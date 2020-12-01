Cereals Prices

as on : 01-12-2020 05:19:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Bajra(Pearl Millet/Cumbu)
Kustagi(Kar)276.00109.091202.0012561248-
Kasganj(UP)150.00-11.76640.0013401340-
Auraiya(UP)60.00-120.001310--
Mathura(UP)51.002202.0013251330-
Bagalakot(Kar)25.00-50.001236--
Haathras(UP)20.00NC80.0013401350-
Charra(UP)16.00-30.4378.0013001300-
Shikohabad(UP)15.00-4080.0014801450-
Jhijhank(UP)15.00-16.6766.0013701360-
Bellary(Kar)6.00-12.001398--
Rura(UP)6.00-12.001375--
Shevgaon(Mah)5.00-10.001051--
Devala(Mah)5.0066.6716.0012951475-
Atrauli(UP)3.00-9.0912.6013251322-
Etawah(UP)3.00-2514.0013351325-
Bewar(UP)3.007.1417.6013901350-
Aligarh(UP)2.50NC10.0013001300-
Pune(Mah)2.00NC8.0024002300-
Jasvantnagar(UP)1.80-2816.2013251325-
Sindagi(Kar)1.00-2.001150--
Paithan(Mah)1.00NC4.0012101300-
Barley (Jau)
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)80.00-5.882704.0016751640-8.72
Agra(UP)31.00241692.9016201625-13.83
Barhaj(UP)12.00202356.20182018001.11
Mathura(UP)6.508.331153.0015001540-20.21
Shamli(UP)6.508.33995.3015801580-18.56
Raath(UP)6.00-14.29346.2012501250-28.57
Muskara(UP)5.50-47.62405.8012401240-25.30
Aligarh(UP)5.00-16.671430.5015001520-20.21
Lalitpur(UP)4.50-25301.6014501440-13.69
Kasganj(UP)3.00-50367.8016301610-10.44
Etawah(UP)2.50NC204.0015001525-18.03
Shikohabad(UP)2.50150159.5016101600-18.48
Meerut(UP)2.00100119.3015751590-17.54
Kopaganj(UP)2.00-28.57135.5017001700-7.86
Azamgarh(UP)1.7041.67497.7017251720-6.76
Jalaun(UP)1.6023.0844.1013501350-25.82
Lucknow(UP)1.50501585.8016601680-10.75
Saharanpur(UP)1.50-40208.0015851575-18.30
Karvi(UP)1.50NC303.0013501400-20.59
Rura(UP)1.00NC63.1015251525-10.29
Choubepur(UP)1.00-28.5779.9017001700-7.10
Jowar(Sorghum)
Pune(Mah)13.008.3350.0048504900-
Akola(Mah)10.0066.6732.0011601400-
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)8.00166.6722.0011111252-
Jalgaon(Mah)3.00-6.002350--
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00-2.001936--
Paithan(Mah)1.00NC4.0019911971-
Shevgaon(Mah)1.00-2.001400--
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)1.00-2.001175--
Maize
Davangere(Kar)463.0041.1612184.0013801390-
Honnali(Kar)265.00488.8920139.0013301350-18.90
Devala(Mah)155.0021.091734.0013001255-17.72
Bagalakot(Kar)152.002940370.0014051153-19.30
Hardoi(UP)140.00NC6341.1018501525-2.12
Kustagi(Kar)85.00117.957011.0013691402-33.54
Arasikere(Kar)41.00173.33743.0012751250-25.00
Gangavathi(Kar)37.00-32.73129.0013101500-
Sindagi(Kar)33.00-66.001350--
Hanagal(Kar)32.00-38.4631559.0012501340-21.88
Farukhabad(UP)32.00-8.5713085.6018501850NC
Haliyala(Kar)28.0064.713336.0013801350-13.75
Charra(UP)27.0081555.1018501850-5.13
Nargunda(Kar)24.00-93.4112313.0014001345-17.84
Bewar(UP)20.00-9.09192.7017701800-3.28
Shikohabad(UP)10.00-33.33560.5015251500-17.57
Aligarh(UP)8.00NC270.0018501850-5.13
Bellary(Kar)6.00-82.35738.6013691371-18.80
Akola(Mah)6.0050033.001175935-24.19
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)4.00-8.001205--
Morva Hafad(Guj)3.00-3.2324.9013751350-26.67
Lucknow(UP)2.409.091438.5015751570-16.22
Atrauli(UP)2.204.76151.3014651470-19.51
Devgadhbaria(Guj)1.0042.8644.30162017605.88
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00NC5.0010881117-
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)0.7016.6736.30162020105.88
Foxtail Millet(Navane)
Bellary(Kar)5.00-10.002663--
Paddy(Dhan)(Common)
Davangere(Kar)916.0022.953322.0018501750-
Etawah(UP)720.00-524440.0018681868-
Bareilly(UP)132.00-12564.0018681868-
Jasvantnagar(UP)111.50-50.44857.0014001400-
Sehjanwa(UP)95.00-190.001868--
Khalilabad(UP)90.0012.5340.0018681868-
Barabanki(UP)75.00-150.001868--
Ajuha(UP)70.0016.67260.0018681868-
Harihara(Kar)65.00-78.19726.0017501800-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)41.00-82.001868--
Kayamganj(UP)40.00-4.76164.0018681868-
Honnali(Kar)37.00-17.78164.0017501750-
Jafarganj(UP)26.00-7.14108.0018681868-
Lucknow(UP)24.50-17.79108.6018681868-
Hanagal(Kar)21.00-42.001730--
Safdarganj(UP)20.0011.1176.0018681868-
Faizabad(UP)17.60-35.201868--
Rudauli(UP)17.302.9868.2018681868-
Utraula(UP)10.00NC40.0018681868-
Jhijhank(UP)10.00-71.4390.0018681868-
Chandoli(UP)7.00-14.001868--
Mangaon(Mah)2.00-4.001888--
Paddy(Dhan)(Basmati)
Kosikalan(UP)600.00-33.333000.0019301920-
Mathura(UP)490.00-22.222240.0020212000-
Jalaun(UP)139.70-279.401980--
Gangoh(UP)50.00NC200.0020502050-
Raath(UP)49.4039.15169.8019001900-
Saharanpur(UP)25.00-50.002750--
Bewar(UP)6.00-7.6925.0018251850-

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 01, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.