Climate change may change rainfall patterns in south India, intensify floods: Study

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Climate change in the future will cause an uneven shifting of the tropical rain belt — a narrow band of heavy precipitation near the Equator — leading to increased flooding in parts of India, a new study warns.
The study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, examined computer simulations from 27 state-of-the-art climate models and measured the tropical rain belt’s response to a future scenario in which greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise through the end of the current century.
According to the research, a northward shift of the tropical rain belt over the eastern Africa and the Indian Ocean could result in “intensified flooding in southern India,” and may impact global biodiversity and food security by 2100.
The scientists, including those from the University of California (UC) Irvine in the US, said this “sweeping shift” of the rain belt was disguised in previous studies that provided a global average of the influence of climate change.
The current study highlighted the drastic alterations to come over future decades in India by isolating the response in the Eastern and Western Hemisphere zones.
“In Asia, projected reductions in aerosol emissions, glacier melting in the Himalayas and loss of snow cover in northern areas brought on by climate change will cause the atmosphere to heat up faster than in other regions,” said study co-author James Randerson from UC Irvine.
“We know that the rain belt shifts toward this heating, and that its northward movement in the Eastern Hemisphere is consistent with these expected impacts of climate change,” Randerson said.
According to the scientists, the study combined the engineering approach of system’s thinking with data analytics and climate science to reveal subtle manifestations of global warming on regional rainfall extremes.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
₹1483 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1465145015001510 Fresh short positions can be initiated with stop-loss at ...
Bucking the overall market trend, the stock of Capri Global Capital Limited (CGCL) gained on Monday and ...
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...