Cotton Prices

as on : 11-11-2019 02:51:26 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Suratgarh(Raj)2342.00-18.9174162.0050555075-4.08
Manvi(Kar)616.00454.954062.0049154823-10.42
Surajgarh(Raj)173.00-24.128910.0053005330-
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)134.52111102093.3645005350-20.70
Maur(Pun)108.00-216.005125--
Dhoraji(Guj)96.00519.35723.5048805405-17.36
Bodeli(Guj)87.36123803272.2445005350-20.70
Kinwat(Mah)39.00-22384.0042004150-26.32
Khair(UP)25.00-58.33307.8047004600-
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)21.20505.711536.7246005350-18.94
Chotila(Guj)20.00NC556.7651005100-7.27
Anjad(MP)15.20-69.6680.5045005320-
Thiruppananthal(TN)8.0060192.0045005450-4.34
Rajpipla(Guj)6.40113.33477.405150515014.44
Haathras(UP)6.00-14.29330.6057005400NC
Modasa(Guj)5.00-50.532.6043755300-21.88
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)4.50462.51045.0345005350-20.70
Bhanvad(Guj)3.00NC55.125000500020.48
Kolathur(TN)3.00-25837.1341004400-18.00
Gooti(AP)1.00NC6.0055505600-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC93.0044004600-8.33
Published on November 11, 2019
