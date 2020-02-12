Cereals Prices

as on : 12-02-2020 11:25:42 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Aligarh(UP)15.00NC770.00190019103.83
Gazipur(UP)4.20-6.67118.201930187016.97
Beawar(Raj)4.00-78.2646.50260028508.33
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC23.0020002200NC
Gangakhed(Mah)1.00-1.002150--
Maize
Aligarh(UP)600.00-7.6995210.0026002600-18.75
Bindki(UP)400.00-42.8621940.00181518153.71
Ganaur(Har)240.00-49840.002951--
Nautnava(UP)198.5025.636559.00179018002.29
Begusarai (Raj)150.00NC7630.0017001720NC
Payagpur(UP)99.005.16956.10159015906.71
Bankura Sadar(WB)85.00NC1356.0018151815-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)52.004897.00181518153.71
Tanda Urmur(UP)43.007.51163.00181518153.13
Kishunpur(UP)31.00-56.343192.00181518153.71
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00-14.29420.0018801870-
Rura(UP)27.50-3.511215.00181518153.60
Bachranwa(UP)26.00-18.753008.00181518153.71
Jafarganj(UP)26.00-31.58455.0015601560-1.89
Dataganj(UP)16.006.67881.5017801780-1.66
Devgadhbaria(Guj)15.8018.8659.401530152011.68
Aligarh(UP)14.0040657.00200020009.29
Anandnagar(UP)12.5092.31192.60181518153.71
Sehjanwa(UP)10.00-33.331997.00181518153.71
Maduranthagam(TN)9.88230.4326.7519001890-9.52
Budalur(TN)9.0080028300.4215001400-25.00
Puranpur(UP)9.00-14.2922099.20183018104.57
Valod(Buhari)(Guj)7.00-43.001525--7.01
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)3.4078.9518.2019301930-
Uthiramerur(TN)2.31-2.311393--
Surajpur(Cht)2.00-802633.10184018403.66
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-90.91114.0019501850-13.33
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC53.001700180013.33
Beawar(Raj)1.00-44.44435.0019502000-9.30
Thanjavur(TN)1.00-93.51684.6022502200NC
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC24.00159115918.90
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC25.00159115918.90
Published on February 12, 2020
