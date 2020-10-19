Cereals Prices

as on : 19-10-2020 04:34:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)45.00-25641.0018801940-9.40
Manvi(Kar)40.00-4.763248.002020210092.38
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)40.00-33.331504.0017251725-9.21
Agra(UP)28.0016.671146.9016301625-13.53
Bijay Nagar(Raj)22.402388.89537.5014501185-23.68
Gundlupet(Kar)22.0083.33280.001050900-
Bellary(Kar)20.001900742.9023111878-46.74
Barhaj(UP)18.0028.572108.2017701780-2.75
Mathura(UP)16.00-20939.0015401610-17.65
Aligarh(UP)14.00401296.5015001500-20.21
Laxmeshwar(Kar)13.0016076.0020951808-
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)12.80-23.81265.3022502250-25.00
Mahoba(UP)11.00-9.84339.2014551420-17.80
Shamli(UP)9.00NC837.3014401445-25.19
Rajkot(Guj)7.50-31.82380.90285026252.70
Bellary(Kar)5.00NC450.9014851331-
Ghaziabad(UP)5.00-28.57727.8014301450-
Lalitpur(UP)5.0011.11215.0015001570-15.25
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)3.7032.1469.8014101450-27.69
Achnera(UP)3.00NC611.0016251625-12.16
Ballia(UP)3.00200166.5016751680-8.47
Firozabad(UP)3.00-34.78373.8016301630-6.59
Gazipur(UP)3.0036.36216.8016701670-9.24
Jangipura(UP)2.6073.33150.2016601650-11.23
Meerut(UP)2.50-58.3395.5014151445-25.92
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)2.3076.9286.3021852460-13.81
Porbandar(Guj)2.20-15.3814.302500285013.12
Gorakhpur(UP)2.0033.33165.1016751720-7.71
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.0010061.5016601660-
Saharanpur(UP)2.00100175.0014301420-23.94
Kopaganj(UP)1.80NC94.9017201725-6.52
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)1.80-10114.4016751700-8.97
Karvi(UP)1.50-40264.8013251350-22.74
Rasda(UP)1.4040179.3016501650-
Choubepur(UP)1.40-6.6748.5017501770-4.37
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC6.00240023004.35
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC68.0019002000-9.52
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00-2.001878--47.01
Lucknow(UP)1.0011.111551.001710170014.00
Rura(UP)1.00NC43.1015251515-10.29
Suratgarh(Raj)0.80-602483.5011551101-29.18
Beawar(Raj)0.60-70123.1017001775-13.92
Fatehabad(UP)0.60NC67.4014501420-13.17
Maize
Jalalabad(Pun)4725.00-27.1422420.0018881888-27.38
Lakhimpur(UP)4500.00140034787.00145015301.40
Dhilwan(Pun)4452.2099.4413369.2018881888-
Amloh(Pun)3410.00-7.5937354.0018881888-
Jalandhar Cantt (Jamshedpur Dana Mandi)(Pun)3241.00133.3314568.00188818882.89
Nawanshahar(Pun)2534.0020.5511652.00188818882.89
Dinanagar(Pun)2413.0065.57742.0018881888-
Jalandhar Cantt.(Pun)2225.0018.2916404.00188818882.89
Hathur(Pun)1765.00187.936350.50188818882.89
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)1573.0038265.8515646.70188818882.89
Nawan Shahar(MandiRaho)(Pun)1549.0040.956872.70188818882.89
Kot ise Khan(Pun)1548.00-18.121126.0018881888-
Hirekerur(Kar)1462.00224.8926230.0012501240-19.87
Manasa(MP)1432.00-2864.001112--43.27
Noor Mehal(Pun)1316.0045.514440.8018881888-
Gangavathi(Kar)1187.00110.463744.0014261306-
Banga (Kataria)(Pun)1070.00-2140.001888--
Jalandhar City(Kartar Pur Dana mandi)(Pun)681.30-31.6710816.30188818882.89
Amloh(Gobind Garh Mandi)(Pun)650.00254050.00188818882.89
Nawan Shahar(Mandi Aur)(Pun)601.00157.941830.0018881888-
Davangere(Kar)593.00366.937804.0011501170-
Garh Shankar(Pun)565.0037.86714.0018881888-
Nawan Shahar(Mandi Jadla)(Pun)559.0018.943240.50188818882.89
Nagari(Cht)500.00148.515599.6014001500-6.67
Noor Mehal(Kot Badal Khan)(Pun)410.00115.221201.0018881888-
Rampura Phul(Pun)394.00380.491574.00188818882.89
Rampuraphul(Nabha Mandi)(Pun)394.00374.71576.00188818882.89
Khategaon(MP)364.005.815735.10990936-41.07
Sandaur(Pun)350.001300750.0018881888-
Dahod(Guj)325.2072.438614.2017001600-12.82
Davangere(Kar)281.00524.4413477.0018401615-
Dhamnod(MP)275.001122.22657.9011561231-23.04
Bhehjoi(UP)259.00110.571234.5015501575-23.65
Gangoh(UP)250.008.72692.8019951995-16.18
Jagalur(Kar)228.0012.871944.0013601470-
Rampuraphul(Mehraj)(Pun)210.002900490.00188818882.89
Rampuraphul(Dhapali)(Pun)200.0086.92728.00188818882.89
Kannauj(UP)190.00-519783.0012401180-37.37
Rampuraphul(Bhai Rupan)(Pun)161.00222526.00188818882.89
Rajim(Cht)118.40-236.80900--
Kustagi(Kar)115.00-87.054125.0011561229-43.88
Ammoor(TN)111.61104.683025.6713601366-15.32
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)110.00-8.332003.0012801340-36.63
Bandhabazar(Cht)106.10961222.2014001400-
Kawardha(Cht)105.40-54.17672.5013501450-22.86
Kasdol(Cht)105.0016.674123.00135013503.85
Cheyyar(TN)101.92387.425884.8012801275-25.67
Lingasugur(Kar)97.00155.26751.0023201460-
Kadiri(Guj)96.70184.41368.8016001650-3.03
Pandariya(Cht)96.10323.35505.1012921415-13.29
Katghora(Cht)86.00430.86250.6022002625-
Bagbahra(Cht)84.00-24.8279.7014751400-
Etah(UP)80.00-365619.0012201180-37.76
Harihara(Kar)76.00192.311758.0012501230-37.25
Ramanujganj(Cht)75.002751801.3017101710-
Kalol(Guj)75.00971.43262.9014751500-10.61
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)72.00606353.0018001780-
Mohamadabad(UP)71.50105356.9012401160-37.37
Choubepur(UP)63.0012.52760.5012751240-32.00
Hanagal(Kar)56.00-9.6829161.0012501250-34.21
Haliyala(Kar)51.0059.382096.0012601230-37.00
Gangavalli(TN)50.00212.5132.0014801500-24.72
Thammampati(TN)50.00233.33117.5014701750-6.37
Dahod(Guj)49.70105.372993.1011001110-21.15
Madhoganj(UP)48.00-4.956211.0012351225-36.18
Hanagal(Kar)46.0012.26951.0015001400-9.09
Narayanpur(Cht)42.50242.741403.40125012504.17
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)40.10127.84125.3016651610-16.75
Honnali(Kar)37.00208.3318411.0013601300-36.15
Gondal(UP)36.5019.673210.0015001500-15.73
Kustagi(Kar)36.00NC214.00900900-
Sikandraraau(UP)35.00-56.25370.0018501925-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)34.8039.2203.8016301670-18.50
Anjad(MP)32.20-87.83328.9011251124-37.50
Channagiri(Kar)32.00-56.763714.0018001810NC
Honnali(Kar)32.003002950.0019601700-6.04
Nargunda(Kar)32.002810977.0013001250-35.06
Takhatpur(Cht)30.7035.248836.1014001500-6.67
Rampuraphul(Chowke)(Pun)30.00-18.92270.00188818882.89
Charra(UP)30.00201057.1012501240-39.02
Lakhimpur(UP)30.0036.362823.0013301360-26.52
Bilsi(UP)30.00-34.075606.3011851205-36.97
Hardoi(UP)30.00-21.053341.1012401200-32.97
Ujhani(UP)30.00-14.295095.5012801260-32.63
Charama(Cht)27.00-469195.2015001500NC
Beawar(Raj)25.60300209.3017501600-10.26
Balodabazar(Cht)25.40-39.522875.5014001400-
Arasikere(Kar)25.00733.33367.0012001400-
Avalurpet'(TN)22.50NC2165.7013451420-27.69
Sindhanur(Kar)21.00-22.2274.0013201205-
Champaknagar(Cht)20.5031017925.1814001380NC
Pathalgaon(Cht)20.00900266.0016001700-
Gundlupet(Kar)19.00-61.22405.0012501250-
Vellore(TN)18.857.47500.4314501410-21.15
Ghaziabad(UP)18.0028.57685.3014001350-
Haveri(Kar)15.00-59.466217.0012501250-44.44
Khair(UP)15.00-251795.0012501180-35.23
Mainpuri(UP)15.00-11.761539.3012501150-
Wazirganj(UP)15.00-57.141590.0012401200-
Bellary(Kar)14.00-53.33552.6012371317-44.08
Mandya(Kar)14.00-78.46176.0013801380-
Nawabganj(UP)11.0010286.3015001500-13.79
Gidam(Cht)10.00-50259.1012501250-7.41
Hapur(UP)10.00-60560.5012201180-
Jahangirabad(UP)10.00-757361.0012001210-40.00
Ariyalur Market(TN)9.09158.9752.5113531351-
Kaveripakkam(TN)8.54577.78201.0717601760-
Bangarmau(UP)8.0060322.7012101210-33.70
Thiryagadurgam(TN)7.50NC213.4015531553-14.34
Muradabad(UP)7.00-12.51392.5012401200-34.56
Manendragarh(Cht)6.00-40467.3018401840-
Kallakurichi(TN)6.001001478.1013131314-42.23
Surajpur(Cht)5.9096.672428.50184018403.66
Dinanagar(Pun)5.00-66.6754.0018951900-
Badayoun(UP)5.0025491.0012001200-37.17
Faizabad(UP)5.00NC150.8015001500-21.05
Agra(UP)5.00-16.67525.5012601270-37.16
Akaltara(Cht)4.50-88.46321.0513501400-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)4.00-201559.7015001500NC
Narharpur(Cht)4.00-602296.1015001500NC
Pratapgarh(UP)4.00-33.33146.0016251650-11.20
Rura(UP)4.00NC55.8011251165-39.35
Lucknow(UP)3.2068.421329.9013501360-21.97
Tiruvennainallur(TN)3.0033.33557.4012521248-20.15
Sikandraraau(UP)3.0050226.0010801165-23.67
Dataganj(UP)3.00-57.14311.4013701485-25.95
Pratappur(Cht)2.5025234.40183518353.09
Bhiloda(Guj)2.50-58.3324.0012251325-
Ajuha(UP)2.50NC167.9014001400-20.00
Sandila(UP)2.5013.6477.6012301215-29.71
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100139.0019501950NC
Ballia(UP)2.00-2064.5015601550-11.36
Balrampur(UP)1.80-28160.2016201650-6.09
Utraula(UP)1.70-3288.9015001530-
Khurja(UP)1.50-16.67616.7011551150-43.10
Meerut(UP)1.50-2515.0015001320-
Jaunpur(UP)1.40-22.2228.5015001650-59.46
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC13.0020001950-4.76
Rajkot(Guj)1.0011.1129.6013751475-32.93
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC101.00165016506.45
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00NC3.0011171676-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC73.00149014904.34
Budalur(TN)1.00-97.221726.8419001900NC
Vallam(TN)1.00-2.001850--2.63
Atrauli(UP)1.00NC124.7012701250-30.22
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.60-14.29443.7011601190-15.33
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Salem(TN)122.20101.48473.853320377430.20
Jagalur(Kar)2.00-91.6728.0016952150-
Gingee(TN)1.0042.8619.4020352015-20.97
T.V.Cumbu
Manalurpet(TN)226.00151.11542.0020491451-
Thiryagadurgam(TN)10.00-16.6778.3019971980-3.25
Kallakurichi(TN)8.0033.33143.0019762044-0.15
Vellore(TN)0.66-19.512.1415201700-
Gingee(TN)0.60-7023.0016471598-3.12

Published on October 19, 2020
