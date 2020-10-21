Cereals Prices

as on : 21-10-2020 01:46:09 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Bijay Nagar(Raj)38.0069.64616.7013801450-29.23
Manvi(Kar)18.00-553284.002050202084.68
Sindhanur(Kar)16.00-27.272349.00190018002.70
Mahoba(UP)12.5013.64364.2014101455-20.34
Rajkot(Guj)9.5026.67399.90287528503.60
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)8.50129.7386.8013701410-29.74
Kasganj(UP)8.0014.29277.8016301650-13.30
Kota(Raj)6.00100117.4012811278-19.99
Aligarh(UP)6.00-57.141308.5015001500-20.21
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)3.7023.33298.4011141110-
Achnera(UP)3.00NC617.0016301625-11.89
Kota(Raj)2.50-16.67117.4011381278-28.92
Gazipur(UP)2.50-16.67221.8016701670-9.24
Jangipura(UP)2.20-15.38154.6016701660-10.70
Beawar(Raj)2.00233.33127.1018001700-7.69
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.60-92.86616.7010411450-46.62
Lucknow(UP)1.20201553.401730171015.33
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC70.0019001900-9.52
Muskara(UP)0.80-75285.2012001230-30.23
Thiruppur(TN)0.70-39.133.703500350025.00
Maize
Gadarpur(Utr)26754.004711.8757674.00187519345.10
Jalalabad(Pun)7480.0058.3137380.0018881888-27.38
Baghapurana(Pun)5223.70340.7812817.6018881890-
Amloh(Pun)3591.005.3144536.0018881888-
Bariwala(Pun)3218.00-6436.001888-2.89
Hathur(Pun)3018.0070.9912386.50188818882.89
Kot ise Khan(Pun)2905.0087.6626936.0018881888-
Nawanshahar(Pun)2728.007.6617108.00188818882.89
Sangat(Pun)2585.00-5170.001888--
Dinanagar(Pun)1890.00-21.6711522.0018881888-
Nawan Shahar(MandiRaho)(Pun)1452.00-6.269776.70188818882.89
Rayya(Sathiala)(Pun)834.0013.474828.0018881888-
Amloh(Gobind Garh Mandi)(Pun)652.000.315354.00188818882.89
Kota(Raj)595.001883.3339152.2016751350-6.42
Santhesargur(Kar)582.001041.184394.001000900-28.57
Rampuraphul(Nabha Mandi)(Pun)523.0032.742622.00188818882.89
Rampura Phul(Pun)522.0032.492618.00188818882.89
Nawan Shahar(Mandi Jadla)(Pun)494.00-11.634228.50188818882.89
Nawan Shahar(Mandi Aur)(Pun)489.00-18.642808.0018881888-
Rampuraphul(Dhapali)(Pun)475.00137.51678.00188818882.89
Khategaon(MP)427.0017.316589.101000990-40.48
Rampuraphul(Mehraj)(Pun)388.0084.761266.00188818882.89
Garh Shankar(Pun)375.00-33.637464.0018881888-
Dehgam(Guj)354.00126.921116.9014751445-14.34
Kota(Raj)280.00833.3339152.2011501350-35.75
Gangoh(UP)230.00-83152.8020501995-13.87
Bhehjoi(UP)200.00-22.781634.5014501550-28.57
Kasganj(UP)199.7042.6410341.6012201180-37.76
Kannauj(UP)170.00-10.5320123.0012401240-35.58
Harihara(Kar)148.00131.253441.0017782057-3.89
Rampuraphul(Bhai Rupan)(Pun)120.00-25.47766.00188818882.89
Shikaripura(Kar)112.00-224.002340--
Rampuraphul(Chowke)(Pun)100.00233.33470.00188818882.89
Honnali(Kar)90.00143.2418591.0013301360-36.67
Haliyala(Kar)81.0058.822258.0012501260-37.50
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)78.008.336509.0018101800-
Katghora(Cht)77.00-154.001835--
Mohamadabad(UP)76.006.295508.9012501240-36.87
Hanagal(Kar)65.0016.0729291.0012501250-26.47
Cheyyar(TN)62.03-39.146008.8612151280-29.44
Shikaripura(Kar)58.00-116.001300--
Kolathur(TN)55.00-110.001650--
Thammampati(TN)50.100.2217.7014801470-5.73
Kasdol(Cht)35.00-66.674193.00135013503.85
Sikandraraau(UP)35.00NC440.0017401850-
Charra(UP)33.00101123.1012501250-39.02
Gondal(UP)32.00-12.333274.0015001500-15.73
Udumalpet(TN)30.06339.47508.3714501450-32.56
Bijay Nagar(Raj)30.00-13.79263.8016201630-22.86
Balodabazar(Cht)29.6016.542934.7013251400-
Bilsi(UP)28.00-6.675662.3012001185-36.17
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)26.70-33.42178.7015101665-28.10
Rishikesh(Utr)26.20-52.401868--
Gangavalli(TN)25.95-42.72276.19177017702.31
Charama(Cht)23.00-14.819241.20152515001.67
Lakhimpur(UP)22.00-26.672867.0013501330-25.41
Farukhabad(UP)21.00-19.2312567.6012451180-37.75
Nargunda(Kar)18.00-43.7511013.0012501300-37.56
Takhatpur(Cht)15.10-50.818866.3015001400NC
Narayanpur(Cht)15.00-64.711433.40125012504.17
Mainpuri(UP)15.00NC1569.3012501250-
Wazirganj(UP)15.00NC1620.0012101240-
Pollachi(TN)14.5085.958.6014601450-
Dinanagar(Pun)14.0018082.0018951895-
Salon(UP)12.00300592.00186818680.70
Surajpur(Cht)10.0069.492448.50184018403.66
T. Narasipura(Kar)10.00-58.333642.0018001650-5.26
Bangarmau(UP)10.0025342.7012151210-36.88
Nagari(Cht)8.00-98.45615.6014251400-5.00
Boraee(Cht)8.00-601208.40142514501.79
Sirsaganj(UP)7.50-48.985636.3012601220-36.68
Vellore(TN)7.09-14.182143--
Lormi(Cht)6.0020259.8013501450-
Belargaon(Cht)6.00-48.28716.9014501400-14.71
Muradabad(UP)6.00-14.291404.5012601240-33.51
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)5.5010995.3012601170-37.62
Ramanujganj(Cht)5.00-93.331811.3017101710-
Narharpur(Cht)5.00252306.10152515001.67
Sambalpur(Cht)4.50-70.97219.5014501450-3.33
Manendragarh(Cht)4.00-33.33475.3018401840-
Sakri(Cht)4.00-62.26630.3014001450NC
Kallakurichi(TN)4.00-33.331486.1012731313-37.14
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00-607369.0012401200-38.00
Badayoun(UP)3.60-28498.2012301200-35.60
Korar(Cht)3.50-56.25143.0014501450-3.33
Lucknow(UP)3.406.251336.7013551350-21.68
Beawar(Raj)3.20-87.5215.7015751750-23.17
Pratappur(Cht)3.0020240.40183518353.09
Lakhanpuri(Cht)3.00-251565.70152515001.67
Bhanupratappur(Cht)3.00-5096.5014501450-3.33
Kasargod(Ker)3.002008.40190018502.70
Balrampur(UP)3.0066.67166.2016251620-5.80
Kaveripakkam(TN)2.37-72.25205.8117601760-
Sikandraraau(UP)2.00-33.33230.0011501080-18.73
Sonamura(Tri)1.7054.5512.5016621665-
Chinnasalem(TN)1.50150103.0013201301-34.00
Atrauli(UP)1.5050127.7012551270-31.04
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC103.00165016503.13
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC75.00149014904.34
Budalur(TN)1.00NC1728.8419001900NC
Rajkot(Guj)0.90-1031.4013901375-32.20
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Arasikere(Kar)40.00122.221550.0018001800-18.92
T.V.Cumbu
Manalurpet(TN)100.00-55.75742.0020322049-
Kallakurichi(TN)5.00-37.5153.0019641976-4.15

Published on October 21, 2020
