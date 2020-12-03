Cereals Prices

as on : 03-12-2020 02:21:26 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Bajra(Pearl Millet/Cumbu)
Hindoun(Raj)291.70-583.401305--
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)98.00124.77433.2012591305-
Kasganj(UP)95.50-24.211083.0013401350-
Khair(UP)85.00NC340.0013201300-
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)64.106.48248.6013291332-
Lalsot(Raj)61.8021.89225.0013051330-
Etah(UP)50.00100150.0013501340-
Sirsaganj(UP)39.40131.76112.8013401350-
Malpura(Raj)38.80-77.601250--
Agra(UP)25.00-50.001370--
Ujhani(UP)18.002066.0035001400-
Charra(UP)14.00-33.33148.0013201300-
Jhijhank(UP)14.00-30134.0013801360-
Visoli(UP)11.20-28.2163.2013401340-
Awagarh(UP)11.00-22.001350--
Chotila(Guj)10.00-20.001550--
Beawar(Raj)9.70-19.401300--
Dehgam(Guj)9.103.4153.2013121387-
Bhehjoi(UP)9.00-18.001325--
Mohamadabad(UP)5.402030.2013201330-
Rajkot(Guj)5.20-3593.4011551225-
Badayoun(UP)4.0010021.0013801400-
Achalda(UP)4.00NC24.0013201310-
Sikandraraau(UP)3.00-4026.0012801280-
Bewar(UP)3.00-2531.6013901380-
Aligarh(UP)2.502519.0013001290-
Choubepur(UP)2.20-4.3513.2014501485-
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)2.00-4.001396--
Ajuha(UP)2.0066.676.4015001425-
Kota(Raj)1.60-3.201450--
Savarkundla(Guj)1.50-3.001438--
Dhoraji(Guj)1.00-2.001230--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC4.0017001800-
Barley (Jau)
Agra(UP)21.00-32.261734.9016101620-14.36
Malpura(Raj)14.1060.23195.8011301145-
Barhaj(UP)13.008.332382.20182018201.11
Shamli(UP)11.5076.921018.3015851580-18.30
Aligarh(UP)5.00-16.671452.5015001510-20.21
Kasganj(UP)5.0025385.8016301620-9.44
Muskara(UP)4.205422.2012451250-25.00
Mahoba(UP)3.80111.11496.6014201415-16.96
Gazipur(UP)3.2077.78301.6016201620-12.90
Ballia(UP)2.5066.67198.5016501630-10.81
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.2010192.2015801580-18.56
Azamgarh(UP)2.0033.33504.7017001720-8.11
Jangipura(UP)2.00-33.33198.6016401630-12.53
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)1.50-25255.2011251110-35.34
Lalsot(Raj)1.30-27.78341.7011051140-36.13
Lucknow(UP)1.30-13.331591.4016651650-10.00
Choubepur(UP)1.2033.3384.1017501700-4.37
Kota(Raj)1.00NC163.4012001191-38.21
Rasda(UP)1.0066.67203.9016201625-
Beawar(Raj)0.8014.29295.7013001325-33.33
Jowar(Sorghum)
Malpura(Raj)52.20-104.402625--
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)17.20173.0247.0014001560-
Beawar(Raj)8.70-1.1435.0020502050-
Rajkot(Guj)6.906.1563.0028152800-
Kota(Raj)4.00-2018.0014001385-
Thiruppur(TN)3.79-7.583500--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC4.0023002300-
Maize
Hardoi(UP)140.00NC6621.1018501850-1.60
Kota(Raj)114.0072.7393445.2013001375-36.59
Kasganj(UP)86.00-52.2212661.8014301440-27.04
Kusmee(Cht)85.005566.67346.5018501850-
Madhoganj(UP)62.0058.977360.0018501520-0.54
Etah(UP)60.00-7.69573.0014601420-
Malpura(Raj)38.805.72250.302050224015.17
Badayoun(UP)36.0024.14922.2018501850-7.50
Gondal(UP)32.50-2.993722.0016201620-12.43
Mohamadabad(UP)30.60-20.16054.1018501850-2.12
Jahangirabad(UP)30.0011.117850.0018501850-9.09
Choubepur(UP)29.00-29.273756.9015751550-16.22
Charra(UP)27.0012.51657.1018501850-3.65
Bewar(UP)25.00NC292.7013801760-25.00
Agra(UP)22.00-18.52823.5015601565-20.00
Gamhari(Cht)19.00-38.001300--
Sirsaganj(UP)14.3047.425889.3014001430-26.32
Bahraich(UP)12.50-9.42784.1016001610-12.33
Mainpuri(UP)12.504.171790.9015501555-21.12
Kallakurichi(TN)12.00-602390.1012851383-3.31
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)11.00-26.67401.9016101875-30.00
Chinnasalem(TN)8.00-88.57491.2011001350-12.70
Beawar(Raj)7.80-20.41494.3017001850-20.93
Pollachi(TN)7.25-94.25657.3014701470-
Aligarh(UP)5.00-16.67292.0018501850-7.04
Sikandraraau(UP)4.00-20348.0012651265-6.99
Risia(UP)4.0014.29101.2016301630-0.61
Balrampur(UP)4.0014.29242.60172517251.47
Pratapgarh(UP)3.50-12.5215.0016501715-12.00
Ajuha(UP)3.00NC214.1016801600-2.61
Lucknow(UP)2.9011.541449.5015901585-15.87
Pukhrayan(UP)2.5015094.0018501850NC
Sandila(UP)2.5025110.8018501530NC
Utraula(UP)2.40-4125.7016251625-
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)2.00NC74.0012411271-0.72
Ballia(UP)2.00NC102.5017201710-3.37
Jhijhank(UP)2.00-60184.001850185015.63
Naanpara(UP)0.70-12.5201.3016101620-17.44
Paddy(Dhan)(Common)
Kota(Raj)7483.0026.5726790.0020702000-
Hardoi(UP)2000.002511200.0018681868-
Sircilla(TG)1460.40172.463992.8018881888-
Paliakala(UP)800.006.674340.0016801690-
Pratappur(Cht)610.20-1220.401868--
Madhoganj(UP)540.00201980.0018681868-
Basti(UP)470.0034.292140.0018681868-
Vishalpur(UP)431.0026.761542.0018681868-
Golagokarnath(UP)400.00-23.082840.0017001710-
Azamgarh(UP)320.006.672340.0018681868-
Sandila(UP)260.008.331000.0018681868-
Badda(UP)254.00-39.472725.2018681868-
Gorakhpur(UP)180.0063.64840.0018681868-
Akbarpur(UP)155.00-38.25812.0018681868-
Dehgam(Guj)154.80274.82808.8016371677-
Avalurpet'(TN)150.00-9.09915.0014161349-
Puranpur(UP)150.0025540.0018681868-
Viswan(UP)145.00-7.052926.0018681868-
Pilibhit(UP)137.80-68.231143.0018681868-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)124.0027.84802.0018681868-
Bariya(Cht)122.30-244.601888--
Jayas(UP)111.10-21.48505.2018681868-
Bahraich(UP)107.502.38603.4018681868-
Kandi(WB)100.00-28.57600.0018601860-
Cheyyar(TN)93.10-28.02444.9013481312-
Pukhrayan(UP)90.0050300.0018681868-
Choubepur(UP)82.5073.68507.0019001900-
Khalilabad(UP)70.00-22.22660.0018681868-
Balrampur(UP)65.0025338.0018681868-
Richha(UP)64.0088.24226.0018681868-
Atarra(UP)60.009.09380.0018681868-
Sultanpur(UP)60.00-25380.0018681868-
Barhaj(UP)60.0050200.0018681868-
Kayamganj(UP)53.0032.5270.0018681868-
Ajuha(UP)50.00-28.57360.0018681868-
Nagari(Cht)49.00-71.97899.6014001400-
Budalur(TN)42.96419687.9219001900-
Rajpura(Cht)42.50-85.001888--
Naanpara(UP)41.0017.14152.0018681868-
Achalda(UP)40.00-20290.0018681868-
Soharatgarh(UP)39.00-23.53180.0018681868-
Tulsipur(UP)38.5024.19184.0018681868-
Lalganj(UP)34.506.15224.8018681868-
Mohamadabad(UP)34.003.03217.0018681868-
Boraee(Cht)28.00-57.58270.0013501400-
Jhijhank(UP)28.0012196.0018681868-
Gingee(TN)26.60-53.201757--
Dataganj(UP)26.002500107.0018681868-
Salon(UP)25.00-50.001868--
Lucknow(UP)21.901.86195.4018681867-
Pratapgarh(UP)20.00-6.9883.0018721868-
Risia(UP)20.0011.11126.0018681868-
Vilaspur(UP)20.00-2090.0018001760-
Rudauli(UP)18.10-4.23142.2018681868-
Anandnagar(UP)18.0089.4770.0018681868-
Jafarganj(UP)17.00-34.62142.0018681868-
Takhatpur(Cht)16.900.667.4014501450-
Jasra(UP)16.5094.1250.0018681868-
Gondal(UP)15.5010.7159.0018701870-
Charama(Cht)15.00-40262.0015251450-
Ballia(UP)15.00-14.2965.0018681868-
Wazirganj(UP)15.007.1458.0017101700-
Khatra(WB)15.00140032.0018681868-
Uttaripura(UP)14.50123.0842.0016001600-
Utraula(UP)12.502565.0018681868-
Bhiknoor(TG)10.00NC60.0018881888-
Maharajganj(UP)9.00NC36.0018601860-
Narharpur(Cht)7.00-91.25202.0015251450-
Kaveripakkam(TN)6.81-16.6529.9617601760-
Tanda Urmur(UP)6.7011.6735.8018681868-
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)4.00-8.001868--
Lakhanpuri(Cht)3.00-80.5252.8015251450-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)3.00328.577.4011351110-
Jaijaipur(Cht)2.88-5.761820--
Dongargarh(Cht)2.00-4.001450--
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)1.80157.145.0011401110-
Gadaura(UP)1.205011.0013601360-
Rasda(UP)1.20NC4.8018681869-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-506.0022501950-
Mangaon(Mah)1.00-506.0018881888-
Bodhan(TG)1.00NC8.0018881888-
Ragi (Finger Millet)
Salem(TN)191.1620.911868.1725002460-1.96
Namagiripettai(TN)12.602645.2029003775-
Paddy(Dhan)(Basmati)
Aligarh(UP)3900.002.6324000.0025002520-
Jahangirabad(UP)1600.00-11.118800.0027502711-
Jalalabad(Pun)1400.00-7.285820.0027502750-
Kosikalan(UP)650.008.334300.0019201930-
Mainpuri(UP)338.00-90.0617136.0019251915-
Dadri(UP)300.00NC1200.0027212671-
Khair(UP)210.00-420.002171--
Jalaun(UP)148.606.22856.4019501980-
Purwa(UP)132.00-264.002600--
Khurja(UP)115.0015430.0022842161-
Etah(UP)110.00-84.291620.0023502320-
Bhehjoi(UP)92.00-75.92948.0016501600-
Charra(UP)88.00-28.46638.0019701980-
Ghiraur(UP)80.00-11.11460.0019201910-
Sirsaganj(UP)74.40-25.82501.0020001900-
Mohamadabad(UP)50.00-12.28380.0018901900-
Naanpara(UP)28.5018.75105.0034003400-
Sikandraraau(UP)25.00NC150.0024902410-
Bewar(UP)3.00-57.1445.0017801820-
Amphophalus
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.7022.7357.402800280012.00
Chengannur(Ker)2.00NC178.9025002400-16.67
Manathavady(Ker)1.00-54.5529.9012501200-
Harippad(Ker)0.85NC132.6025002500-37.50
Thrippunithura(Ker)0.8014.2974.0027003000-20.59
Puramattom(Ker)0.68-47.6911.283000240036.36

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 03, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.