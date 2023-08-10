State-run Coffee Board has empanelled Crisil to carry out a survey on the domestic coffee consumption in the country.

“Crisil has been empanelled to carry out the domestic coffee consumption survey. Among the four agencies that participated in the tender, Crisil has emerged as the L1 bidder and technically they also scored the maximum,” said KG Jagadeesha, CEO and Secretary, Coffee Board. The survey will provide insights on where the coffee sector is heading in India with a focus on domestic market and domestic consumption, he said.

While the detailed survey is likely to come out by December, some trends on the domestic coffee consumption are expected to be presented at the World Coffee Conference 2023 during end-September, Jagadeesha said.

No realistic figures

India is hosting the 5th World Coffee Conference and Expo in Bengaluru from September 25-28, which is expected to attract over 2,000 delegates from over 80 countries. The event, being held in Asia for the first time, is expected to help the Indian growers showcase their coffees and the sustainable practices to grow them to the global community.

India, the seventh-largest coffee producer, grows both coffee varieties – arabicas and the robustas. Over three-fourths of India’s coffee output is exported mainly in the form of unroasted beans, while the rest is consumed domestically.

However, there are no realistic figures on the exact quantity of the coffee consumed in the country and the growth rate in the consumption pattern. In the recent years, coffee consumption is seen growing due to various enabling factors such as rise in per capita incomes, changing lifestyle patterns and the spread of cafe culture across the country.

The nation-wide study is expected to help estimate the current levels of coffee consumption in the country, drivers and barriers to coffee consumption in India, and the strategies that could be adopted by the Coffee Board to promote domestic coffee consumption.