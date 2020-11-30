Cereals Prices

as on : 30-11-2020 03:33:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Bajra(Pearl Millet/Cumbu)
Kustagi(Kar)132.00-31.61650.0012481264-
Achnera(UP)44.00-88.001360--
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)43.60-41.87237.2013051346-
Alampur(MP)26.00-52.002000--
Manvi(Kar)21.00-42.001350--
Rajkot(Guj)20.0048.1567.0012501250-
Ujhani(UP)15.00-30.001400--
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00NC20.0012801285-
Visoli(UP)4.80-9.601340--
Amreli(Guj)4.00-8.001515--
Dahod(Guj)4.00-8.001375--
Atrauli(UP)3.30-6.601322--
Bewar(UP)2.80-6.6711.6013501400-
Dehgam(Guj)2.70-5517.4014071437-
Jasvantnagar(UP)2.50-34.2112.6013251325-
Pune(Mah)2.00-4.002300--
Barley (Jau)
Shamli(UP)6.00-33.33982.3015801575-18.56
Achnera(UP)3.0020664.0016401625-12.77
Jowar(Sorghum)
Manvi(Kar)128.00-256.001942--
Pune(Mah)12.00-24.004900--
Rajkot(Guj)9.101.1136.2027452750-
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC4.0023502350-
Amreli(Guj)0.70-1.402175--
Maize
Dahod(Guj)377.603.4215445.0017001700-10.53
Nargunda(Kar)364.00613.7312265.0013451400-21.07
Aklera(Raj)150.00-502474.7012551313-26.18
Pollachi(TN)126.001226.32642.8014701470-
Holenarsipura(Kar)120.002002462.0014001350-17.65
Kallakurichi(TN)80.00-11.112306.1013691380-12.02
Chinnasalem(TN)70.0016.67475.201350130015.48
Hanagal(Kar)52.0010.6431495.0013401340-16.25
Kustagi(Kar)39.00-75.626841.0014021388-31.94
Bewar(UP)22.0010152.7018001700-1.64
Gangavalli(TN)5.00-50244.0014301430-27.26
Atrauli(UP)2.10-4.55146.9014701460-19.23
Paddy(Dhan)(Common)
Godabhaga(Ori)499.49-998.981868--
Badda(UP)362.5011.031378.0018681868-
Dahod(Guj)334.6091.091019.4012101205-
Harihara(Kar)298.00-596.001800--
Jasvantnagar(UP)225.00144.57634.0014001400-
Viswan(UP)210.00-77.942324.0018681868-
Bonai(Bonai)(Ori)200.00-400.001888--
Nagari(Cht)174.80-22.65801.6014001480-
Avalurpet'(TN)142.50-285.001352--
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)104.0036.84360.0018681868-
Banswada(TG)100.00-200.001888--
Narharpur(Cht)80.00471.43188.0014501500-
Boraee(Cht)66.0060.98214.0014001400-
Kesinga(Ori)43.5020.83159.0018781878-
Dehgam(Guj)41.30-80.17499.2016771672-
Belarbahara(Cht)40.00117.39116.8014001400-
Belargaon(Cht)36.4026492.8014001400-
Gattasilli(Cht)31.204122.4014001400-
Charama(Cht)25.00-72.53232.0014501500-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)15.4092.546.8014501500-
Madathukulam(TN)14.8757.3548.6415751575-
Kaveripakkam(TN)8.17-16.341760--
Kasargod(Ker)6.00-12.001900--
Vallam(TN)5.00-10.001900--
Richha(UP)4.00-63.6430.0018681868-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-4.001950--
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC4.0020002000-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00-2.001490--
Budalur(TN)1.00-2.001900--
Bodhan(TG)1.00NC4.0018881888-
Gadaura(UP)0.80-77.148.6013601360-
Ragi (Finger Millet)
Chintamani(Kar)16.00-51.52748.0018001800-14.29
T.V. Cumbu
Manalurpet(TN)17.0021.431458.0025592352-
Kallakurichi(TN)1.00-75220.002515225531.68
Paddy(Dhan)(Basmati)
Atrauli(UP)42.00-84.001980--
Sikandraraau(UP)25.00NC100.0024102415-
Bewar(UP)6.50-13.001850--
Amphophalus
Manathavady(Ker)3.00361.5423.5011001300-
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.20-4.3552.002800280012.00
Kayamkulam(Ker)2.00-33.33121.0018001800-21.74
Chengannur(Ker)1.50-25170.9025002500-16.67
Mannargudi(Ker)1.00NC89.0026002600-16.13
Angamaly(Ker)1.00NC5.20350035006.06
Attingal(Ker)0.905.8829.4520002000-33.33
Harippad(Ker)0.85NC129.2030002500-25.00
Thrippunithura(Ker)0.8014.2971.0030003000-11.76
Mukkom(Ker)0.70NC64.4024002400NC

Published on November 30, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
