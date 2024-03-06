Coromandel International Limited, a Murugappa group company that provides agri-solutions, has announced that it has so far covered 16,000 acres of farmland under different crops through its drone-spraying initiative Gromor Drive.

The firm launched the initiative in 2022 with an aim to bringing drone-spraying services to farmers, ensuring farmer safety and environmental sustainability. The initiative has covered pockets of farmland in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, helping them cut down labour costs, time and ensuring precision spraying.

“It covered diverse crops such as paddy, tobacco, chilli, cotton, sugarcane and pulses, in their farming practices,” Sankarasubramanian S, Executive Director of Nutrient Business, Coromandel International Limited, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“From reducing labour dependency to enhancing crop quality, Gromor Drive has emerged as a trusted ally for farmers striving for sustainable agricultural practices. We continue working towards extending Gromor Drive’s footprint across the country,” he said.

He said the company was planning to offer agri-drone pilot training and drones to women from self-help groups (SHGs) under the Central scheme Namo Drone Didi,” he added.

According to studies, a company official said that drones could cover 30 acres a day, bringing efficiencies to agriculture spraying activity.

