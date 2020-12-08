Cereals Prices

as on : 08-12-2020 03:07:20 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Bajra(Pearl Millet/Cumbu)
Mahua Mandabar(Mahua)(Raj)79.30-158.601320--
Kustagi(Kar)79.00-68.151856.0012391258-
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)58.00-40.82549.2012901259-
Lalsot(Raj)43.00-26.12427.4012901268-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)25.40139.6272.0014501430-
Agra(UP)25.00NC100.0013401370-
Nagaram(Raj)24.50716.6755.0012951310-
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)19.00-38.001480--
Malpura(Raj)16.50-60.43194.0012401245-
Manvi(Kar)13.00-38.168.0013501350-
Charra(UP)12.00-25204.0013001320-
Sabalgarh(MP)7.70-35.8339.4013051305-
Beawar(Raj)7.20-13.2550.4013001300-
Visoli(UP)6.00-37.594.4013401340-
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)4.10-8.201217--
Achalda(UP)4.00NC32.0013201320-
Etawah(UP)3.00NC20.0013351335-
Aligarh(UP)2.502528.0013001300-
Bewar(UP)2.50-10.7142.2013601380-
Choubepur(UP)2.30-4.1722.6014001440-
Dehgam(Guj)2.20-62.7169.4012371287-
Porbandar(Guj)2.00233.338.00750875-
Nawalgarh(Raj)1.7013.3311.0013001250-
Atrauli(UP)1.50-5028.0013201321-
Ajuha(UP)1.20-2011.8015651550-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC8.0019001700-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.80-1.601420--
Fatehabad(UP)0.7016.672.6013201320-
Divai(UP)0.60NC2.4018001800-
Barley (Jau)
Agra(UP)18.00-14.291770.9016301610-13.30
Malpura(Raj)11.30-6.61242.6011201135-
Barhaj(UP)8.00-27.272420.2018201820NC
Shamli(UP)6.00-45.451052.3015801590-20.00
Aligarh(UP)5.00-16.671474.5014501500-22.87
Gazipur(UP)3.00-6.25307.6016201620-12.90
Azamgarh(UP)2.5025509.7016651700-10.48
Ballia(UP)2.00-20202.5016301650-11.89
Saharanpur(UP)2.0033.33212.0015801585-18.13
Karvi(UP)1.8020313.2012701290-26.59
Etawah(UP)1.50-40207.0015301500-19.47
Lalsot(Raj)1.3030346.3011201120-35.26
Robertsganj(UP)1.2010040.5017101690-3.12
Choubepur(UP)1.10NC88.5016751700-8.47
Rasda(UP)1.00NC205.9016101620-
Jowar(Sorghum)
Manvi(Kar)44.00-65.62344.0019811942-
Malpura(Raj)20.10-61.49249.0026002625-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)5.00-62.1236.4016501550-
Nagaram(Raj)3.50-7.003200--
Beawar(Raj)2.20-64.5251.8020001950-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC8.0019002200-
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.97-1.942175--
Porbandar(Guj)0.80-82.2214.6023002165-
Maize
Kustagi(Kar)508.001272.978101.0012611385-38.79
Aliganj(UP)200.002757.14841.4015501550-18.85
Hardoi(UP)140.00-6.677201.1018501850-1.07
Anthiyur(TN)91.98-17.88707.9315181100-12.66
Haveri(Kar)90.00-59.467325.0013001330-18.75
Choubepur(UP)41.0028.123902.9016751580-11.14
Gondal(UP)38.00-6.173879.0016101620-13.44
Arasikere(Kar)36.00-72.311093.0013001252-23.53
Farukhabad(UP)32.00NC13275.6018501850-2.63
Hanagal(Kar)29.00-83.832071.0012501380-24.24
Bewar(UP)28.00-3.45406.7013701370-25.54
Agra(UP)27.0022.73877.5015651560-20.76
Bangarmau(UP)25.00108.33587.7018501850NC
Charra(UP)21.00-161749.1018501850-3.65
Ibrahimpatnam(TG)20.00-40.001850--
Badayoun(UP)15.10-55.591020.4018501850-7.50
Narayanpur(Cht)13.20140211.401250900-
Honnali(Kar)12.00-91.2420437.0013001330-26.14
Pollachi(TN)11.6060680.5014701470-
Bahraich(UP)10.50-16805.1016101600-11.54
Khandwa(MP)10.00-96.27606.0012261175-28.76
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00-203529.0016001550-13.51
Malpura(Raj)9.60-17.24292.701975200010.96
Bijay Nagar(Raj)6.00-51.22637.4016101878-30.00
Aligarh(UP)6.00-14.29318.0018501850-7.04
Beawar(Raj)4.50-72.89536.5016751650-22.09
Pukhrayan(UP)4.0060102.0018501850NC
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)4.00-78.9546.0018501700-
Balrampur(UP)3.2028254.0017201725-0.29
Kallakurichi(TN)3.00502400.1011851142-25.57
Ballia(UP)3.0050108.5017101720-3.93
Ajuha(UP)3.0020225.1017201700-0.29
Faizabad(UP)2.5025207.8016301635-15.98
Utraula(UP)2.20-8.33130.1016101625-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC131.00170017006.25
Atrauli(UP)1.00-56.52162.1014701465-20.11
Naanpara(UP)0.7016.67203.9016101610-17.86
Divai(UP)0.60-14.298.8016001600NC
Paddy(Dhan)(Common)
Surajpur(Cht)13674.5013664527369.0018881890-
Kasdol(Cht)11358.0020550.9122906.0018681350-
Takhatpur(Cht)4139.5024107.68380.6018681450-
Lakhimpur(UP)2400.00-11.1120400.0017401720-
Champaknagar(Cht)2198.801935.934613.6018681350-
Hardoi(UP)1900.00-515000.0018681868-
Sircilla(TG)1547.605.977088.0018881888-
Unnao(UP)1484.0024.1813062.0018681868-
Ambikapur(Cht)1375.70-2751.401868--
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)1350.00-2700.002090--
Gadarpur(Utr)1065.00-2130.001879--
Bindki(UP)1030.0014.443860.0018681868-
Tarapur(Guj)1007.79-2015.582355--
Pratappur(Cht)790.4029.532801.2018681868-
Sitapur(Cht)758.70-1517.401868--
Etawah(UP)505.00-29.865450.0018681868-
Paliakala(UP)450.00-43.755240.0017001680-
Vishalpur(UP)380.00-19.153242.0018681868-
Puwaha(UP)372.50-53.535268.0018681868-
Mehmoodabad(UP)355.004.412090.0016101620-
Kusmee(Cht)338.60-677.201888--
Fatehpur(UP)324.502.691897.0018681868-
Rajpura(Cht)290.90584.47666.8018881888-
Azamgarh(UP)290.00-9.382920.0018681868-
Golagokarnath(UP)280.00-37.784300.0017301720-
Bariya(Cht)276.20125.84797.0018881888-
Basti(UP)260.00-38.13500.0018681868-
Gidam(Cht)259.80-519.601850--
Narayanpur(Cht)259.00-518.001200--
Godabhaga(Ori)258.90-48.171516.7818681868-
Udaypur(Cht)248.70-497.401888--
Kakni(Cht)231.20-462.401868--
Raibareilly(UP)228.80-27.621458.6018681868-
Sahiyapur(UP)200.00NC1120.0018681868-
Sultanpur(UP)200.00233.33780.0018681868-
Raghunathpur(Cht)188.50-377.001868--
Sehjanwa(UP)130.00116.67570.0018681868-
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)130.00-260.001868--
Bahraich(UP)120.5012.09844.4018681868-
Choubepur(UP)83.5043.97790.0019001905-
Barabanki(UP)80.006.67310.0018681868-
Barhaj(UP)75.007.14490.0018681868-
Ajuha(UP)60.00NC600.0018681868-
Faizabad(UP)56.20219.32147.6018681868-
Atarra(UP)55.00-8.33490.0018681868-
Balrampur(UP)55.00-23.61592.0016681868-
Farukhabad(UP)54.00-15.62480.0018681868-
Rishikesh(Utr)53.500.56213.4018681868-
Kayamganj(UP)53.00NC376.0018681868-
Pukhrayan(UP)50.00-44.44400.0018681868-
Gandai(Cht)48.40-96.801750--
Tulsipur(UP)46.0019.48276.0018681868-
Avalurpet'(TN)45.00-701005.0013621416-
Lucknow(UP)41.0017.14347.4018681868-
Ballia(UP)40.00166.67145.0018681868-
Babrala(UP)40.00-4.76254.0018601850-
Karvi(UP)38.80-11.21216.8018681868-
Lalganj(UP)38.506.35374.2018681868-
Bareilly(UP)36.40-59.6817.0018681868-
Salon(UP)36.002.86192.0018681868-
Cheyyar(TN)35.45-61.92515.8012181348-
Bangarmau(UP)35.00-47.29284.2018681868-
Utraula(UP)35.00180135.0018681868-
Shahganj(UP)35.0059.09158.0018681868-
Achalda(UP)30.00-25430.0018681868-
Chorichora(UP)30.0020110.0018681868-
Charama(Cht)29.00-30.95404.0015001450-
Devariya(UP)28.00-60196.0018681868-
Naanpara(UP)26.80-42.74299.2018681868-
Ammoor(TN)26.77-53.541237--
Soharatgarh(UP)26.00-37.35315.0018681868-
Richha(UP)26.00-53.57390.0018681868-
Narharpur(Cht)25.00100277.0015001450-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)24.00-44.19308.0018681868-
Rudauli(UP)18.602.76179.4018681868-
Gondal(UP)17.00-5.56129.0018701870-
Anandnagar(UP)16.0088.24119.0018681868-
Purwa(UP)15.50-31.001868--
Chandoli(UP)15.00114.2944.0018681868-
Rura(UP)15.00-30.001868--
Attur(TN)14.74-29.481750--
Jafarganj(UP)14.00-17.65170.0018681868-
Lakhanpuri(Cht)13.0062.594.8015001450-
Khatra(WB)12.00-2056.0018681868-
Neora(Cht)11.00-22.001440--
Jayas(UP)10.70-89.14723.6018681868-
Pitlam(TG)10.00-20.001888--
Bhiknoor(TG)10.00NC100.0018881888-
Tanda Urmur(UP)9.002568.2018681868-
Sakri(Cht)7.80-70.5768.6014001400-
Kharora(Cht)6.50-13.001430--
Karanjia(Ori)6.50116.6719.0018151750-
Jasra(UP)6.50-60.6163.0018681868-
Dehgam(Guj)5.50-96.291116.0016001610-
Kasargod(Ker)5.00-16.6734.0019001900-
Vallam(TN)4.00-42.8632.0019001950-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)3.40-1522.2011351140-
Pulpally(Ker)3.005016.0019501950-
Thiryagadurgam(TN)3.00-43.416.6015331583-
Kaveripakkam(TN)2.59-30.9342.6417601767-
Melaghar(Tri)2.50-5.001450--
Arang(Cht)2.40-2010.8012961299-
Davgadbaria(Piplod)(Guj)2.304.5514.0011351140-
Gadaura(UP)1.5015015.2013501350-
Dataganj(UP)1.40-2.801510--
Rasda(UP)1.20NC7.2018681868-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC6.0014901490-
Budalur(TN)1.00NC91.9219001900-
Bodhan(TG)1.00NC12.0018881888-
Safdarganj(UP)0.60-97162.2030801868-
Ragi (Finger Millet)
Salem(TN)161.90-15.312191.9725002500-1.96
Kadur(Kar)55.00205.56474.0017002400-43.33
Namagiripettai(TN)19.8057.1484.8037502900-
Thammampati(TN)6.71-24.61486.623800380052.00
T.V. Cumbu
Thiryagadurgam(TN)1.00-66.67121.302835223633.79
Paddy(Dhan)(Basmati)
Aligarh(UP)3000.00-21.0537600.0027502600-
Kosikalan(UP)700.007.695700.0021601920-
Uchana(Har)139.40-278.803000--
Charra(UP)53.00-43.01930.0022802100-
Purwa(UP)48.00-96.003100--
Naanpara(UP)32.80-0.61236.6033003400-
Saharanpur(UP)32.5030115.0026502750-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)31.00-47.46308.0018901890-
Gangoh(UP)20.00-50400.0020502050-
Atrauli(UP)15.00-57.14264.0023002150-
Bewar(UP)3.50NC59.0017501790-
Sandi(UP)1.50-3.001850--
Kodo Millet(Varagu)
Manendragarh(Cht)1.00-2.001600--
Amphophalus
Manathavady(Ker)2.7012537.7010501050-
Chengannur(Ker)1.50NC184.9025002500-16.67
Thrippunithura(Ker)0.70NC76.8030003000-11.76

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 08, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.