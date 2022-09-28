The CLFMA (Compound Livestock Feed Manufacturers’ Association) of India will organise a two-day meet on September 30 and October 1 to discuss the livestock industry and strategies for future growth.

Day one will feature the 55 th Annual General Meeting of the association and the inauguration of the symposium by Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (AHD). Radhakrishna Eknathrao Vikhe Patil (State Minister of Revenue, AHD, Maharashtra), Jatindra Nath Swain (Secretary, AHD) and Balram Singh Yadav (Managing Director of Godrej Agrovet) will address the conclave.

On the second day, a national symposium will be held on the theme ‘Changing Dynamics of Indian Animal Agriculture’.

“Sustainable growth in animal agriculture requires collaboration and heightened awareness of industry dynamics. Our goal is to invite insights on topical challenges and opportunities from all the stakeholders — farmers, academicians, animal health and nutrition experts, regulators, and the government. We look forward to having a productive discussion and sharing recommendations that will benefit the country,” CLFMA Chairman Neeraj Kumar Srivastava said.