DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Ltd has announced its foray into the Southeast Asian market with the inauguration of Drone Entry Thailand’s new office, located at AIT Bangkok.

According to the company’s statement, its initial focus will be on penetrating key markets in Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Cambodia, and Indonesia.

DroneAcharya, in association with Drone Entry, has provided training to over 100 students in Thailand as drone pilots and has trained approximately 40 officials from Local Government Units (LGUs) in the Philippines, it said. The company has also associated with institutions such as KMITL and Dhurakij Pundit University in Thailand, and Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) in the Philippines.

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations stock declined by 5.48 per cent on the BSE, trading at at ₹154.50 as of 11:24 am.