Cereals Prices

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Barley(Jau)
|Agra(UP)
|27.00
|8
|1364.90
|1610
|1630
|-14.13
|Ghaziabad(UP)
|14.00
|16.67
|801.80
|1560
|1500
|-
|Mathura(UP)
|13.00
|44.44
|1055.00
|1550
|1600
|-17.55
|Mahoba(UP)
|9.10
|-17.27
|425.40
|1360
|1350
|-23.16
|Muskara(UP)
|7.50
|188.46
|324.40
|1230
|1200
|-29.71
|Barhaj(UP)
|6.00
|-62.5
|2192.20
|1810
|1790
|NC
|Aligarh(UP)
|5.00
|-16.67
|1366.50
|1510
|1500
|-19.68
|Firozabad(UP)
|4.60
|35.29
|398.80
|1610
|1615
|-7.74
|Bijay Nagar(Raj)
|3.90
|-2.5
|834.50
|1105
|1060
|-38.61
|Gazipur(UP)
|3.50
|9.38
|241.20
|1640
|1640
|-11.35
|Kustagi(Kar)
|3.00
|-76.92
|92.00
|2200
|2140
|-24.14
|Achnera(UP)
|3.00
|-14.29
|641.00
|1620
|1625
|-12.43
|Kasganj(UP)
|3.00
|-25
|307.80
|1670
|1650
|-4.57
|Jangipura(UP)
|3.00
|NC
|169.80
|1640
|1640
|-12.30
|Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)
|2.50
|-64.29
|325.60
|1112
|1140
|-
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|2.50
|NC
|165.80
|1550
|1450
|-19.69
|Kopaganj(UP)
|2.50
|13.64
|109.30
|1680
|1690
|-8.94
|Karvi(UP)
|2.40
|-4
|286.60
|1330
|1320
|-24.00
|Azamgarh(UP)
|2.00
|-20
|475.30
|1685
|1680
|-7.67
|Etawah(UP)
|2.00
|NC
|170.40
|1650
|1630
|-10.81
|Saharanpur(UP)
|2.00
|-20
|193.00
|1535
|1450
|-20.26
|Lucknow(UP)
|1.70
|-22.73
|1565.60
|1660
|1690
|-4.60
|Gorakhpur(UP)
|1.60
|-20
|175.70
|1760
|1670
|-3.03
|Kota(Raj)
|1.50
|50
|133.40
|1240
|1199
|-22.55
|Meerut(UP)
|1.50
|-25
|108.50
|1550
|1510
|-18.85
|Lalsot(Raj)
|1.20
|-7.69
|335.50
|1120
|1080
|-28.89
|Partaval(UP)
|0.90
|28.57
|29.00
|1750
|1730
|-
|HybridCumbu
|Manvi(Kar)
|35.00
|-22.22
|1072.00
|1107
|2099
|5.43
|Bijay Nagar(Raj)
|18.00
|1284.62
|104.90
|1520
|1650
|-13.14
|Beawar(Raj)
|13.60
|36
|46.30
|2000
|2650
|NC
|Katghora(Cht)
|11.00
|10
|32.00
|2200
|2000
|-
|Rajkot(Guj)
|10.00
|11.11
|565.70
|2800
|2875
|-2.61
|Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)
|4.20
|75
|84.10
|2000
|2075
|-32.66
|Thiruppur(TN)
|4.05
|-
|8.10
|3500
|-
|22.81
|Porbandar(Guj)
|3.30
|266.67
|9.00
|2650
|1575
|15.97
|Deoulgaon Raja(Mah)
|2.00
|-33.33
|8.00
|1300
|1275
|-43.48
|Kota(Raj)
|2.00
|100
|9.30
|1450
|1410
|-
|Manalurpet(TN)
|2.00
|122.22
|27.10
|1319
|1639
|-32.50
|Rajula(Guj)
|1.50
|-16.67
|38.10
|1815
|2868
|-43.37
|Vankaner(Guj)
|1.10
|-26.67
|95.10
|2300
|2500
|-23.33
|Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)
|1.00
|NC
|26.00
|2200
|2000
|NC
|Paithan(Mah)
|1.00
|-50
|4.00
|2000
|1875
|-
|Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)
|0.54
|-
|1.08
|1650
|-
|-29.03
|Maize
|Gadarpur(Utr)
|18343.00
|-31.38
|321332.00
|1878
|1883
|9.82
|Ganaur(Har)
|9890.00
|-0.2
|40730.00
|2591
|2151
|-6.83
|Jalalabad(Pun)
|6535.00
|-6.71
|28480.00
|2700
|2550
|-
|Kota(Raj)
|4238.00
|1791.96
|54774.20
|2000
|1375
|8.11
|Mainpuri(UP)
|3360.00
|489.47
|20897.00
|1800
|1850
|-21.05
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|3300.00
|-26.67
|41387.00
|1460
|1450
|0.69
|Etawah(UP)
|2500.00
|1288.89
|5760.00
|1525
|1400
|-12.86
|Hathur(Pun)
|2357.00
|-50.95
|49994.50
|1888
|1888
|2.89
|Unnao(UP)
|2171.00
|2613.75
|15304.00
|1868
|1815
|6.44
|Jahangirabad(UP)
|2100.00
|-
|4200.00
|2601
|-
|-37.70
|Jalandhar Cantt.(Pun)
|1556.00
|-2.26
|33064.00
|1888
|1888
|2.89
|Kosikalan(UP)
|1500.00
|-16.67
|9012.20
|1820
|1720
|-22.06
|Mathura(UP)
|1340.00
|5053.85
|6996.00
|1900
|2150
|718.97
|Puwaha(UP)
|1219.80
|405.93
|3169.30
|1570
|1300
|-3.09
|Nawanshahar(Pun)
|1206.00
|-39.73
|32412.00
|1888
|1888
|2.89
|Hapur(UP)
|1200.00
|-
|2400.00
|2550
|-
|-
|Narnaund(Har)
|840.00
|-
|1680.00
|2600
|-
|-8.77
|Sitapur(UP)
|782.60
|166.19
|6966.50
|1500
|1520
|NC
|Paliakala(UP)
|750.00
|971.43
|2140.00
|1440
|1530
|1.41
|Jalandhar Cantt (Jamshedpur Dana Mandi)(Pun)
|654.00
|-34.47
|34550.00
|1888
|1888
|2.89
|Golagokarnath(UP)
|621.90
|418.25
|3933.80
|1480
|1620
|2.07
|Gulavati(UP)
|600.00
|140
|1700.00
|2550
|2450
|-6.25
|Basti(UP)
|520.00
|940
|5340.50
|1868
|1700
|2.92
|Khurja(UP)
|420.00
|-65
|3240.00
|1988
|1921
|-
|Kustagi(Kar)
|403.00
|77.53
|5385.00
|1416
|1324
|-31.26
|Aligarh(UP)
|400.00
|2122.22
|19232.00
|2500
|2250
|NC
|Hanagal(Kar)
|355.00
|136.67
|30901.00
|1350
|1300
|-20.59
|Nawan Shahar(MandiRaho)(Pun)
|334.00
|-45.25
|14604.70
|1888
|1888
|2.89
|Nagari(Cht)
|319.20
|2560
|6798.00
|1650
|1400
|7.14
|Jalaun(UP)
|315.70
|3057
|1441.90
|1950
|2300
|-
|Ghaziabad(UP)
|280.00
|86.67
|953.00
|2640
|1890
|-
|Tarapur(Guj)
|273.00
|45.21
|5130.01
|1839
|1776
|-10.03
|Khategaon(MP)
|259.22
|49.84
|8124.56
|1245
|1300
|-4.23
|Fatehpur(UP)
|208.50
|11483.33
|960.50
|1600
|1815
|-11.85
|Kota(Raj)
|181.00
|-19.2
|54774.20
|1300
|1375
|-29.73
|Hardoi(UP)
|180.00
|NC
|15270.00
|1868
|1630
|15.31
|Bareilly(UP)
|154.10
|440.7
|457.70
|1868
|1725
|12.53
|Gingee(TN)
|150.00
|11.11
|1432.50
|1075
|1456
|-
|Saharanpur(UP)
|150.00
|581.82
|409.00
|2500
|2550
|-
|Hardoi(UP)
|140.00
|-12.5
|4501.10
|1395
|1300
|-26.19
|Garh Shankar(Pun)
|135.00
|136.84
|10200.00
|1888
|1888
|-
|Bhehjoi(UP)
|135.00
|22.73
|2984.50
|1500
|1500
|-26.11
|Sahiyapur(UP)
|130.00
|712.5
|3037.00
|1868
|1720
|2.92
|Saharanpur(UP)
|123.00
|-
|246.00
|1800
|-
|-1.10
|Dinanagar(Pun)
|122.00
|916.67
|296.00
|2450
|2200
|-
|Gangoh(UP)
|120.00
|-55.56
|5492.80
|2050
|2050
|-10.48
|Gorakhpur(UP)
|120.00
|823.08
|1071.50
|1868
|1670
|5.24
|Anthiyur(TN)
|112.00
|7268.42
|267.97
|1095
|1311
|-47.33
|Nawan Shahar(Mandi Aur)(Pun)
|107.00
|-76.69
|6306.00
|1888
|1888
|-
|Bahraich(UP)
|105.00
|517.65
|7356.60
|1720
|1640
|-2.82
|Kandi(WB)
|100.00
|11.11
|4310.00
|1850
|1850
|1.65
|Raibareilly(UP)
|99.60
|374.29
|1875.70
|1868
|1380
|6.74
|Azamgarh(UP)
|97.50
|2066.67
|4064.50
|1868
|1815
|-
|Sirsaganj(UP)
|95.50
|342.13
|355.70
|1760
|1895
|-22.12
|Achnera(UP)
|90.00
|190.32
|2753.00
|1750
|2200
|-23.91
|Purwa(UP)
|86.00
|681.82
|474.00
|1530
|1815
|-
|Kannauj(UP)
|85.00
|-15
|21093.00
|1500
|1400
|-22.08
|Keshkal(Cht)
|79.50
|180.92
|196.30
|1325
|1350
|-
|Katghora(Cht)
|76.40
|-41.23
|1496.67
|1815
|1815
|-
|Haliyala(Kar)
|70.00
|-74.82
|3052.00
|1350
|1250
|-32.50
|Kishunpur(UP)
|67.00
|39.58
|1305.00
|1400
|1400
|-22.22
|Honnali(Kar)
|65.00
|-65.05
|19093.00
|1360
|1330
|-26.09
|Madhoganj(UP)
|61.50
|21.78
|6676.00
|1390
|1350
|-24.86
|Kasganj(UP)
|60.00
|-45.45
|10781.60
|1430
|1430
|-27.04
|Rishikesh(Utr)
|53.30
|-0.37
|266.00
|1868
|1868
|-
|Pathalgaon(Cht)
|50.00
|25
|466.00
|1600
|1600
|-5.88
|Khalilabad(UP)
|50.00
|100
|1409.00
|1868
|1868
|4.65
|Farukhabad(UP)
|48.00
|585.71
|117.00
|1868
|1650
|6.14
|Balrampur(UP)
|48.00
|84.62
|483.00
|1730
|1630
|1.76
|Kalipur(WB)
|46.00
|15
|2707.00
|1835
|1835
|3.09
|Dinanagar(Pun)
|45.00
|-97.66
|24452.00
|1888
|1888
|-
|Kallakurichi(TN)
|45.00
|80
|1680.10
|1363
|1429
|-19.16
|Atarra(UP)
|45.00
|12.5
|2037.00
|1868
|1500
|6.74
|Haveri(Kar)
|43.00
|186.67
|6303.00
|1300
|1250
|-42.22
|Achalda(UP)
|42.00
|-
|84.00
|1868
|-
|-
|Sehjanwa(UP)
|41.00
|2.5
|2360.50
|1868
|1868
|2.92
|Keshkal(Cht)
|40.00
|-67.35
|378.00
|1150
|1050
|-
|Sultanpur(UP)
|40.00
|900
|4000.50
|1868
|1700
|-
|Devariya(UP)
|40.00
|370.59
|785.00
|1868
|1640
|12.53
|Tulsipur(UP)
|37.80
|243.64
|514.30
|1868
|1630
|-
|Avalurpet'(TN)
|37.50
|-28.57
|2452.10
|1409
|1461
|-30.90
|Gondal(UP)
|37.00
|29.82
|3462.00
|1620
|1350
|-12.43
|Jalalabad(Pun)
|35.00
|-97.08
|59774.00
|1888
|1888
|-28.75
|Purwa(UP)
|34.00
|-66
|308.00
|2700
|2550
|-
|Barhaj(UP)
|34.00
|126.67
|1424.00
|1868
|1868
|6.74
|Charama(Cht)
|33.00
|120
|9395.20
|1500
|1500
|NC
|Narayanpur(Cht)
|30.00
|-41.06
|1666.80
|1250
|1250
|4.17
|Kustagi(Kar)
|30.00
|-16.67
|274.00
|915
|900
|-
|Nawan Shahar(Mandi Jadla)(Pun)
|30.00
|-86.96
|5540.50
|1888
|1888
|2.89
|Sikandraraau(UP)
|30.00
|-33.33
|670.00
|1855
|1790
|-
|Lalganj(UP)
|29.00
|437.04
|2264.90
|1868
|1500
|6.74
|Sakri(Cht)
|26.60
|-32.49
|795.90
|1400
|1400
|-9.68
|Kadur(Kar)
|26.00
|-46.94
|429.00
|1450
|1300
|-
|Nawanshahar(Pun)
|26.00
|550
|56.00
|2400
|2600
|2.13
|Naanpara(UP)
|26.00
|712.5
|528.20
|1868
|1640
|33.43
|Sirsaganj(UP)
|25.50
|286.36
|5700.50
|1400
|1360
|-26.70
|Attur(TN)
|25.20
|81.56
|64.28
|1900
|1900
|-9.52
|Bhucho(Pun)
|25.00
|-
|50.00
|1888
|-
|-
|Pukhrayan(UP)
|25.00
|25
|120.00
|1868
|1815
|5.84
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|25.00
|-41.18
|3206.00
|1450
|1360
|-22.46
|Safdarganj(UP)
|25.00
|1566.67
|191.50
|1868
|1650
|9.88
|Karaikal(Pud)
|24.80
|148
|148.60
|1920
|1920
|-4.00
|Rudauli(UP)
|24.00
|118.18
|256.80
|1868
|1815
|4.94
|Kasdol(Cht)
|22.00
|175
|5263.00
|1350
|1350
|3.85
|Firozabad(UP)
|21.60
|839.13
|71.40
|1850
|1240
|-4.64
|Kopaganj(UP)
|21.00
|-77.89
|470.00
|1868
|1815
|6.74
|Balodabazar(Cht)
|20.60
|-34.19
|3069.30
|1400
|1400
|-
|Bhatgaon(Cht)
|20.00
|-14.89
|290.50
|1400
|1375
|3.70
|Salon(UP)
|20.00
|900
|640.00
|1868
|1868
|2.92
|Partaval(UP)
|20.00
|5.26
|928.00
|1868
|1868
|2.92
|Ghiraur(UP)
|20.00
|233.33
|99.50
|1760
|1820
|-17.37
|Lucknow(UP)
|19.80
|2375
|42.20
|1868
|1680
|-
|Pollachi(TN)
|19.60
|122.73
|163.40
|1440
|1450
|-
|Karvi(UP)
|19.00
|-33.8
|186.16
|1868
|1815
|6.74
|Jahangirabad(UP)
|18.50
|640
|7424.00
|1850
|1520
|-9.09
|Pratapgarh(UP)
|18.00
|260
|282.50
|1750
|1650
|7.69
|Sakri(Mah)
|17.00
|-
|34.00
|1150
|-
|-
|Shivrinarayanpur(Cht)
|16.00
|60
|419.78
|1450
|1450
|-3.33
|Charra(UP)
|16.00
|-5.88
|1319.10
|1850
|1350
|-6.80
|Bijay Nagar(Raj)
|15.80
|-49.03
|442.40
|1640
|1610
|-21.90
|Budalur(TN)
|15.00
|1400
|1766.84
|1900
|1900
|NC
|Bahraich(UP)
|15.00
|1400
|534.10
|1550
|1650
|-14.84
|Honnali(Kar)
|12.00
|NC
|3106.00
|1800
|1800
|-13.71
|Agra(UP)
|12.00
|33.33
|599.50
|1550
|1270
|-21.72
|Farukhabad(UP)
|11.00
|-33.33
|12718.60
|1850
|1380
|-4.64
|Beawar(Raj)
|9.00
|-14.29
|310.50
|1800
|1700
|-10.00
|Ghaziabad(UP)
|9.00
|-18.18
|767.30
|1600
|1540
|-
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|9.00
|-88.75
|178.00
|1981
|1900
|-
|Akbarpur(UP)
|8.50
|13.33
|219.00
|1868
|1650
|6.74
|Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)
|8.50
|30.77
|1054.50
|1460
|1360
|-24.74
|Narharpur(Cht)
|8.00
|14.29
|2362.10
|1500
|1500
|NC
|Ghiraur(UP)
|8.00
|14.29
|69.60
|1850
|1200
|-
|Hapur(UP)
|7.90
|-1.25
|592.30
|1850
|1850
|-
|Nawabganj(UP)
|7.00
|-30
|320.30
|1570
|1480
|-11.30
|Chorichora(UP)
|7.00
|-12.5
|1254.50
|1868
|1635
|4.65
|Shahganj(UP)
|6.60
|-78.71
|724.20
|1868
|1815
|-
|Mohamadabad(UP)
|6.50
|-82.19
|5814.10
|1430
|1280
|-24.34
|Kaveripakkam(TN)
|6.47
|10.79
|245.03
|1760
|1760
|-0.40
|Champaknagar(Cht)
|6.00
|20
|17975.18
|1400
|1350
|-11.11
|Risia(UP)
|5.50
|816.67
|46.20
|1560
|1750
|-8.77
|Takhatpur(Cht)
|5.40
|-81.25
|9000.10
|1400
|1500
|-6.67
|Surajpur(Cht)
|5.00
|NC
|2548.50
|1840
|1840
|3.66
|Ambikapur(Cht)
|5.00
|-77.06
|128.90
|1765
|1765
|3.22
|Badayoun(UP)
|5.00
|25
|529.80
|1850
|1260
|-3.14
|Mainpuri(UP)
|4.80
|-68
|1608.90
|1460
|1250
|-24.35
|Faizabad(UP)
|4.70
|4.44
|1818.30
|1868
|1660
|9.24
|Balrampur(UP)
|4.50
|12.5
|195.20
|1725
|1650
|NC
|Pratapgarh(UP)
|4.00
|100
|174.00
|1715
|1675
|-6.28
|Aligarh(UP)
|4.00
|-63.64
|192.00
|1850
|1850
|-7.04
|Faizabad(UP)
|4.00
|-46.67
|198.80
|1550
|1350
|-18.42
|Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)
|3.60
|140
|22.20
|1900
|1950
|-
|Chinnasalem(TN)
|3.10
|24
|125.20
|1200
|1200
|-25.00
|Thiryagadurgam(TN)
|3.00
|-60
|219.40
|1547
|1553
|-16.47
|Lucknow(UP)
|3.00
|-86.36
|1402.70
|1425
|1360
|-23.39
|Sangarapuram(TN)
|2.70
|107.69
|614.40
|1376
|1477
|-24.81
|Manalurpet(TN)
|2.20
|214.29
|229.70
|1375
|1349
|-19.68
|Khurja(UP)
|2.20
|22.22
|624.70
|1500
|1430
|-26.83
|Lakhanpuri(Cht)
|2.00
|-33.33
|1593.70
|1500
|1500
|NC
|Deoulgaon Raja(Mah)
|2.00
|100
|10.00
|900
|1100
|-21.74
|Sikandraraau(UP)
|2.00
|-60
|266.00
|1325
|1315
|-9.86
|Khujner(MP)
|1.80
|-14.29
|24.20
|1235
|1415
|-23.29
|Pratappur(Cht)
|1.50
|-50
|243.40
|1835
|1835
|3.09
|Gorakhpur(UP)
|1.20
|-20
|38.70
|1430
|1430
|-
|Rajkot(Guj)
|1.00
|-16.67
|43.20
|1200
|1375
|-40.00
|Dhansura(Guj)
|1.00
|42.86
|24.90
|1450
|1250
|-35.56
|Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)
|1.00
|NC
|115.00
|1700
|1800
|6.25
|Chengalpattu(TN)
|1.00
|NC
|85.00
|1490
|1490
|4.34
|Vallam(TN)
|1.00
|-50
|16.00
|1950
|1950
|2.63
|Tanda Urmur(UP)
|1.00
|-97.5
|585.00
|1868
|1815
|2.92
|Anandnagar(UP)
|1.00
|-50
|204.80
|1868
|1775
|2.92
|Pukhrayan(UP)
|1.00
|-75
|80.00
|1600
|1370
|-13.51
|Meerut(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|23.00
|1590
|1550
|-
|Gadaura(UP)
|0.80
|33.33
|2122.80
|1360
|1270
|-10.23
|Naanpara(UP)
|0.80
|NC
|192.30
|1500
|1650
|-21.05
|Ragi(FingerMillet)
|Thammampati(TN)
|37.90
|124.26
|176.10
|3750
|3900
|50.00
|Gingee(TN)
|0.70
|-30
|20.80
|2929
|2035
|13.75
|T.V.Cumbu
|Manalurpet(TN)
|61.00
|-23.75
|1216.00
|2076
|2043
|-
|Thiryagadurgam(TN)
|3.00
|20
|89.30
|2069
|2033
|7.65
|Kallakurichi(TN)
|2.50
|-64.29
|192.00
|2031
|2033
|13.40
|Gingee(TN)
|2.00
|233.33
|27.00
|1713
|1647
|-7.41
|Thiruppur(TN)
|0.65
|-7.14
|166.15
|2300
|2300
|-
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
