Cereals Prices

as on : 02-12-2020 02:46:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Bajra(Pearl Millet/Cumbu)
Kustagi(Kar)248.00-10.141698.0012581256-
Kasganj(UP)126.00-16892.0013501340-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)85.0021.43310.0014001450-
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)60.20-120.401332--
Mathura(UP)49.00-3.92300.0013351325-
Firozabad(UP)44.50-7.29185.0013501350-
Haathras(UP)35.0075150.0013201340-
Barmer(Raj)21.00-42.001550--
Charra(UP)21.0031.25120.0013001300-
Jhijhank(UP)20.0033.33106.0013601370-
Visoli(UP)15.6022540.8013401340-
Palanpur(Guj)14.00-28.001325--
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)13.20-26.401250--
Dehgam(Guj)8.80225.9335.0013871407-
Rajkot(Guj)8.00-6083.0012251250-
Mohamadabad(UP)4.50-13.4619.4013301340-
Achalda(UP)4.00NC16.0013101320-
Bewar(UP)4.0033.3325.6013801390-
Atrauli(UP)3.206.6719.0013201325-
Choubepur(UP)2.309.528.8014851400-
Aligarh(UP)2.00-2014.0012901300-
Badayoun(UP)2.00-55.5613.0014001400-
Porbandar(Guj)0.60-57.144.00875985-
Barley (Jau)
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)95.0018.752894.0016801675-8.45
Aligarh(UP)6.00201442.5015101500-19.68
Mathura(UP)5.00-23.081163.0015001500-20.21
Firozabad(UP)4.50-2.17450.0015801600-9.46
Kasganj(UP)4.0033.33375.8016201630-10.99
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-11.11309.6014501450-13.69
Muskara(UP)4.00-27.27413.8012501240-24.70
Achnera(UP)3.00NC670.0016301640-13.30
Jangipura(UP)3.00NC194.6016301620-13.07
Jhansi(UP)2.0025240.9014601465-12.57
Mahoba(UP)1.80-66.04489.0014151410-17.25
Karvi(UP)1.8020306.6013201350-22.35
Azamgarh(UP)1.50-11.76500.7017201725-7.03
Lucknow(UP)1.50NC1588.8016501660-11.29
Choubepur(UP)0.90-1081.7017001700-7.10
Partaval(UP)0.60-4032.2017301725-
Jhijhank(UP)0.60-4074.1015601560-18.75
Jowar(Sorghum)
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)70.00-12.5300.0017501835-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)14.9016.4155.4015501650-
Harappana Halli(Kar)14.00-28.001250--
Sindhanur(Kar)8.00-5048.0021001900-
Rajkot(Guj)6.50-28.5749.2028002745-
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)5.20-10.402165--
Kota(Raj)5.00-10.001385--
Porbandar(Guj)4.5012513.0021652240-
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)1.00NC4.0011501175-
Maize
Kasganj(UP)180.00-4012489.8014401430-26.90
Thirukovilur(TN)150.00275550.0014901305-34.91
Harappana Halli(Kar)145.00-39.087473.0013651378-24.00
Honnali(Kar)137.00-48.320413.0013301330-18.90
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)90.00-5.263533.0017001540-5.56
Hanagal(Kar)48.005031655.0013301250-16.88
Buland Shahr(UP)45.00221.431004.6018501850-8.42
Choubepur(UP)41.00-5.753698.9015501675-17.55
Mohamadabad(UP)38.30101.585992.9018501765-2.12
Kustagi(Kar)37.00-56.477085.0013851369-32.77
Farukhabad(UP)31.00-3.1213147.6018501850NC
Kallakurichi(TN)30.00-62.52366.1013831369-11.12
Badayoun(UP)29.00-7.94850.2018501850-7.50
Bangarmau(UP)28.00180513.7018501520NC
Jahangirabad(UP)27.00-28.957790.0018501850-9.09
Bewar(UP)25.0025242.7017601770-3.83
Firozabad(UP)24.40197.56159.8018501850-4.64
Charra(UP)24.00-11.111603.1018501850-5.13
Bahraich(UP)13.80-29.23759.1016101620-11.78
Mainpuri(UP)12.00-14.291765.9015551520-20.66
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00-28.573484.0015401460-17.20
Sirsaganj(UP)9.70115.565860.7014301430-23.94
Arasikere(Kar)9.00-78.05761.0010001275-41.18
Aligarh(UP)6.00-25282.0018501850-5.13
Jhijhank(UP)5.0066.67180.001850185015.63
Lalitpur(UP)4.50-30.77187.40185018502.78
Udumalpet(TN)4.25-56.45605.9315801560-26.51
Risia(UP)3.50-12.593.2016301650-0.61
Balrampur(UP)3.5059.09234.6017251720NC
Lucknow(UP)2.608.331443.7015851575-15.69
Atrauli(UP)2.10-4.55155.5014681465-19.34
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)2.00-33.3370.00127111901.68
Thiryagadurgam(TN)1.5087.5251.8011691566-33.01
Divai(UP)0.7016.677.6016001600NC
Foxtail Millet(Navane)
Kustagi(Kar)34.00-12.82146.0022502134-
Paddy(Dhan)(Common)
Attabira(Ori)7817.1876.3724498.8418681868-
Lakhimpur(UP)2600.00410200.0017201720-
Bindki(UP)900.00-1800.001868--
Puwaha(UP)793.4019.042919.8018681868-
Paliakala(UP)750.0020.972740.0016901690-
Maigalganj(UP)550.0022.222000.0016801680-
Sircilla(TG)536.00-1072.001888--
Golagokarnath(UP)520.0042040.0017101700-
Badda(UP)419.6015.752217.2018681868-
Basti(UP)350.00401200.0018681868-
Mehmoodabad(UP)340.00-2.861380.0016201610-
Fatehpur(UP)308.00-616.001868--
Azamgarh(UP)300.005.261700.0018681868-
Sahiyapur(UP)200.0025720.0018681868-
Avalurpet'(TN)165.0015.79615.0013491352-
Viswan(UP)156.00-25.712636.0018681868-
Thirukovilur(TN)150.00-300.001379--
Kandi(WB)140.00133.33400.0018601860-
Cheyyar(TN)129.35-258.701312--
Puranpur(UP)120.00-240.001868--
Gorakhpur(UP)110.00-15.38480.0018681868-
Bahraich(UP)105.0017.71388.4018681868-
Banswada(TG)100.00NC400.0018881888-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)97.00-6.73554.0018681868-
Bareilly(UP)90.10-31.74744.2018681868-
Khalilabad(UP)90.00NC520.0018681868-
Honnali(Kar)85.00129.73334.0017501750-
Sultanpur(UP)80.0060260.0018681868-
Farukhabad(UP)68.0025.93244.0018681868-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)60.0071.43280.0018681868-
Atarra(UP)55.00-26.67260.0018681868-
Balrampur(UP)52.00NC208.0018681868-
Bankura Sadar(WB)52.00-104.001868--
Harihara(Kar)50.00-23.08826.0017201750-
Achalda(UP)50.00-9.09210.0018681868-
Choubepur(UP)47.50-61.54342.0019001900-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)46.0012.2174.0018681868-
Babrala(UP)45.00-90.001800--
Bangarmau(UP)40.70-81.401868--
Naanpara(UP)35.00-70.001868--
Richha(UP)34.0075098.0018681868-
Mohamadabad(UP)33.00-20.48149.0018681868-
Lalganj(UP)32.50-28.41155.8018681868-
Tulsipur(UP)31.0037.78107.0018681868-
Partaval(UP)30.0020110.0018681868-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)26.00-52.001868--
Karvi(UP)25.90-51.801868--
Jhijhank(UP)25.00150140.0018681868-
Safdarganj(UP)22.5012.5121.0018681868-
Lucknow(UP)21.50-12.24151.6018671868-
Rudauli(UP)18.909.25106.0018681868-
Risia(UP)18.00-2886.0018681868-
Wazirganj(UP)14.00-28.001700--
Bharuasumerpur(UP)12.50-25.001868--
Yellareddy(TG)10.00-20.001888--
Bhiknoor(TG)10.00NC40.0018881888-
Amgaon(Mah)9.00-18.001435--
Maharajganj(UP)9.00-18.001860--
Shahganj(UP)8.00-42.8644.0018681868-
Uttaripura(UP)6.50-13.001600--
Tanda Urmur(UP)6.0015.3822.4018681868-
Thiryagadurgam(TN)5.30-10.601583--
Vikkiravandi(TN)3.80-7.601293--
Theni(TN)1.56-3.121575--
Dataganj(UP)1.00-96.2355.0018681868-
Bodhan(TG)1.00NC6.0018881888-
Panchpedwa(UP)0.80-1.601860--
Ragi (Finger Millet)
Harappana Halli(Kar)12.00-601704.0017002600-29.17
Paddy(Dhan)(Basmati)
Aligarh(UP)3800.00-11.6316200.0025202450-
Mainpuri(UP)3400.00-29.6116460.0019151905-
Jahangirabad(UP)1800.00805600.0027112600-
Mathura(UP)500.002.043240.0021002021-
Haathras(UP)500.00-1000.002721--
Hapur(UP)400.00-46.672300.0026352620-
Jalaun(UP)139.900.14559.2019801980-
Mothkur(UP)137.50-275.002525--
Charra(UP)123.0013.89462.0019801975-
Sirsaganj(UP)100.3032.32352.2019001900-
Khurja(UP)100.00-200.002161--
Ghiraur(UP)90.0050300.0019101910-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)64.00-128.001890--
Mohamadabad(UP)57.00-31.33280.0019001890-
Atrauli(UP)40.00-4.76164.0019901980-
Gangoh(UP)40.00-20280.0020502050-
Naanpara(UP)24.00-48.003400--
Bewar(UP)7.0016.6739.0018201825-
Amphophalus
Piravam(Ker)4.0040011.2018002000-
Manathavady(Ker)2.20-26.6727.9012001100-
Chengannur(Ker)2.0033.33174.9024002500-20.00
Kayamkulam(Ker)2.00NC125.0018001800-21.74
Mannargudi(Ker)1.00NC91.0026002600-16.13
Harippad(Ker)0.85NC130.9025003000-37.50
Mukkom(Ker)0.70NC65.8024002400NC
Thrippunithura(Ker)0.70-12.572.4030003000-11.76

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 02, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.