Cereals Prices

as on : 27-09-2019 11:49:22 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC1323.001885188012.20
Barhaj(UP)18.00-18.18563.0018001790-
Gazipur(UP)8.0033.33287.50179017909.82
Mangrol(Guj)3.20113.33124.3027003100-15.63
Beawar(Raj)1.80125202.0019501950-19.59
Sandila(UP)1.50-404.0017301710-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC54.002200220015.79
Maize
Pipli(Har)4196.00-4196.001835--
Piriya Pattana(Kar)532.0087.3215256.001600150045.45
Lakhimpur(UP)160.00-2036595.0017001660-
Aligarh(UP)60.00504895.0034003500-
Lakhimpur(UP)45.0040.62692.801750176024.11
Siliguri(WB)35.00-7.89482.0020002100-
Aligarh(UP)25.00-16.67803.501980198060.98
Gauripur(ASM)24.0020238.50970970-
Nawanshahar(Pun)23.451463.3355.0526023200-
Utraula(UP)18.00-30.772533.5017201720-
Nawanshahar(Pun)9.55-74.61257.1219101500-
Sandila(UP)9.50-519.5017501765-
Sahiyapur(UP)8.00-23.813441.2017651760-
Sandila(UP)7.5036.3613.0019401920-
Gorakhpur(MP)7.20-521176.9013131525-
Thanjavur(TN)7.20-83.22814.0722502250-
Atrauli(UP)7.0016.67232.001820182046.77
Gangoh(UP)5.80-7.9431.0024102390-
Pongalur(TN)5.5083.3318.002150215049.31
Beawar(Raj)4.1095.24266.602000250019.40
Pudupalayam(TN)3.00-3.002100--
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-50145.0019501950-
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00-33.337797.0016001600-
Richha(UP)1.80-5.261436.2017501750-
Dankaur(UP)1.40-4447.9030203100-
Gangoh(UP)1.10-8.333.3019501945-
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC20.0017001700-
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC10.0016501650-
Penugonda(AP)1.00NC2.0017901790-
Surajpur(Cht)1.00NC27.0017751775-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC88.00160016006.67
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC51.0014281428-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC65.0014281428-
Budalur(TN)1.00NC1578.5219001900-
Gulavati(UP)1.00-44.4437.101850187029.82
Achalda(UP)1.00NC15.002010200041.05
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Piriya Pattana(Kar)28.003.7995.002250210012.50
Published on September 27, 2019
TOPICS
cereals