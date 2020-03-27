Cereals Prices

as on : 27-03-2020 04:48:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Maize
Shikaripura(Kar)898.003804.351709.001800202028.57
Kandi(WB)95.005.561749.00182018304.00
Jangipur(WB)66.50-1.48404.0018001800-
Siliguri(WB)56.001.82379.0021002100-
Hanagal(Kar)33.00-87.268300.0012001200-33.33
Shikaripura(Kar)20.00-97.023360.0011501750-
Hanagal(Kar)12.00-93.33876.00170014006.25
Achnera(UP)10.00-81.822454.0023002250-
Gadaura(UP)5.501206005.701760176010.00
Charama(Cht)5.00-73.686794.0014501450-3.33
Lakhanpuri(Cht)5.001501807.5014501450-3.33
Narharpur(Cht)5.00-28.572180.7014501450-3.33
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC72.0017001700NC
Sunguvarchatram(TN)1.00NC36.00159115918.90
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC38.00159115918.90
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Manjeri(Ker)3.00NC9.0033503350-
Published on March 27, 2020
TOPICS
cereals