Cereals Prices

as on : 04-11-2020 05:31:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)75.0015.381904.0018651725-1.84
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)65.008.33971.0018501800-23.71
Mumbai(Mah)59.00-62.89839.00340032003.03
Manvi(Kar)45.0040.623470.0018552107-31.30
Bijay Nagar(Raj)42.602740826.7014301035-27.41
Sindhanur(Kar)25.0092.312425.002310215024.86
Agra(UP)25.00-16.671310.9016301620-12.60
Bellary(Kar)19.00-48.65854.9022352214-15.02
Barhaj(UP)16.00602180.2017901780-1.65
Pune(Mah)14.007.69174.004800490011.63
Dharangaon(Mah)12.00-24.001311--
Ghaziabad(UP)12.00100773.8015001420-
Khargone(MP)10.00233.3326.0012291110-
Mathura(UP)9.00-501029.0016001580-14.89
Shamli(UP)7.5025874.3014551430-24.61
Aligarh(UP)6.00NC1356.5015001500-20.21
Beawar(Raj)5.20-23.53158.1017001850-15.00
Rajkot(Guj)5.00-37.5504.90287529053.60
Bellary(Kar)5.00-68.75492.9012511779-
Laxmeshwar(Kar)5.00-28.57100.0012702018-
Akola(Mah)5.0015057.001350850-
Kaij(Mah)5.00-16.6716.0010001350-
Lalitpur(UP)4.80-20236.6014501450-20.33
Bijay Nagar(Raj)4.00166.67826.7010601035-46.19
Kasganj(UP)4.00-50301.8016501630-8.84
Achnera(UP)3.5040635.0016251630-12.63
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)3.40NC278.9020002250-33.33
Thiruppur(TN)3.40385.7110.503500350025.00
Shevgaon(Mah)3.00-6.002300--17.86
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)3.005020.0011701125-
Kota(Raj)3.0020130.4014011250-12.49
Jhansi(UP)2.807.69224.1014351445-11.42
Orai(UP)2.801223.7012601225-
Muskara(UP)2.60-67.5309.4012001200-30.23
Azamgarh(UP)2.5025471.3016801710-7.95
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-16.67160.8014501430-24.87
Saharanpur(UP)2.50NC189.0014501430-24.68
Karvi(UP)2.50-37.5281.8013201255-22.35
Lucknow(UP)2.2083.331562.2016901680-2.87
Kopaganj(UP)2.20-12104.3016901720-7.90
Etawah(UP)2.00-42.86166.4016301520-11.89
Meerut(UP)2.00-33.33105.5015101400-20.94
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)2.00-33.33127.4017001700-7.61
Sumerganj(Raj)1.90-3.801350--
Rasda(UP)1.507.14188.3016401650-
Choubepur(UP)1.30-7.1461.5017001700-7.10
Vankaner(Guj)1.0066.67111.2027003080-10.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC80.0020001800NC
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00NC5.0011432408-
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00NC6.0017591809-50.37
Washim(Mah)1.00NC5.0012001100-
Gangakhed(Mah)1.00NC5.0025002500-
Mantha(Mah)1.00NC13.0013001650-
Kota(Raj)1.00-60130.4011991250-25.11
Rura(UP)1.00-33.3352.1015251525-10.29
Morbi(Guj)0.8033.332.8021201780-
Rajula(Guj)0.80NC91.2023732718-21.24
Maize
Abohar(Pun)49101.002374.85102170.0018881888-
Gadarpur(Utr)26733.00-1.33284646.001883186310.12
Jalalabad(Pun)7005.00930.1515410.0025502585-
Bareta(Pun)5300.0048.3317746.00188818882.89
Hathur(Pun)4805.003.7345280.50188818882.89
Kot ise Khan(Pun)4195.00-3.9659542.0018881888-
Sidhwan Bet(Pun)4062.0051.3414856.00188818882.89
Faridkot(Pun)3188.00-48.9818874.0018881888-
Chanarthal(Pun)2393.00-32.9715408.0018881888-
Nawanshahar(Pun)2195.00-2.4425998.00188818882.89
Jaitu(Bajakhana)(Pun)1871.00-3742.001888--
Kota(Raj)1670.00578.8645936.2018001270-2.70
Jalandhar Cantt.(Pun)1592.0020.6129952.00188818882.89
Rampuraphul(Bhai Rupan)(Pun)1500.00233.334666.00188818882.89
Mullanpur Dakha (Sawadi)(Pun)1326.00-74.7513154.2418881888-0.63
Gangavathi(Kar)1130.0020.734132.0012661266-
Rampura Phul(Pun)1100.0057.147594.00188818882.89
Rampuraphul(Nabha Mandi)(Pun)1100.0060.126196.00188818882.89
Jalandhar Cantt (Jamshedpur Dana Mandi)(Pun)998.00-64.0433242.00188818882.89
Nawan Shahar(MandiRaho)(Pun)944.0079.4712716.70188818882.89
Noor Mehal(Pun)942.70-35.112338.60188818882.89
Davangere(Kar)908.00266.1310116.0012501205-
Rampuraphul(Dhapali)(Pun)900.0057.894618.00188818882.89
Dhilwan(Pun)835.30-61.9825532.8018881888-
Sanad(Guj)730.0087.184002.0017871833-1.00
Khargone(MP)700.0027.273759.0013251025-36.75
Rampuraphul(Mehraj)(Pun)700.0055.563566.00188818882.89
Gehri(Jandiala mandi)(Pun)637.00-1274.002550--
Faridkot (Machakikalan)(Pun)562.00397.351350.0018881888-
Nawan Shahar(Mandi Aur)(Pun)537.00-16.875174.0018881888-
Dehgam(Guj)407.5014.053934.1015101507-12.31
Faridkot(Pun)400.001900840.0023502281-
Amalner(Mah)340.00750916.0014221288-37.11
Dahod(Guj)287.80-42.6810837.6016501600-15.38
Haliyala(Kar)278.00467.352912.0012501250-37.50
Kalol(Guj)265.0043.241332.9014501475-12.12
Noor Mehal(Kot Badal Khan)(Pun)257.00-51.543744.20188818882.89
Kustagi(Kar)227.0097.394579.0013241156-35.73
Kota(Raj)224.00-8.9445936.2013751270-25.68
Devala(Mah)204.00240750.0013151105-33.59
Aklera(Raj)200.00122.22774.7013851364-18.53
Tarapur(Guj)188.00-20.594584.01177619293.56
Honnali(Kar)186.00106.6718963.0013301330-36.06
Sidhwan Bet (Lodhiwala)(Pun)182.00-61.521534.00188818882.89
Khategaon(MP)173.00-48.447606.12130010005.69
Hardoi(UP)160.0014.294221.1013001210-31.58
Cheyyar(TN)153.56114.146459.4013901312-15.66
Hanagal(Kar)150.00-45.4530191.0013001200-35.00
Garh Shankar(Pun)134.00-4.969816.0018881888-
Katghora(Cht)130.0051001343.8718151815-
Gehri(Jandiala mandi)(Pun)125.00-250.001888--
Narot J Singh(Pun)121.00-242.001888--
Kasganj(UP)110.0012010661.6014301240-27.41
Kannauj(UP)100.00-33.3320923.0014001265-25.93
Unnao(UP)98.00226.67330.0018501250-
Dahod(Guj)97.00-62.43797.3011201115-19.71
Nawan Shahar(Mandi Jadla)(Pun)97.00-67.565020.50188818882.89
Bhehjoi(UP)95.0026.672494.5015001450-27.01
Ramanujganj(Cht)90.00800588.4018501840-
Kandi(WB)90.00NC4110.00185018502.78
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)80.00-46.672783.0013501245-33.17
Arasikere(Kar)70.00100577.0012501200-
Avalurpet'(TN)52.5052.172377.1014611392-28.35
Madhoganj(UP)50.50-16.536553.0013501220-28.19
Kadur(Kar)49.001533.33377.0013001200-
Bareta(Pun)46.00666.6798.0023752445-7.95
Siyana(UP)45.00-62.5360.0018001850-25.00
Lakhimpur(UP)42.50-5.563156.0013601350-25.68
Umreth(Guj)40.5030.65143.0014101400-
Sehjanwa(UP)40.001002278.501868170013.21
Kalipur(WB)40.00-23.082615.00183518154.86
Sakri(Cht)39.40629.63742.7014001400-9.68
Kishunpur(UP)37.0042.311075.0014001600-22.22
Abohar(Pun)36.00-72.002350--
Nargunda(Kar)35.00-5011223.0013001300-35.06
Kalavai(TN)33.09102.63253.4413301080-11.63
Choubepur(UP)32.00NC3091.5013851300-26.13
Balodabazar(Cht)31.30103.253028.1014001300-
Bellary(Kar)31.003000616.6012151291-39.01
Bijay Nagar(Raj)31.0037.78410.8016101580-19.50
Bankura Sadar(WB)30.001501808.0018651815-
Gondal(UP)28.50NC3388.0013501480-24.37
Richha(UP)27.00350170.201868183016.02
Etah(UP)26.00-23.535829.0014201260-26.42
Kusmee(Cht)25.0066.67190.0018401840-
Kallakurichi(TN)25.00257.141590.1014291358-30.77
Khalilabad(UP)25.00-16.671309.00186818684.65
Lucknow(UP)22.004501396.7013601310-26.88
Khanpur(Raj)21.80208044.6013002025-
Davangere(Kar)21.00-77.8913709.0013901715-
Sindhanur(Kar)21.00320166.0013501250-
Pandariya(Cht)20.00-68670.1013101310-12.08
Boraee(Cht)18.00801296.4014001400NC
Pavani(Mah)18.0080092.0019002150-19.15
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)18.00125891.00186518156.57
Charra(UP)17.00-43.331287.1013501250-32.50
Farukhabad(UP)16.50-31.2512696.6013801260-29.59
Mumbai(Mah)16.00-71.43552.0020002000-25.93
Charama(Cht)15.004009329.2015001525-1.64
Gidam(Cht)15.0050289.1012501250-7.41
Barhaj(UP)15.007.141356.00186818156.74
Sheopurkalan(MP)14.007544.0013951025-
Nagari(Cht)12.00-256159.6014001400-9.09
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)12.00NC81.4014871487-7.75
Honnali(Kar)12.00-77.783082.0018001800-13.71
Jhijhank(UP)12.00-7.69120.0013401300-16.25
Ghaziabad(UP)11.00-26.67749.3015401500-
Santhesargur(Kar)10.00-98.284414.009501000-34.48
Ulundurpettai(TN)10.0010072.3014261283-26.83
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)9.0080040.001250850-26.47
Beawar(Raj)9.0050271.5013001600-40.91
Agra(UP)9.0012.5575.5012701250-35.53
Pollachi(TN)8.80-26.67124.2014501460-
Udumalpet(TN)8.79-66.17577.9115301450-28.84
Kasdol(Cht)8.00-91.115219.00135013503.85
Belarbahara(Cht)8.00NC412.2014001350-
Belargaon(Cht)8.00-20768.9014001400NC
Amgaon(Mah)8.0010024.0014851500-
Faizabad(UP)7.5025190.8013501425-28.95
Narharpur(Cht)7.00133.332346.1015001525-1.64
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)6.5044.441037.5013601260-27.66
Gattasilli(Cht)6.00-25432.4014001400NC
Himatnagar(Guj)6.00-25150.5013251125-30.26
Ulundurpettai(TN)6.00500381.5013851385-24.97
Kaveripakkam(TN)5.84-20232.0917601760-0.40
Madathukulam(TN)5.52-80.24594.2116001420-3.03
Kasargod(Ker)5.0066.6724.40190019002.70
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00-16.67262.0013151145-10.54
Hanagal(Kar)4.00-91.36959.0017001500-8.11
Dharangaon(Mah)4.00-8.001301--
Bangarmau(UP)4.00-38.46397.7012601210-32.80
Pukhrayan(UP)4.00-8078.0013701250-25.95
Balrampur(UP)4.0014.29186.2016501640-4.35
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-46.15128.80185012006.63
Kawardha(Cht)3.20128.57681.70180014502.86
Lakhanpuri(Cht)3.00NC1589.7015001525-1.64
Kaij(Mah)3.00-4012.0011501175-
Chinnasalem(TN)2.50-16.67119.0012001370-40.00
Jahangirabad(UP)2.50-28.577387.0015201460-25.31
Ajuha(UP)2.5025180.9013251360-23.19
Khujner(MP)2.10-5020.6014151285-12.11
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100151.00195019502.63
Shevgaon(Mah)2.00-4.001000--
Vallam(TN)2.00NC14.00195019002.63
Pratapgarh(UP)2.00-60166.0016751580-8.47
Khatra(WB)2.00100284.50181518153.71
Utraula(UP)1.7021.43102.1013801450-
Atrauli(UP)1.5025138.3014201310-21.98
Gorakhpur(UP)1.50-16.6736.3014301340-
Raghogarh(MP)1.30-2.601380--
Rajkot(Guj)1.2033.3341.2013751425-31.25
Sumerganj(Raj)1.10-2.201240--
Akola(Mah)1.00-66.6715.001600925-31.91
Nagpur(Mah)1.00-2.001425--14.31
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC81.00149014904.34
Budalur(TN)1.00NC1734.8419001900NC
Meerut(UP)1.00-5021.0015501500-
Arang(Cht)0.90NC766.10140314130.21
Gadaura(UP)0.60-902121.2012701700-15.33
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Kadur(Kar)18.00500364.0024001700-20.00
T.V.Cumbu
Ulundurpettai(TN)15.00-25193.80205320250.64
Kallakurichi(TN)7.0040187.00203320131.40
Thiruppur(TN)0.707.69164.8523002300-

Published on November 04, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
