Cereals Prices

as on : 13-10-2020 02:02:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Manvi(Kar)45.00-2.172652.001983175988.86
Mathura(UP)15.0076.47867.0016001560-16.23
Barhaj(UP)11.00-31.252024.2017701750-1.67
Aligarh(UP)10.00NC1226.5015201500-19.58
Shikohabad(UP)10.00566.67118.5015001655-18.48
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)5.00-10.00975--
Gazipur(UP)3.20-28.89202.4016601650-9.29
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)3.00-25291.0011101093-
Muskara(UP)2.8012271.2011901330-31.01
Bandikui(Raj)2.60333.336.401000985-
Azamgarh(UP)2.50108.33458.3017351730-4.41
Beawar(Raj)1.20-52117.9018252500-3.95
Karvi(UP)1.20-20256.8014351435-14.07
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC60.0019001900-5.00
Rura(UP)1.00NC39.1015251525-10.29
Maize
Amloh(Pun)3993.00-6.9216566.0018881888-
Kot ise Khan(Pun)2100.00-4200.001888--
Morinda(Pun)1700.25-3400.501888--
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)1450.9038.918921.10188818882.89
Jalandhar Cantt.(Pun)1434.00218.673768.00188818882.89
Jalandhar Cantt (Jamshedpur Dana Mandi)(Pun)1269.00-2538.001888--
Jalandhar City(Kartar Pur Dana mandi)(Pun)1222.5012.037459.50188818882.89
Hathur(Pun)289.0072.8912.50188818882.89
Garh Shankar(Pun)265.00-84.623976.0018881888-
Tilhar(UP)251.00-502.001300--22.16
Kustagi(Kar)194.00193.941525.0012051339-41.50
Santhesargur(Kar)171.00159.093128.00961900-26.08
Kandi(WB)160.0063.273470.00185018502.78
Sanad(Guj)96.00500628.00179517651.13
Holenarsipura(Kar)75.00-55.881174.0013001350-13.33
Nargunda(Kar)72.0035.8510863.0013501400-32.57
Lingasugur(Kar)70.00-51.72481.0018801380-
Budalur(TN)56.5255521648.9619001900NC
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)55.0026506029.0018002100-
Ammoor(TN)54.5327.232802.4513661297-16.81
Hanagal(Kar)41.00156.256859.0014001600-15.15
Hardoi(UP)38.00-45.713281.1012001180-31.03
Gondal(UP)37.50-2.63001.0015201650-13.14
Haliyala(Kar)36.00-51.351860.0012501250-43.18
Sikandraraau(UP)35.00-70.001745--
Gundlupet(Kar)34.0036269.0012601300-
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00NC2669.0013301340-26.11
Ujhani(UP)29.00-67.424965.5011751100-36.49
Charama(Cht)28.00-15.158935.20150015007.14
Rampuraphul(Mehraj)(Pun)28.00-56.001888--
Harihara(Kar)26.00-13.331606.0012301350-38.25
Rampura Phul(Pun)23.00-46.001888--
Rampuraphul(Nabha Mandi)(Pun)23.00-46.001888--
Kamlaganj(UP)22.00-48.242714.2010501050-47.24
Balodabazar(Cht)21.200.952698.7014151415-
Sambalpur(Cht)15.5055210.5014501450-3.33
Narayanpur(Cht)15.00-6.251263.6012501150NC
Shikohabad(UP)15.00-25405.5012201110-37.28
Korar(Cht)12.0020120.0014501450-3.33
Rampuraphul(Bhai Rupan)(Pun)12.00-24.001888--
Rampuraphul(Dhapali)(Pun)12.00-24.001888--
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)9.30-99.118921.10188818882.89
Kallakurichi(TN)9.00-401450.1012451274-42.39
Bhanupratappur(Cht)8.5088.8978.5014501450-3.33
Katghora(Cht)8.00-90.65860.4716701660-
Honnali(Kar)8.00-802886.0017001730-5.56
Badayoun(UP)8.00-27.27459.0011601100-36.96
Pollachi(TN)7.00-14.001450--
Dataganj(UP)6.00100273.0014751780-18.51
Haveri(Kar)5.00-86.116113.0013501300-40.00
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)4.0010020.008501100-51.43
Rampuraphul(Chowke)(Pun)4.00-8.001888--
Sikandraraau(UP)4.00-20206.0011251045-25.74
Sultanpur(UP)4.00-603920.5017001640-
Rura(UP)4.00122.2239.8011501150-38.01
Beawar(Raj)3.3010145.3017001650-13.92
Lakhanpuri(Cht)3.00-401537.70150015007.14
Salon(UP)3.00-25562.00186816500.70
Narharpur(Cht)2.00-71.432252.10150015007.14
Anthiyur(TN)1.5212.5943.9713111429-
Khurja(UP)1.5087.5610.1011551185-42.25
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC93.001650160010.00
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50125.0019501950NC
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC65.00149014904.34
Atrauli(UP)0.80NC120.7012501200-31.32
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Arasikere(Kar)23.00-81408.0018001800-18.92
Gingee(TN)0.70-6516.0019912103-22.68
T.V.Cumbu
Kallakurichi(TN)3.00-66.67107.001969200515.15

Published on October 13, 2020
