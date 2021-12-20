CIFT tries out IOC’s XtraGreen diesel on its fishing vessel

To reduce carbon footprint in the fisheries sector, the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology is experimenting with the ‘XtraGreen diesel developed by Indian Oil Corporation for its vessels at sea.

IOCL’s new fuel variant will be used to power the ICAR-CIFT vessel Sagar Harita to conduct the pilot scale studies on experimental fishing operations at Kochi. It is the first of its kind research work being undertaken by ICAR-CIFT and IOCL to evaluate the performance of ‘XtraGreen diesel’, which is developed with the hope of bringing together enhancement in fuel-related performance and reduction in diesel exhaust emissions in fishing boats and similar category of vessels.

Carbon emissions and the question of climate inequality

The performance validation of fuel is further certified by one of the most renowned third-party accredited automotive testing agencies, the International Centre for Automotive Technology, Manesar.

Advantage, XtraGreen diesel

Ravishankar CN, Director, ICAR-CIFT, said that the fuel is critically tested as per IS: 1460-2017 specifications and found to be fully compliant, for use in fishing boats. The features of The XtraGreen diesel are its better deposit cleaning action and more fuel-efficient and eco-friendly high performance with benefits such as improved fuel economy (5.78 per cent as certified by ICAT), reduction in carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and NOx emissions, higher Cetane number, improved lubricity, excellent corrosion protection and reduced engine noise and smoke compared to normal diesel.

Fisheries’ body develops nano solutions to prevent biofouling in aquaculture nets

The cost of the new diesel variant is yet to be announced by IOC, a CIFT release said.