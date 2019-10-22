Cereals Prices

as on : 22-10-2019 12:38:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Aligarh(UP)30.00-14.291288.001880188012.57
Barhaj(UP)22.00-8.33876.0018001800-
Rura(UP)15.50NC705.101700170021.00
Ballia(UP)5.00150172.00178018301.71
Kasganj(UP)4.00-33.33204.001860188010.71
Allahabad(UP)2.50-16.6792.80182018008.01
Kopaganj(UP)2.00-2070.101845184011.48
Sandila(UP)2.00-23.0855.4017101740-
Jarar(UP)1.6033.3337.50166016509.93
Azamgarh(UP)1.502573.001830183511.59
Muskara(UP)1.30-31.5880.801740172018.37
BeatenRice
Manvi(Kar)160.00-320.001050--
Bijay Nagar(Raj)86.0014233.33182.6019901200-
Dhing(ASM)30.00NC437.0027002650-
Rajkot(Guj)12.50-57.6354.5030003050-
Bangalore(Kar)9.00-18.003150--
Bangalore(Kar)7.0060030.0042504250150.00
Bhusaval(Mah)3.00-6.001810--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC5.0021002100-
Maize
Aligarh(UP)4900.0013.9529215.0032003250-
Hathur(Pun)3667.0036.6816426.0018351835-
Sambhal(UP)3200.00NC36098.0019101920-
Jalandhar Cantt (Jamshedpur Dana Mandi)(Pun)3167.0099.0614972.0018351835-
Lakhimpur(UP)3000.0036.3650795.0013801430-
Kot ise Khan(Pun)2971.00204.7214660.0018401840-
Jahangirabad(UP)2800.004015201.0025602500-
Jalandhar Cantt.(Pun)2780.0095.515426.0018351835-
Nawanshahar(Pun)2659.00-4.2528766.0018351835-
Nawan Shahar(MandiRaho)(Pun)1391.00-12.4114881.001835183551.65
Dadri(UP)1200.00NC10860.0026002680-
Nawan Shahar(Mandi Jadla)(Pun)564.00-13.237723.0018351835-
Vilaspur(UP)545.0028.842416.0018051815-
Rampura Phul(Pun)517.0045.632444.0018351835-
Sikarpur(UP)500.00-1000.002500--
Rampuraphul(Bhai Rupan)(Pun)450.00-29.472466.0018351835-
Rampuraphul(Mehraj)(Pun)341.00354.67832.0018351835-
Khategaon(MP)322.01123.623372.8011001680-
Kasganj(UP)250.00-51.924607.5019801960-
Dankaur(UP)204.204.612279.3028002850-
Siyana(UP)200.0035.231428.6023502300-
Aliganj(UP)186.60-15.183154.201880183045.74
Kamlaganj(UP)160.00-3.033517.401950186057.26
Piriya Pattana(Kar)145.00-45.95390.001600170023.08
Rampuraphul(Chowke)(Pun)140.00-45.11128.0018351835-
Gadaura(UP)138.0058.624800.1016101610-
K.R.Nagar(Kar)125.00290.621000.0015501575-
Bahedi(UP)117.00121.59537.68182177-
Dhing(ASM)100.0033.331255.001700160047.83
Katra(UP)90.00-0.55475.5015751575-
Aklera(Raj)80.0011328.57173.101700234043.46
Kandi(WB)76.001.331657.0018001800-
Bilsi(UP)75.50-3.21403.0019001900-
Risia(UP)73.30341449.9017301740-
Dudhawa(Cht)64.50222.5840.0615001500-
Sandila(UP)60.0020468.5017601750-
Lakshar(Utr)60.0050555.5019002400-
Gondal(UP)56.00-19.423164.601785178041.67
Holenarsipura(Kar)54.0045.95835.002100160075.00
Bijay Nagar(Raj)46.00NC674.302000210042.86
Bangalore(Kar)44.00633.33865.002800280060.00
Sangli(Miraj)(Mah)43.00-84.361159.002350230049.21
Sarona(Cht)40.50102.5992.5815001500-
Rampuraphul(Dhapali)(Pun)36.00-881122.0018351835-
Risia(UP)35.50-57.741666.4017301750-
Takhatpur(Cht)32.70-0.915407.1015001500-
Lingasugur(Kar)32.00-37.254486.0024302450-
Siliguri(WB)32.00-8.57686.0021002100-
Gorakhpur(MP)31.0047.62683.301515185034.67
Budalur(TN)30.6021959.3419001900-
Kanker(Cht)30.00361.54252.9015001500-
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-16.671058.301820181020.53
Bilsi(UP)29.0034.881277.001950188054.76
Basti(UP)28.00NC1261.0017751775-
Balrampur(UP)28.00NC1198.0017001750-
Bachranwa(UP)28.00122076.0016401640-
Beawar(Raj)27.1061.31389.002050205026.15
Rura(UP)25.50NC630.0018001800-
Aligarh(UP)25.00-16.67860.802060205059.69
Jayas(UP)24.2034.442600.7018001800-
Nanjangud(Kar)22.00-67.651959.0018001750-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-9.09816.501930192526.14
Sahiyapur(UP)20.0014.293664.2017701775-
Sandila(UP)20.00-20343.0018401820-
Wazirganj(UP)20.00300149.0019001900-
Wazirganj(UP)20.00-20201.0018501860-
Amoda(Cht)19.50-12.95319.3015001500-
Rura(UP)19.5025.812017.0017701770-
Honnali(Kar)18.005013415.002060210051.47
Hanagal(Kar)16.00-86.554127.0017001900-
Dataganj(UP)15.00400339.5018251850-
Gondal(UP)14.50166844.8016901690-
Bardewri(Cht)10.10102835.7215001500-
Pratappur(Cht)10.00NC47.001700170018.88
Naugarh(UP)10.00-4.762242.0017851775-
Nawanshahar(Pun)8.6043.33221.6027002650-
Utraula(UP)8.50-55.262731.0017251720-
Kalavai(TN)8.35-94.57170.3915051491-
Hanagal(Kar)8.00-88.895706.002050170051.85
Ballia(UP)8.0060195.001730176020.98
Allahabad(UP)6.50-18.75142.301820185023.39
Nanuta(UP)4.00-2026.0024002500-
Kallakurichi(TN)2.8055.56561.702021202540.44
Jahangirabad(UP)2.50-58.33399.002025200046.74
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100187.0018501750-
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC287.0016001600-8.57
Pongalur(TN)2.00-99.33665.002150215049.31
Rajkot(Guj)1.80-1038.302000205033.33
Gogamba(Guj)1.60-5.8831.0019752200-
Gogamba(Guj)1.502531.5016251525-
Anandnagar(UP)1.50-16.671689.6017651750-
Balrampur(UP)1.50-4081.001720172535.97
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC34.0018001800-
Chintalapudi(AP)1.00NC24.0017001700-
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC48.0018001850-
Penugonda(AP)1.00-2.001810--
Tanuku(AP)1.00NC13.0018151815-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC81.00160016006.67
Thanjavur(TN)1.00-95.081014.6722502250-
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC68.0014281428-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC81.0014281428-
Divai(UP)0.60NC67.10160016007.38
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Chintamani(Kar)46.00-68.49810.0024502300-2.00
Mandya(Kar)25.00-50.003077-46.52
Bangalore(Kar)9.00-70.97627.003100310010.71
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)8.80-56324.202120204951.43
Published on October 22, 2019
