014281428-
Dudhi(UP)0.90-0.90500--
Bishenpur(Man)0.7016.674.4030003000-
Divai(UP)0.60NC98.101600160024.03
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)0.60NC4.7032503250-
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Chintamani(Kar)35.00169.23192.002400240026.32
Bangalore(Kar)14.00-69.57408.003150315012.50
Piriya Pattana(Kar)10.00-52.38878.002100225016.67
Kadur(Kar)7.00-7.003000--
Arasikere(Kar)6.00-4047.002300200017.95
Tindivanam(TN)4.0048.1542.102639268038.97
Vikkiravandi(TN)1.00-56.5220.502640261139.76
Same/Savi
Pandariya(Cht)18.0024.14100.202485272556.78
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)1.20-7.6929.302014218544.89
Gingee(TN)0.80NC1.6020311851-
Tindivanam(TN)0.80-55.567.5020421880-
Published on September 09, 2019
TOPICS
cereals

