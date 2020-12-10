Cereals Prices

as on : 10-12-2020 01:16:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Bajra(Pearl Millet/Cumbu)
Choubepur(UP)2.404.3527.4014501400-
Sikandraraau(UP)2.00-33.3336.0013651285-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC10.0017001900-
Barley (Jau)
Choubepur(UP)0.90-18.1890.3016501675-9.84
Jowar(Sorghum)
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC10.0021001900-
Maize
Choubepur(UP)38.00-7.323978.9017001675-9.81
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00150362.0012501295-13.49
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC133.00170017006.25
Paddy(Dhan)(Common)
Bonai(Bonai)(Ori)250.00251700.0018681888-
Jayas(UP)91.20752.34906.0018681868-
Choubepur(UP)64.80-22.4919.6019001900-
Jafarganj(UP)26.0085.71222.0018681868-
Pitlam(TG)10.00NC40.0018881888-
Chengalpattu(TN)1.00NC10.0014901490-
Budalur(TN)1.00NC93.9219001900-
Paddy(Dhan)(Basmati)
Ganaur(Har)1780.00-42.219720.0028412451-
Sikandraraau(UP)15.00-40230.0026152580-
Amphophalus
Kayamkulam(Ker)2.00NC129.0017001800-26.09

Published on December 10, 2020
TOPICS
cereals
