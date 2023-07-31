India’s coffee crop for 2023-24 crop year starting October will likely be higher at 3.74 lakh tonnes (lt), according to Coffee Board’s post-blossom or early estimates. This is 6.25 per cent higher than 3.52 lt, the final 2022-23 crop estimate.

The Board expects Arabica output to be higher at 1.13 lt against 1 lt in the current season. Similarly, the production of robustas is projected up at 2.61 lt over 2.52 lt.

The Board has estimated the production rising in Karnataka, Kerala and non-traditional States of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Karnataka output seen up

In Karnataka, the largest producing State, the Board has estimated the 2023-24 output at 2.66 lt (2.48 lt in the current season). Arabica output in the State is likely to be 81,960 tonnes (72,020 tonnes). Robusta output will likely rise to 1.84 lt (1.76 lt).

The Coffee Board’s higher projections in Karnataka is despite key-growing regions witnessing erratic pre-monsoon showers, considered crucial for the blossoming and crop setting.

In Kodagu, the largest coffee-producing district in the country, the output for 2023-24 will be marginally higher at 1.30 lt (1.287 lt). Arabicas in Kodagu may be up a tad at 21,060 tonnes (19,120 tonnes), while robustas may be slightly lower at 1.092 lt (1.096 lt).

In Chikkamagaluru district, the coffee output is estimated higher at 93,050 tonnes (82,450 tonnes). Arabica output in Chikkamagaluru will likely rise to 41,900 tonnes (37,150 tonnes). Robusta may increase to 51,150 tonnes (45,300 tonnes).

In Hassan district, the Board expects coffee output to be higher at 43,550 tonnes (36,850 tonnes). This comprises arabicas 19,000 tonnes (15,750 tonnes) and robustas 24,550 tonnes (21,100 tonnes).

Other States’ scenario

The Board has projected 2023-24 output in Kerala marginally higher at 72,825 tonnes (72,425 tonnes). Arabicas output in Kerala is expected to be 2,075 tonnes (1,975 tonnes), while robusta production is seen up a tad at 70,750 tonnes (70,450 tonnes).

However, in Tamil Nadu, the production is seen declining a bit at 18,435 tonnes (18,700 tonnes). Arabica production is seen declining to 13,045 tonnes (13,250 tonnes). Robusta is seen dropping to 5,390 tonnes (5,450 tonnes).

In the non-traditional states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, where the arabica variety is widely grown, the output is seen increasing to 15,880 tonnes (12,730 tonnes).

