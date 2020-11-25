Cereals Prices

as on : 25-11-2020 10:48:04 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Rampura Phul(Pun)600.00-1200.001888--
Rampuraphul(Nabha Mandi)(Pun)600.00-1200.001888--
Bahedi(UP)36.00-72.00187--
Dataganj(UP)30.00-60.001868--
Jalkot(Mah)20.00-33.33104.0020002000-
Anandnagar(UP)11.50-23.001868--
Gazipur(UP)1.60-72.41291.6016201600-12.90

Published on November 25, 2020
