Cereals Prices

as on : 09-12-2020 10:57:58 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jowar(Sorghum)
Jalkot(Mah)41.00-82.001950--
Paddy(Dhan)(Common)
Bonai(Bonai)(Ori)200.00NC1200.0018881868-
Dataganj(UP)27.00-0.74215.4018681868-
Jamanian(UP)17.96-35.921868--
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC8.0014901490-

Published on December 09, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
