CIFT tries out IOC’s XtraGreen diesel on its fishing vessel

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
To reduce carbon footprint in the fisheries sector, the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology is experimenting with the ‘XtraGreen diesel developed by Indian Oil Corporation for its vessels at sea.
IOCL’s new fuel variant will be used to power the ICAR-CIFT vessel Sagar Harita to conduct the pilot scale studies on experimental fishing operations at Kochi. It is the first of its kind research work being undertaken by ICAR-CIFT and IOCL to evaluate the performance of ‘XtraGreen diesel’, which is developed with the hope of bringing together enhancement in fuel-related performance and reduction in diesel exhaust emissions in fishing boats and similar category of vessels.
Carbon emissions and the question of climate inequality
The performance validation of fuel is further certified by one of the most renowned third-party accredited automotive testing agencies, the International Centre for Automotive Technology, Manesar.
Ravishankar CN, Director, ICAR-CIFT, said that the fuel is critically tested as per IS: 1460-2017 specifications and found to be fully compliant, for use in fishing boats. The features of The XtraGreen diesel are its better deposit cleaning action and more fuel-efficient and eco-friendly high performance with benefits such as improved fuel economy (5.78 per cent as certified by ICAT), reduction in carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and NOx emissions, higher Cetane number, improved lubricity, excellent corrosion protection and reduced engine noise and smoke compared to normal diesel.
Fisheries’ body develops nano solutions to prevent biofouling in aquaculture nets
The cost of the new diesel variant is yet to be announced by IOC, a CIFT release said.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...