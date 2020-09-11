Cereals Prices

as on : 11-09-2020 02:22:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Mumbai(Mah)112.0017.89726.00340034003.03
Manasa(MP)63.00-63.001087--
Manvi(Kar)53.00-18.462494.001858200076.95
Gundlupet(Kar)34.0030.7767.0012001025-
Barhaj(UP)23.00-82528.2017501750-2.23
Agra(UP)19.0011.761302.9016251625-13.79
Ghaziabad(UP)15.0050653.8015001525-
Shamli(UP)8.0014.29875.0015601570-
Raath(UP)7.80420270.4012401250-
Rajkot(Guj)7.50-31.82328.0026252655-10.26
Mahoba(UP)7.00-13.58327.6015701565-13.74
Achnera(UP)6.00-14.29610.7016251640-12.63
Aligarh(UP)6.00-14.291663.5015001500-21.05
Kota(Raj)5.00-28.57109.4012501275-27.95
Charra(UP)4.50-6.251159.1015001500-20.42
Lalitpur(UP)4.5012.5267.2016001600-9.35
Azamgarh(UP)4.0014.29478.6017301735-5.21
Mathura(UP)4.00-50958.5015801600-15.05
Firozabad(UP)3.20-8.57327.4015701540-10.03
Kasganj(UP)3.00-25345.6016401650-10.87
Karvi(UP)3.00NC330.3013501480-20.59
Ballia(UP)2.50-16.67184.00180018101.41
Jhansi(UP)2.20-31.25273.1015951585-5.06
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.0010053.5017801800-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.8028.57654.9010701110-40.56
Etawah(UP)1.8020322.4016401650-13.23
Siddhpur(Guj)1.61-47.0422.1540104235-
Lucknow(UP)1.6014.292032.101725173020.63
Shikohabad(UP)1.5050121.0016251625-15.36
Vankaner(Guj)1.20-33.33106.3025002750-16.67
Rasda(UP)1.20-20198.2017501740-
Jasdan(Guj)1.00-33.334.0027552250-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC63.0022002100NC
Rura(UP)1.00-66.67261.6015501600-7.19
Saharanpur(UP)1.00-50201.0015301550-18.62
Muskara(UP)1.0025271.3014501415-15.94
Choubepur(UP)1.00-16.6737.6018001825-1.64
Savarkundla(Guj)0.80NC32.2021252150-16.27
Partaval(UP)0.60-4019.8017201725-
Jhijhank(UP)0.60-4069.3016001585-
Maize
Jagalur(Kar)400.003900410.0012501250-
Kasganj(UP)340.0053.1515359.2011001150-45.00
Gondal(UP)255.00-1.1632928.3016301630-2.40
Sangli(Miraj)(Mah)157.00-39.857648.0014251425-43.56
Etah(UP)155.00-3.126425.0011001120-43.59
Hardoi(UP)145.003.5757630.0017301740-1.70
Mohamadabad(UP)113.00-9.65360.1011801170-34.81
Bagbahra(Cht)111.70-111.701400--
Farukhabad(UP)105.00993.7513076.1011251160-44.31
Ujhani(UP)96.501.054835.7011001150-40.54
Gangoh(UP)90.0012.55285.6021402130-1.15
Kamlaganj(UP)79.5059.964270.8011001050-39.89
Channagiri(Kar)74.00-30.194293.00181022000.56
Ammoor(TN)68.5210.82916.8413621355-21.27
Khair(UP)65.00-351685.0010501100-45.60
Honnali(Kar)62.0072.2222536.0013601330-35.24
Madhoganj(UP)61.5051.857323.5011551165-41.22
Badayoun(UP)60.0033.33717.0011001110-40.22
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)58.00-45.1355464.2012571286-15.07
Choubepur(UP)56.0041.772523.8512451210-35.82
Wazirganj(UP)48.00-17.241187.0010901090-
Madhoganj(UP)45.0047.5446778.5017201705-1.71
Sorabha(Kar)44.00238.462143.0016001600-
Gondal(UP)44.008.643959.50180018005.26
Kota(Raj)42.001515.38101834.8020001250-13.04
Kasdol(Cht)40.00-206084.00135013503.85
Hardoi(UP)40.00-16.675092.1011801120-41.00
Lakhimpur(UP)36.00-2.72831.0012901280-19.88
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)35.0012.93019.2011601170-42.86
Bilsi(UP)34.50-69.475570.0011001100-41.49
Gundlupet(Kar)34.0078.95112.0013801050-
Charama(Cht)33.00-31.2513224.7015001550-4.76
Partaval(UP)31.00241023.0016751670NC
Charra(UP)30.0011.111414.6011001100-45.00
Lakhimpur(UP)28.00-6.6783783.001720171018.62
Mainpuri(UP)26.0041681.7011301130-
Sambhal(UP)25.001501257.00950850-50.00
Achnera(UP)24.00NC3755.0022302260-
Takhatpur(Cht)21.1057.4619943.9014001400-6.67
Katghora(Cht)20.00-32.2134.7019001835-
Sambalpur(Cht)20.00135.29543.3012001200-
Garhshankar(Saila Khurd)(Pun)20.00-77.27108.00750750-
Ghaziabad(UP)20.0033.33586.8012701270-
Naugarh(UP)20.00-203935.5016701740-4.84
Sahiyapur(UP)20.0017.655577.0016601660-4.60
Sultanpur(UP)20.0033.3312530.0017001700-2.86
Nargunda(Kar)17.0013.3311180.0011941350-40.36
Balodabazar(Cht)16.00-57.12604.1014501380-
Aligarh(UP)15.002599578.0023002300-35.03
Muradabad(UP)15.00-251397.5011351130-38.32
Shikohabad(UP)15.00-62.5410.5011301125-44.20
Bhehjoi(UP)15.00-9.09215.0010251025-29.31
Cheyyar(TN)14.81115.897532.3512401310-27.65
Budalur(TN)14.40-76.7229402.2219001900NC
Raibareilly(UP)13.5082776.0016351635-11.62
Madathukulam(TN)13.321.37374.2815501660-22.50
Bahraich(UP)12.405517154.2016601650-6.21
Korar(Cht)12.0084.62128.6012001200-
Honnali(Kar)12.00NC2804.0017501730-2.78
Faizabad(UP)12.00-403730.0016801700-0.30
Surajpur(Cht)10.00NC4157.90184018403.66
Nawabganj(UP)10.0011.11291.60180018005.88
Chorichora(UP)10.00-16.671461.0016201630-5.81
Jagraon(Pun)9.02-94.27428.1211001100-38.89
Utraula(UP)9.00NC635.5016401650-
Bhanupratappur(Cht)8.00-27.2765.7012001200-
Kallakurichi(TN)8.00166.671901.9013551493-45.45
Udumalpet(TN)6.84-82.66448.2514501480-32.56
Mumbai(Mah)6.00-87.5744.0021002100-25.00
Lalganj(UP)6.0011.112754.8016251625-7.14
Sandila(UP)6.00-406592.2017401710-
Lormi(Cht)5.00-16.6787.7014501450-
Narharpur(Cht)5.00-44.443436.7015001550-4.76
Devariya(UP)5.00-16.671129.0016501650-0.60
Agra(UP)5.001501030.5011501160-42.79
Balrampur(UP)4.5050156.2016501680-4.35
Kota(Raj)4.2061.54101834.8010211250-55.61
Jayas(UP)4.2035.483633.0015601560-14.52
Pratapgarh(UP)4.00-20391.5016451660-6.00
Pratapgarh(UP)4.00NC129.0017001710-
Bangarmau(UP)4.00-33.331007.3011251140-40.79
Khair(UP)4.00-91.1119045.0020502000-36.92
Lakhanpuri(Cht)3.5016.672648.5015001550-4.76
Sandila(UP)3.50-30431.0011601100-
Kalol(Guj)3.00-40285.00157515751.61
Ballia(UP)3.00-14.29102.50174017301.16
Faizabad(UP)3.0050171.7017801800-7.53
Ajuha(UP)3.0020166.7013751400-26.08
Rura(UP)3.00-14.291509.1017531753-0.96
Bahraich(UP)2.5038.89696.9016501650-8.33
Firozabad(UP)2.1016.6714.9012501270-
Atrauli(UP)2.00-20149.6011301135-37.91
Sehjanwa(UP)2.00-902765.50166016507.10
Lucknow(UP)1.60-15.791959.9013551350-24.72
Jaunpur(UP)1.50NC34.9017001700-0.58
Utraula(UP)1.507.1473.6018001800-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC122.001850180023.33
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC85.00149014904.34
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.9012.5809.5012701270-7.30
Naanpara(UP)0.70-53.33235.6017001740-10.53
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Thammampati(TN)16.90-17.96100.303900370056.00
Arasikere(Kar)5.00-91.671341.0017501800-23.91
Bhadravathi(Kar)3.00-18.001882--
Soji
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC21.005400620017.39
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)6.00233.33313.0015061349-26.86
Tindivanam(TN)0.90-18.1818.5015101429-26.05

Published on September 11, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
