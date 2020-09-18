Cereals Prices

as on : 18-09-2020 06:27:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Aligarh(UP)6.00201680.5015101500-20.11
Firozabad(UP)4.504.65339.7015001530-14.04
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)2.00-84.85273.3011211078-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC66.0021002200-4.55
Suratgarh(Raj)1.00-56.522478.9010701200-34.40
Maize
Ujhani(UP)158.0063.734993.7011001100-40.54
Budalur(TN)101.761007629574.5819001900NC
Aligarh(UP)16.00-2099774.0022502250-36.26
Haathras(UP)10.00-503482.9011001085-48.24
Kallakurichi(TN)7.50-251919.4014721422-37.20
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100183.0019501900NC
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC125.0016501600NC
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC86.00149014904.34
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.60-14.29810.8012701270-7.30
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)4.20-44324.7018181663-13.88

Published on September 18, 2020
