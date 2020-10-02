Cereals Prices

as on : 02-10-2020 04:03:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Pune(Mah)14.007.6964.0047504450-
Rajkot(Guj)8.00NC327.9027502605-5.98
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)7.00-46.1527.0011291177-
Kasganj(UP)3.00NC247.8016601650-13.99
Jasdan(Guj)1.00NC7.0024002625-
Rura(UP)1.00NC35.1015501550-8.82
Maize
Haathras(UP)400.003002453.5019501900-35.00
Kasganj(UP)261.0015.499662.2011001070-43.59
Sahnewal(Pun)240.00-480.001888--
Mulakalacheruvu(Mah)187.00-46.88983.0024002410-9.43
Gangoh(UP)130.0044.441060.8017051705-29.25
Jangipur(WB)67.50-0.741217.5018101810-
Katghora(Cht)62.406140673.2716601815-
Kamlaganj(UP)36.50-51.462585.2010501050-46.15
Kalna(WB)15.00-23.08420.0018151815-
Charama(Cht)9.00-70.498813.20150015507.14
Khatra(WB)6.00-14.29264.50181518153.71
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00NC198.0010451065-31.02
Narharpur(Cht)3.00-502234.10150015507.14
Lakhanpuri(Cht)2.00-85.711521.70150015507.14
Pune(Mah)1.00-2.001850--28.16

Published on October 02, 2020
