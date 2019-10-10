Cereals Prices

as on : 10-10-2019 04:06:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.0075925.001865189013.03
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC1158.001890188011.83
Mahoba(UP)27.20300142.001730177516.89
Barhaj(UP)18.00-18.18632.0018001800-
Gazipur(UP)8.50183.33227.501830183014.38
Samsabad(UP)8.00-11.11139.001850187512.12
Fatehabad(UP)5.20NC315.601670172017.61
Mathura(UP)5.00-16.6750.501910186015.76
Kasganj(UP)4.00-42.86176.001830188010.91
Shamli(UP)4.00-8.001930--
Sandila(UP)3.8026.6722.6016701720-
Etawah(UP)3.5016.6762.301880187028.77
Lalitpur(UP)3.20-28.89445.901760175018.52
Allahabad(UP)3.0020071.801950180016.07
Jalaun(UP)2.40208.2017481571-
Ballia(UP)2.00-50148.00176517700.86
Kopaganj(UP)2.0033.3355.501865183512.69
Saharanpur(UP)2.00-5068.00187518807.45
Sehjanwa(UP)2.00NC86.5014501450-9.38
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.50-50159.00187611507.02
Azamgarh(UP)1.00NC61.001815183010.00
Lalsot(Raj)0.80-52.94149.901675162028.85
HybridCumbu
Bijay Nagar(Raj)22.102662.5100.901900240035.71
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00-20530.0020902160-
Vikkiravandi(TN)15.00-25674.101629153013.44
Manvi(Kar)12.00NC605.00115022009.52
Rajkot(Guj)8.5021.43219.7028752775-4.17
Beawar(Raj)2.0010037.90210029007.69
Nizar(Guj)1.70-3.401800--
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC11.0025002500-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC24.0022002200NC
Maize
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)13099.0030362.7926436.801835148035.42
Samrala(Pun)9040.00-18080.001835--
Pilibhit(UP)5500.0012025392.5017801745-
Gadarpur(Utr)2730.00-8.3354127.0015601790-
Jahangirabad(UP)2400.007005601.0026802600-
Aligarh(UP)2300.00248.4810815.0026503300-
Haathras(UP)1400.0024003270.0026002500-
Mehatpur(Pun)1351.3089.074132.0018351835-
Ajnala(Pun)1223.00-2446.002471--
Jalandhar City(Kartar Pur Dana mandi)(Pun)1189.90839.892858.301835162063.84
Lakhimpur(UP)1000.002536795.0013701350-
Kicchha(Utr)926.303696.314814.4015101350-
Sultanpur Lodhi (Tibba)(Pun)711.98-1423.961835-66.82
Buland Shahr(UP)650.00-1300.002651--
Jalandhar Cantt.(Pun)597.00-1194.001835--
Saharanpur(UP)585.00-1170.002450--
Sitapur(UP)482.202913.753524.8014201510-
Etah(UP)410.00203.73754.501960198050.77
Khurja(UP)400.007900910.0026103140-
Awagarh(UP)300.00-600.002200--
Dadri(UP)300.00900660.0026002650-
Kasganj(UP)290.0081.252087.5019601970-
Aliganj(UP)275.70665.832131.201920185056.10
Sirsaganj(UP)274.50581.142421.402020201049.63
Kahnuwan(Pun)238.00-476.001835--
Vilaspur(UP)232.005295.35480.0018151750-
Farukhabad(UP)220.00238.462837.002000198060.00
Kannauj(UP)215.002.388114.001970200055.12
Bahraich(UP)193.0021.084467.3017701770-
Mainpuri(UP)190.00-380.002390--
Nanjangud(Kar)175.00108.331779.0019161800-
Etah(UP)150.00-300.002350--
Hardoi(UP)140.00NC9660.0018151730-
Golagokarnath(UP)140.00NC1822.3017401050-
Dhing(ASM)120.0041.18485.0014001400-
Kayamganj(UP)120.0071.431732.001990201051.91
Sangli(Miraj)(Mah)111.00246.88377.002455257555.87
Kamlaganj(UP)110.004.762177.401990195060.48
Rudrapur(Utr)90.60-28.17624.6013002250-
Kolar(Kar)90.00-80.931183.0018081789-
Hardoi(UP)90.0012.52505.001740174038.10
Dahod(Guj)89.40128.641438.002110210027.88
Hathur(Pun)88.00-176.001835--
Charra(UP)85.00142.86205.0025002460-
Tikonia(UP)81.004001261.2015001400-
Paliakala(UP)80.00-55.561556.0013901475-
Kandi(WB)80.0029.031209.0018001800-
Dankaur(UP)79.0016.18341.9021002500-
Dhing(ASM)75.007.141055.001600160039.13
Nanakmatta(Utr)61.24-75.2580.9816501650-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)61.10270.3352.702100205061.54
Hanagal(Kar)61.00-45.053105.0016501600-
Ujhani(UP)60.0050911.001850185050.41
Budalur(TN)51.6050601530.8619001900-
Bazpur(Utr)45.20172.292886.1018351245-
Gingee(TN)45.00-14.29521.3026003115-
Bahraich(UP)39.603.12523.4018201810-
Mohamadabad(UP)38.0052628.002000178598.02
Charra(UP)37.50-6.251727.501985200052.69
Amoda(Cht)36.00-24.21235.5016001550-
Jayas(UP)36.0033.332326.3018001775-
Honnali(Kar)35.00-89.2313223.002150215060.45
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.0016.671390.002020197552.45
Khalilabad(UP)35.00133.33725.0017851775-
Sidhwan Bet(Pun)34.00-68.001835-60.96
Holenarsipura(Kar)32.00-38.46371.001500210025.00
Haliyala(Kar)31.00-64.371704.0017001700-
Aligarh(UP)30.0050750.802000201057.48
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-25876.301800175022.45
Partaval(UP)30.0013.21316.5017201710-
Haathras(UP)30.002751052.902150200053.57
Basti(UP)28.50141095.0017751760-
Mainpuri(UP)28.505.561707.0019401960-
Haliyala(Kar)27.00-48.08270.002200180061.17
Beawar(Raj)25.4043.5180.601975210017.91
Balrampur(UP)24.0060992.0017501700-
Kanker(Cht)23.00161.36179.9016001550-
Nawanshahar(Pun)23.0011.111378.7420101815-
Saharanpur(UP)23.0043.75225.301890191032.63
Muradabad(UP)22.0037.5208.101875187017.19
Somvarpet(Kar)21.00-50206.0013001200-
Naila(Cht)20.2050.7553.8015201550-
Raibareilly(UP)20.0025481.0018301850-
Puranpur(UP)20.001001775.5017501750-
Nadia(WB)20.00-40.001540--
Dahod(Guj)19.00-94.77922.2014101530-
Hanagal(Kar)19.00-815540.002000200060.00
Naanpara(UP)16.80147.06740.6016001300-
Sarona(Cht)16.2020871.5816001550-
Saharanpur(UP)16.00-32.001815--
Udaipura(Raj)15.60-12.85229.502025202039.66
Muzzafarnagar(UP)15.007.14480.501925192520.31
Sandila(UP)15.00NC93.0017001925-
Jafarganj(UP)15.0087.5585.5014001450-
Utraula(UP)14.5011.542593.0017201720-
Ammoor(TN)13.727.36400.5916421648-
Nawanshahar(Pun)12.20-32.2260.4028322700-
Nawabganj(UP)12.00-4230.501750170045.23
Jahangirabad(UP)11.00-81.36382.002020200053.03
Ganjdudwara(UP)11.00-58.8548.901900188068.14
Naugarh(UP)10.5061.542146.0017701760-
Takhatpur(Cht)10.40-19.38136.9014501500-
Salon(UP)10.00-33.331046.0018551760-
Sandila(UP)10.00-33.3380.5017601750-
Akbarpur(UP)9.60-201053.2016901670-
Charama(Cht)8.50-51.435304.001400140040.00
Allahabad(UP)8.0023.0897.301880182027.46
Bareilly(UP)8.00-75.38400.5017502650-
Ulundurpettai(TN)7.50-60576.7017201700-
Lakshar(Utr)7.5036.36240.5018501850-
Thanjavur(TN)7.20-69.23875.2722502250-
Haldwani(Utr)7.20-14.401920--
Vikkiravandi(TN)6.70458.33318.3015801580-
Kasdol(Cht)6.00NC10560.0013001300-
Tiruvennainallur(TN)5.606.67102.7015681554-
Ballia(UP)5.50-31.25145.001750172522.38
Champaknagar(Cht)5.00-79.841528.8614001500-
Ratanpur(Cht)5.00127.2733.7015501350-
Pulpally(Ker)5.0066.67169.0019501850-
Kallakurichi(TN)5.00-44.44521.702161216448.12
Shamli(UP)5.0066.6719.0019301960-
Sirsaganj(UP)4.60-9.202310--
Gadaura(UP)4.50504328.1016201630-
Basana(Cht)4.00-8.001450--
Kota(Cht)4.0014.2930.5015501350-
Jaunpur(UP)4.0040061.501730172019.31
Lalitpur(UP)4.00NC210.501670169038.02
Thiryagadurgam(TN)3.8037578.9017451800-
Naanpara(UP)3.608085.001800180024.14
Cheyyar(TN)3.14-1.26463.1416751746-
Narharpur(Cht)3.00-25979.1014001400-
Dudhawa(Cht)3.00-6.001600--
Pongalur(TN)3.00NC49.002140214048.61
Sehjanwa(UP)3.00-501566.0016001600-
Safdarganj(UP)2.90-21.62646.6017301750-
Sangarapuram(TN)2.6013.04445.6015641893-
Bardewri(Cht)2.50-5.001600--
Etawah(UP)2.5025157.701925201073.42
Ajuha(UP)2.502528.301750181031.58
Nakud(UP)2.40-4.802150--
Lakhanpuri(Cht)2.00-201581.6014001400-
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC257.0016001600-8.57
Pukhrayan(UP)2.00150127.3018701900-
Buland Shahr(UP)2.00-83.33221.002020202049.63
Balrampur(UP)2.00-33.3366.001725172536.36
Anandnagar(UP)1.80-501676.4017501735-
Gogamba(Guj)1.7021.4327.8022002200-
Rajkot(Guj)1.50-31.8227.102175207545.00
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC22.0018001700-
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC12.0017001650-
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC38.0018501900-
Tanuku(AP)1.00NC9.0018151815-
Raigarh(Cht)1.00-9544.2016001350-
Dehgam(Guj)1.00NC44.8017121687-
Ahwa-Dang(Guj)1.00NC5.0015751650-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC69.0015001700NC
New Grain Market , Panchkula(Har)1.00NC5.0018351836-
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC56.0014281428-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC69.0014281428-
Auraiya(UP)1.00NC9.001910172054.03
Gogamba(Similiya)(Guj)0.80NC33.402050200031.41
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.70-30545.5013601370-
Divai(UP)0.60NC59.90160016007.38
Bishenpur(Man)0.60NC6.9030003000-
T.V.Cumbu
Ulundurpettai(TN)100.00122.22291.201708198346.11
Thiryagadurgam(TN)70.001066.67154.801713166057.30
Gingee(TN)20.00-33.33113.6016251671-
Kallakurichi(TN)15.00-62.5190.601710169922.14
Sangarapuram(TN)7.00-17.6532.901589163334.43
Tindivanam(TN)1.00-83.3324.2015301717-
Published on October 10, 2019
TOPICS
cereals