Cereals Prices

as on : 11-11-2020 02:41:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Agra(UP)27.0081364.9016101630-14.13
Ghaziabad(UP)14.0016.67801.8015601500-
Mathura(UP)13.0044.441055.0015501600-17.55
Mahoba(UP)9.10-17.27425.4013601350-23.16
Muskara(UP)7.50188.46324.4012301200-29.71
Barhaj(UP)6.00-62.52192.2018101790NC
Aligarh(UP)5.00-16.671366.5015101500-19.68
Firozabad(UP)4.6035.29398.8016101615-7.74
Bijay Nagar(Raj)3.90-2.5834.5011051060-38.61
Gazipur(UP)3.509.38241.2016401640-11.35
Kustagi(Kar)3.00-76.9292.0022002140-24.14
Achnera(UP)3.00-14.29641.0016201625-12.43
Kasganj(UP)3.00-25307.8016701650-4.57
Jangipura(UP)3.00NC169.8016401640-12.30
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)2.50-64.29325.6011121140-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC165.8015501450-19.69
Kopaganj(UP)2.5013.64109.3016801690-8.94
Karvi(UP)2.40-4286.6013301320-24.00
Azamgarh(UP)2.00-20475.3016851680-7.67
Etawah(UP)2.00NC170.4016501630-10.81
Saharanpur(UP)2.00-20193.0015351450-20.26
Lucknow(UP)1.70-22.731565.6016601690-4.60
Gorakhpur(UP)1.60-20175.7017601670-3.03
Kota(Raj)1.5050133.4012401199-22.55
Meerut(UP)1.50-25108.5015501510-18.85
Lalsot(Raj)1.20-7.69335.5011201080-28.89
Partaval(UP)0.9028.5729.0017501730-
HybridCumbu
Manvi(Kar)35.00-22.221072.00110720995.43
Bijay Nagar(Raj)18.001284.62104.9015201650-13.14
Beawar(Raj)13.603646.3020002650NC
Katghora(Cht)11.001032.0022002000-
Rajkot(Guj)10.0011.11565.7028002875-2.61
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)4.207584.1020002075-32.66
Thiruppur(TN)4.05-8.103500-22.81
Porbandar(Guj)3.30266.679.002650157515.97
Deoulgaon Raja(Mah)2.00-33.338.0013001275-43.48
Kota(Raj)2.001009.3014501410-
Manalurpet(TN)2.00122.2227.1013191639-32.50
Rajula(Guj)1.50-16.6738.1018152868-43.37
Vankaner(Guj)1.10-26.6795.1023002500-23.33
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC26.0022002000NC
Paithan(Mah)1.00-504.0020001875-
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.54-1.081650--29.03
Maize
Gadarpur(Utr)18343.00-31.38321332.00187818839.82
Ganaur(Har)9890.00-0.240730.0025912151-6.83
Jalalabad(Pun)6535.00-6.7128480.0027002550-
Kota(Raj)4238.001791.9654774.20200013758.11
Mainpuri(UP)3360.00489.4720897.0018001850-21.05
Lakhimpur(UP)3300.00-26.6741387.00146014500.69
Etawah(UP)2500.001288.895760.0015251400-12.86
Hathur(Pun)2357.00-50.9549994.50188818882.89
Unnao(UP)2171.002613.7515304.00186818156.44
Jahangirabad(UP)2100.00-4200.002601--37.70
Jalandhar Cantt.(Pun)1556.00-2.2633064.00188818882.89
Kosikalan(UP)1500.00-16.679012.2018201720-22.06
Mathura(UP)1340.005053.856996.0019002150718.97
Puwaha(UP)1219.80405.933169.3015701300-3.09
Nawanshahar(Pun)1206.00-39.7332412.00188818882.89
Hapur(UP)1200.00-2400.002550--
Narnaund(Har)840.00-1680.002600--8.77
Sitapur(UP)782.60166.196966.5015001520NC
Paliakala(UP)750.00971.432140.00144015301.41
Jalandhar Cantt (Jamshedpur Dana Mandi)(Pun)654.00-34.4734550.00188818882.89
Golagokarnath(UP)621.90418.253933.80148016202.07
Gulavati(UP)600.001401700.0025502450-6.25
Basti(UP)520.009405340.50186817002.92
Khurja(UP)420.00-653240.0019881921-
Kustagi(Kar)403.0077.535385.0014161324-31.26
Aligarh(UP)400.002122.2219232.0025002250NC
Hanagal(Kar)355.00136.6730901.0013501300-20.59
Nawan Shahar(MandiRaho)(Pun)334.00-45.2514604.70188818882.89
Nagari(Cht)319.2025606798.00165014007.14
Jalaun(UP)315.7030571441.9019502300-
Ghaziabad(UP)280.0086.67953.0026401890-
Tarapur(Guj)273.0045.215130.0118391776-10.03
Khategaon(MP)259.2249.848124.5612451300-4.23
Fatehpur(UP)208.5011483.33960.5016001815-11.85
Kota(Raj)181.00-19.254774.2013001375-29.73
Hardoi(UP)180.00NC15270.001868163015.31
Bareilly(UP)154.10440.7457.701868172512.53
Gingee(TN)150.0011.111432.5010751456-
Saharanpur(UP)150.00581.82409.0025002550-
Hardoi(UP)140.00-12.54501.1013951300-26.19
Garh Shankar(Pun)135.00136.8410200.0018881888-
Bhehjoi(UP)135.0022.732984.5015001500-26.11
Sahiyapur(UP)130.00712.53037.00186817202.92
Saharanpur(UP)123.00-246.001800--1.10
Dinanagar(Pun)122.00916.67296.0024502200-
Gangoh(UP)120.00-55.565492.8020502050-10.48
Gorakhpur(UP)120.00823.081071.50186816705.24
Anthiyur(TN)112.007268.42267.9710951311-47.33
Nawan Shahar(Mandi Aur)(Pun)107.00-76.696306.0018881888-
Bahraich(UP)105.00517.657356.6017201640-2.82
Kandi(WB)100.0011.114310.00185018501.65
Raibareilly(UP)99.60374.291875.70186813806.74
Azamgarh(UP)97.502066.674064.5018681815-
Sirsaganj(UP)95.50342.13355.7017601895-22.12
Achnera(UP)90.00190.322753.0017502200-23.91
Purwa(UP)86.00681.82474.0015301815-
Kannauj(UP)85.00-1521093.0015001400-22.08
Keshkal(Cht)79.50180.92196.3013251350-
Katghora(Cht)76.40-41.231496.6718151815-
Haliyala(Kar)70.00-74.823052.0013501250-32.50
Kishunpur(UP)67.0039.581305.0014001400-22.22
Honnali(Kar)65.00-65.0519093.0013601330-26.09
Madhoganj(UP)61.5021.786676.0013901350-24.86
Kasganj(UP)60.00-45.4510781.6014301430-27.04
Rishikesh(Utr)53.30-0.37266.0018681868-
Pathalgaon(Cht)50.0025466.0016001600-5.88
Khalilabad(UP)50.001001409.00186818684.65
Farukhabad(UP)48.00585.71117.00186816506.14
Balrampur(UP)48.0084.62483.00173016301.76
Kalipur(WB)46.00152707.00183518353.09
Dinanagar(Pun)45.00-97.6624452.0018881888-
Kallakurichi(TN)45.00801680.1013631429-19.16
Atarra(UP)45.0012.52037.00186815006.74
Haveri(Kar)43.00186.676303.0013001250-42.22
Achalda(UP)42.00-84.001868--
Sehjanwa(UP)41.002.52360.50186818682.92
Keshkal(Cht)40.00-67.35378.0011501050-
Sultanpur(UP)40.009004000.5018681700-
Devariya(UP)40.00370.59785.001868164012.53
Tulsipur(UP)37.80243.64514.3018681630-
Avalurpet'(TN)37.50-28.572452.1014091461-30.90
Gondal(UP)37.0029.823462.0016201350-12.43
Jalalabad(Pun)35.00-97.0859774.0018881888-28.75
Purwa(UP)34.00-66308.0027002550-
Barhaj(UP)34.00126.671424.00186818686.74
Charama(Cht)33.001209395.2015001500NC
Narayanpur(Cht)30.00-41.061666.80125012504.17
Kustagi(Kar)30.00-16.67274.00915900-
Nawan Shahar(Mandi Jadla)(Pun)30.00-86.965540.50188818882.89
Sikandraraau(UP)30.00-33.33670.0018551790-
Lalganj(UP)29.00437.042264.90186815006.74
Sakri(Cht)26.60-32.49795.9014001400-9.68
Kadur(Kar)26.00-46.94429.0014501300-
Nawanshahar(Pun)26.0055056.00240026002.13
Naanpara(UP)26.00712.5528.201868164033.43
Sirsaganj(UP)25.50286.365700.5014001360-26.70
Attur(TN)25.2081.5664.2819001900-9.52
Bhucho(Pun)25.00-50.001888--
Pukhrayan(UP)25.0025120.00186818155.84
Lakhimpur(UP)25.00-41.183206.0014501360-22.46
Safdarganj(UP)25.001566.67191.50186816509.88
Karaikal(Pud)24.80148148.6019201920-4.00
Rudauli(UP)24.00118.18256.80186818154.94
Kasdol(Cht)22.001755263.00135013503.85
Firozabad(UP)21.60839.1371.4018501240-4.64
Kopaganj(UP)21.00-77.89470.00186818156.74
Balodabazar(Cht)20.60-34.193069.3014001400-
Bhatgaon(Cht)20.00-14.89290.50140013753.70
Salon(UP)20.00900640.00186818682.92
Partaval(UP)20.005.26928.00186818682.92
Ghiraur(UP)20.00233.3399.5017601820-17.37
Lucknow(UP)19.80237542.2018681680-
Pollachi(TN)19.60122.73163.4014401450-
Karvi(UP)19.00-33.8186.16186818156.74
Jahangirabad(UP)18.506407424.0018501520-9.09
Pratapgarh(UP)18.00260282.50175016507.69
Sakri(Mah)17.00-34.001150--
Shivrinarayanpur(Cht)16.0060419.7814501450-3.33
Charra(UP)16.00-5.881319.1018501350-6.80
Bijay Nagar(Raj)15.80-49.03442.4016401610-21.90
Budalur(TN)15.0014001766.8419001900NC
Bahraich(UP)15.001400534.1015501650-14.84
Honnali(Kar)12.00NC3106.0018001800-13.71
Agra(UP)12.0033.33599.5015501270-21.72
Farukhabad(UP)11.00-33.3312718.6018501380-4.64
Beawar(Raj)9.00-14.29310.5018001700-10.00
Ghaziabad(UP)9.00-18.18767.3016001540-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)9.00-88.75178.0019811900-
Akbarpur(UP)8.5013.33219.00186816506.74
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)8.5030.771054.5014601360-24.74
Narharpur(Cht)8.0014.292362.1015001500NC
Ghiraur(UP)8.0014.2969.6018501200-
Hapur(UP)7.90-1.25592.3018501850-
Nawabganj(UP)7.00-30320.3015701480-11.30
Chorichora(UP)7.00-12.51254.50186816354.65
Shahganj(UP)6.60-78.71724.2018681815-
Mohamadabad(UP)6.50-82.195814.1014301280-24.34
Kaveripakkam(TN)6.4710.79245.0317601760-0.40
Champaknagar(Cht)6.002017975.1814001350-11.11
Risia(UP)5.50816.6746.2015601750-8.77
Takhatpur(Cht)5.40-81.259000.1014001500-6.67
Surajpur(Cht)5.00NC2548.50184018403.66
Ambikapur(Cht)5.00-77.06128.90176517653.22
Badayoun(UP)5.0025529.8018501260-3.14
Mainpuri(UP)4.80-681608.9014601250-24.35
Faizabad(UP)4.704.441818.30186816609.24
Balrampur(UP)4.5012.5195.2017251650NC
Pratapgarh(UP)4.00100174.0017151675-6.28
Aligarh(UP)4.00-63.64192.0018501850-7.04
Faizabad(UP)4.00-46.67198.8015501350-18.42
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.6014022.2019001950-
Chinnasalem(TN)3.1024125.2012001200-25.00
Thiryagadurgam(TN)3.00-60219.4015471553-16.47
Lucknow(UP)3.00-86.361402.7014251360-23.39
Sangarapuram(TN)2.70107.69614.4013761477-24.81
Manalurpet(TN)2.20214.29229.7013751349-19.68
Khurja(UP)2.2022.22624.7015001430-26.83
Lakhanpuri(Cht)2.00-33.331593.7015001500NC
Deoulgaon Raja(Mah)2.0010010.009001100-21.74
Sikandraraau(UP)2.00-60266.0013251315-9.86
Khujner(MP)1.80-14.2924.2012351415-23.29
Pratappur(Cht)1.50-50243.40183518353.09
Gorakhpur(UP)1.20-2038.7014301430-
Rajkot(Guj)1.00-16.6743.2012001375-40.00
Dhansura(Guj)1.0042.8624.9014501250-35.56
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC115.00170018006.25
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC85.00149014904.34
Vallam(TN)1.00-5016.00195019502.63
Tanda Urmur(UP)1.00-97.5585.00186818152.92
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-50204.80186817752.92
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00-7580.0016001370-13.51
Meerut(UP)1.00NC23.0015901550-
Gadaura(UP)0.8033.332122.8013601270-10.23
Naanpara(UP)0.80NC192.3015001650-21.05
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Thammampati(TN)37.90124.26176.103750390050.00
Gingee(TN)0.70-3020.802929203513.75
T.V.Cumbu
Manalurpet(TN)61.00-23.751216.0020762043-
Thiryagadurgam(TN)3.002089.30206920337.65
Kallakurichi(TN)2.50-64.29192.002031203313.40
Gingee(TN)2.00233.3327.0017131647-7.41
Thiruppur(TN)0.65-7.14166.1523002300-

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 11, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.