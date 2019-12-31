Cotton Prices

as on : 31-12-2019 12:10:13 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Jetpur-Pavi(Guj)167.183947.94338.4955005340-
Rajpipla(Guj)112.00-23.815403.805270523017.11
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC137.00500049004.17
Published on December 31, 2019
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)