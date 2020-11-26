Cereals Prices

as on : 26-11-2020 04:11:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Barley(Jau)
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)85.00-10.532544.0016401600-11.35
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)80.0014.291481.0018351800-24.33
Kustagi(Kar)39.001200170.0021342200-26.41
Ajmer (Grain)(Raj)17.5094.4444.0014001800-
Sindhanur(Kar)16.00-33.332529.00190018632.70
Tuljapur(Mah)15.0015058.0025242600-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)13.2025.71940.9015501350-22.11
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)12.8016.3675.3016501650NC
Bidar(Kar)11.00NC137.0036003600-
Muskara(UP)10.5075394.8012401250-28.74
Barhaj(UP)10.00-9.092332.2018001800NC
Rajkot(Guj)9.00125567.9027502750-16.03
Shamli(UP)9.0028.57970.3015751570-18.81
Beawar(Raj)8.801157.14311.70205013252.50
Raath(UP)7.00-45.31334.2012501250-29.58
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)6.30103.23264.8015601455-10.34
Akola(Mah)6.00-4097.0014001250-
Aligarh(UP)6.00NC1420.5015201510-19.15
Kasganj(UP)6.0020361.8016101660-9.55
Lalitpur(UP)6.0033.33292.6014401440-14.79
Mathura(UP)6.00-7.691140.0015401540-18.09
Mahoba(UP)5.3010.42485.4014101385-21.23
Firozabad(UP)4.6015441.0016001615-8.31
Ghaziabad(UP)4.00-33.33843.8016001580-
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-25391.0030003000-4.76
Nandura(Mah)3.005014.0013351351-
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)3.00NC51.0012521283-
Dharangaon(Mah)3.00-5058.0012251292-
Kopaganj(UP)2.8086.67131.5017001725-7.61
Etawah(UP)2.5038.89199.0015251545-16.44
Jasdan(Guj)2.00NC30.0025002875-
Porbandar(Guj)2.00-28.5746.30224020751.36
Basava Kalayana(Kar)2.00NC12.001010950-
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)2.00-35.48264.8011101455-36.21
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00NC187.8015801575-18.35
Gazipur(UP)1.8012.5295.2016201620-12.90
Jhansi(UP)1.60NC236.9014651450-10.67
Ballia(UP)1.50-25193.5016301625-11.17
Choubepur(UP)1.4016.6777.9017001750-7.10
Azamgarh(UP)1.20-33.33494.3017201715-6.52
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC14.00235024502.17
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC94.002300220015.00
Paithan(Mah)1.00-507.0019711800-
Chakur(Mah)1.00-2.001602--
Kota(Raj)1.00NC161.4011911198-30.96
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-50154.5016001600-18.78
Lucknow(UP)1.00-23.081582.8016801655-2.89
Meerut(UP)1.00-16.67115.3015901575-16.75
Partaval(UP)1.0011.1131.0017251750-
Chitwadagaon(UP)1.00-33.3366.5016101630-
Savarkundla(Guj)0.9012.534.0022002125-13.32
Fatehabad(UP)0.9012.576.0014201420-21.98
Robertsganj(UP)0.60-4038.1016901685-9.63
Rasda(UP)0.60-50201.9016251590-
Maize
Kota(Raj)5912.003738.96105041.2020001400NC
Mainpuri(UP)4830.009.7769857.0019051910-14.19
Aligarh(UP)4300.002.3862232.0024502500-9.26
Unnao(UP)3852.0020.5639562.00186818686.44
Khair(UP)2500.000.418340.0026012654-23.50
Lakhimpur(UP)2500.00-3.8580587.001720170019.44
Hardoi(UP)2000.0011.1133970.001868186813.90
Jalalabad(Pun)1510.00-2.2768280.0027502750-
Etawah(UP)1500.00-7.9828020.001868177535.36
Kot ise Khan(Pun)1497.0033.0784648.0018881888-24.63
Sitapur(UP)1200.0070.5813392.70162016458.36
Jahangirabad(UP)1000.00-16.6718200.0026002650-37.72
Viswan(UP)952.005188.891940.00186818688.29
Kosikalan(UP)900.00-30.7718312.2019201900-20.20
Hapur(UP)750.007.148900.0026202652-
Davangere(Kar)745.00191.0215711.0017501760-
Etah(UP)700.00-22.2210757.0023202360-26.35
Puwaha(UP)666.50-30.0711366.101868186818.23
Mathura(UP)630.00-14.8616076.0020002000719.67
Paliakala(UP)620.00-17.338680.001690165020.71
Golagokarnath(UP)500.00-9.0910993.801700170016.44
Maigalganj(UP)450.0012.54400.0016801670-
Madhoganj(UP)450.00-43.7518831.501868186819.74
Haathras(UP)450.00-254553.5019501900-22.00
Pilibhit(UP)433.7026.267795.20186818683.20
Khategaon(MP)387.00101.569282.5612771300-24.88
Bhehjoi(UP)382.00-12.796244.5016001550-21.18
Dahod(Guj)365.10-1.6214689.8017001600-8.11
Mehmoodabad(UP)350.0094.445964.80161016408.05
Vishalpur(UP)340.004.622078.801868186815.67
Davangere(Kar)328.0034.9811258.0013901390-
Badda(UP)326.50-0.761476.001868186818.23
Kasganj(UP)300.0077.4112129.8014301460-27.78
Dadri(UP)300.009003440.0026712681-1.07
Rampuraphul(Bhai Rupan)(Pun)288.00-82.8311396.00188818882.89
Mulakalacheruvu(Mah)270.00NC3233.0024102400-0.41
Azamgarh(UP)265.0066224.5018681868-
Akbarpur(UP)251.0019.521662.00186818687.98
Basti(UP)250.008.77620.50186818682.92
Sandila(UP)240.0014.292886.701868186813.21
Nagari(Cht)226.00653.338993.20148014005.71
Dehgam(Guj)208.30-27.015843.5016721667-2.90
Raibareilly(UP)184.4019.433598.301868186811.86
Jalaun(UP)178.80-357.602300--
Dahod(Guj)175.1091.585273.5012051205-10.74
Kustagi(Kar)160.0039.136763.0013881348-32.62
Buland Shahr(UP)160.00-46.674255.0026612631-5.00
Sahiyapur(UP)160.00-46.674557.00186818682.92
Amalner(Mah)150.00-502516.0014001495-38.08
Bareilly(UP)150.00501922.501868186813.21
Rampura Phul(Pun)143.0090.6716330.00188818882.89
Rampuraphul(Nabha Mandi)(Pun)142.0089.3314930.00188818882.89
Jayas(UP)141.50105.671480.501868186814.60
Hardoi(UP)140.00NC6061.1015251560-19.31
Kopaganj(UP)139.0013.931382.00186818686.74
Gorakhpur(UP)130.0018.182171.50186818685.24
Devala(Mah)128.0023.081424.0012551390-10.04
Choubepur(UP)123.502.922581.22190019003.83
Jalandhar City(Kartar Pur Dana mandi)(Pun)122.9035.814926.7015441888-15.86
Chandvad(Mah)120.00-240.001330--
Pandariya(Cht)119.40-2.691411.7013301330-10.74
Naila(Cht)117.604881008.40160015006.67
Champaknagar(Cht)108.00285.7118339.3813501400-6.90
Charra(UP)108.0028.57812.0019752010-12.22
Rampuraphul(Dhapali)(Pun)101.00-83.257026.00188818882.89
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)95.00-20.833353.0015401500-12.50
Jasvantnagar(UP)92.00-36.55474.0014001400-6.67
Kannauj(UP)92.00-38.671214.001868168019.74
Charama(Cht)91.00-17.2710079.20150015001.69
Bahraich(UP)89.202.538246.00186818682.92
Mohamadabad(UP)83.003.751257.2018901900-15.25
Khalilabad(UP)80.00-202079.00186818683.20
Dhamnod(MP)78.20-53.621151.5013551391-9.79
Jalalabad(Pun)77.00-69.262648.0018881888-29.29
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)76.00-152.001868-2.64
Sirsaganj(UP)75.80-52.391406.5019001910-13.64
Atarra(UP)75.00168.822441.40186818682.92
Kalipur(WB)72.00203263.00186518354.78
Devariya(UP)70.0022.811419.001868186812.53
Kota(Raj)66.00-57.14105041.2013751400-31.25
Etah(UP)65.0030453.0014201450-
Katghora(Cht)61.0027.081947.6718151815-
Pukhrayan(UP)60.0050410.00186818682.92
Ajuha(UP)60.00-14.291360.00186818686.74
Ghiraur(UP)60.0020537.5019101900-15.11
Kandi(WB)60.00-505406.00186018700.54
Kishunpur(UP)57.00-19.721915.0014001400-22.87
Balodabazar(Cht)55.20-57.373526.7013501440-
Achalda(UP)55.00-21.43624.0018681868-
Birbhum(WB)55.00NC606.00185018105.11
Farukhabad(UP)54.0012.5718.001868186824.53
Rishikesh(Utr)53.20-0.93799.6018681868-
Balrampur(UP)52.00NC1109.00186818689.88
Soharatgarh(UP)51.00-11.31540.10186818685.84
Gangoh(UP)50.00NC6432.8020502050-10.09
Sultanpur(UP)50.00-37.54930.5018681868-
Bolpur(WB)50.00-9.09327.001850182035.04
Hanagal(Kar)47.00-21.6731391.0013401300-16.25
Lalganj(UP)45.402.022722.90186818686.74
Honnali(Kar)45.00-48.2819609.0013501330-18.67
Honnali(Kar)45.00246.153270.0017501800-16.11
Baberu(UP)45.00-4.26378.5018681868-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)45.0060.71296.00186818656.14
Choubepur(UP)43.5040.323616.9016751600-16.25
Bahedi(UP)43.0034.38318.001871872.75
Kayamganj(UP)42.00401344.001868186821.30
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)41.80-38.3524426.30188818882.89
Mohamadabad(UP)41.5012.16390.501868186813.90
Boraee(Cht)41.003101478.4014001350NC
Kasdol(Cht)40.0090.485539.00135013503.85
Kannauj(UP)40.00-42.8621313.0017201580-9.47
Barhaj(UP)40.00-6.982020.00186818686.74
Madhoganj(UP)39.00-41.797236.0015201520-17.62
Jahangirabad(UP)38.00-15.567736.0018501850-9.09
Sarsiwan(Cht)37.0023.33716.60147514751.72
Banda(UP)37.00-74.001868-6.74
Raath(UP)35.50-9.44246.2019001900-5.00
Farukhabad(UP)35.0012.913021.6018501850-31.48
Jhijhank(UP)35.00118.75315.00186818682.92
Kustagi(Kar)34.00-12.82420.00915915-
Gondal(UP)33.50-5.633657.0016201620-12.43
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)32.60-65.202600--
Badayoun(UP)31.50-9.22792.2018501850-2.63
Manendragarh(Cht)30.0042.86723.3018401840-
Gattasilli(Cht)30.00200564.4014001350NC
Shikohabad(UP)30.00-45.45450.0016251720-7.41
Lucknow(UP)29.80-4.18456.0018681867-
Jafarganj(UP)28.0086.67682.001868186819.74
Sakri(Cht)26.50562.51054.7014001400-9.68
Dataganj(UP)26.50255055.0018681868-
Bangalore(Kar)25.00-51.921508.0016001600-42.86
Bidar(Kar)25.00NC112.0014001400-
Kadur(Kar)25.00-3.85479.0014001450-
Charra(UP)25.00251501.1018501850-5.13
Sikandraraau(UP)25.00NC344.0024152470-6.21
Partaval(UP)25.0031.581016.00186818682.92
Risia(UP)25.008.7884.0018681868-
Vilaspur(UP)25.00-50.001760--
Chorichora(UP)25.00108.331432.50186818682.92
Boraee(Cht)24.30-3.57234.0011001100-26.67
Nandura(Mah)24.00-20248.0013001321-
Jaunpur(UP)23.0066.671405.80187018683.03
Tulsipur(UP)22.507.14681.3018681868-
Pongalur(TN)21.77-43.542050--
Pratapgarh(UP)21.502.38456.50186818702.64
Bewar(UP)20.00233.33108.7017001140-7.61
Bahraich(UP)19.5013.37731.5016201630-11.23
Mohamadabad(UP)19.00NC5916.3017651680-5.87
Bhatgaon(Cht)18.50-38.33477.50140014003.70
Belarbahara(Cht)18.4084511.0014001400-
Safdarganj(UP)18.00-5.26419.50186818689.88
Ballia(UP)17.50-30577.00186818682.92
Takhatpur(Cht)16.80NC9128.5014501450-3.33
Rudauli(UP)16.80-8.7445.60186818684.94
Jaspur(Cht)16.60107.5150.5018501820-
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)15.0042.86379.9018751775-18.48
Shikohabad(UP)15.00200540.5015001510-19.35
Narharpur(Cht)14.00-53.332504.10150015001.69
Gondal(UP)14.00NC29429.501870187013.33
Buland Shahr(UP)14.00-44914.6018501850-8.42
Lakhimpur(UP)14.0016.673464.0014601470-21.51
Mainpuri(UP)14.0021.741741.9015201575-22.05
Shahganj(UP)14.00-1.41879.4018681870-
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)13.0055059.0013061339-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)12.30-30.9625.4018781650-16.53
Richha(UP)11.00-35.29318.20186818686.14
Ghaziabad(UP)10.50-90.45481.0019102001-
Belargaon(Cht)10.00-16.671032.9014001350-3.45
Gangavalli(TN)10.00-9.09234.0014301410-27.26
Gulavati(UP)10.00-601818.0025002600-8.09
Shikohabad(UP)10.00-33.33140.0013201320-5.71
Utraula(UP)10.00-13.04773.5018681868-
Beawar(Raj)9.80716.67478.7018501700-13.95
Pollachi(TN)9.50-50.26390.8014701470-
Madathukulam(TN)9.4537.55695.5315751575-8.70
Nawabganj(UP)9.0012.5370.3016201620-10.99
Bewar(UP)9.00-18.001755--
Jasra(UP)8.5077.08212.40186818686.14
Firozabad(UP)8.201266.67111.0018501855-4.64
Lakhanpuri(Cht)8.00-801739.70150015001.69
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)8.00NC157.40165016502.36
Aligarh(UP)8.0014.29254.0018501850-3.65
Ghaziabad(UP)8.0060819.3016601700-
Kurara(UP)8.00-16.001850-2.78
Anandnagar(UP)7.50-6.25284.80186818682.92
Shamli(UP)7.50240.9182.2016301845-22.75
Lormi(Cht)7.405.7136.8014001400-
Machalpur(MP)6.50-13.001100--
Lalitpur(UP)6.5030178.40185018501.65
Patiala(New Anaj Mandi)(Pun)5.67-11.342800--
Tanda Urmur(UP)5.2079.31624.00186818682.92
Namagiripettai(TN)5.00-5040.0018001825-
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00NC340.0012651290-19.68
Bhiloda(Guj)4.508046.0014751450-
Sirsaganj(UP)4.50-88.225841.3014301430-22.70
Jaijaipur(Cht)4.00-67.74732.7614201420-5.33
Pratapgarh(UP)4.00-20208.0017151700-8.53
Risia(UP)4.0014.2986.2016501650-2.37
Gadaura(UP)3.50191.672147.0013601350-24.44
Ghiraur(UP)3.50-12.5144.6018501850-
Bhusaval(Mah)3.00-6.001600--
Paithan(Mah)3.00-6.001200--
Ajuha(UP)3.0050208.1016001660-7.25
Jhijhank(UP)3.00-40170.001850185015.63
Utraula(UP)2.5013.64120.9016251625-
Lucknow(UP)2.20NC1433.7015701560-12.78
Balrampur(UP)2.20-26.67227.6017201730-0.29
Raath(UP)2.20-4.401868--
Pratappur(Cht)2.00NC298.40189018353.00
Ballia(UP)2.0010098.5017101710-4.20
Sandila(UP)2.0011.11105.8015301550-17.30
Kalapipal(MP)1.80808.6012311300-
Jaspur(Cht)1.50-255.0018001800-
Rasda(UP)1.20NC65.6018691869-
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC21.00200020002.56
Pratappur(Cht)1.00-5071.6017601760NC
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC129.0017001800-2.86
Akola(Mah)1.00-5021.009351100-60.21
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00NC89.0018501850NC
Meerut(UP)1.00NC29.4016251620-
Khatra(WB)1.00-66.67302.50186818686.74
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)0.7016.67146.2011101160-9.76
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.70NC449.3011101110-9.76
Ragi(FingerMillet)
Salem(TN)158.10-1.191485.8524602600-3.53
Thammampati(TN)55.60456455.403800380052.00
Arasikere(Kar)30.00201730.0017901800-0.56
Bangalore(Kar)9.00-35.711162.0031503150-3.08
Same/Savi
Pandariya(Cht)13.50-83.56191.2018401827-23.43
T.V.Cumbu
Thiruppur(TN)1.30100168.7523002300-

Published on November 26, 2020
