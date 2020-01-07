Cotton Prices

as on : 07-01-2020 04:23:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Jamnagar(Guj)1652.00-2696.005188-0.64
Thandla(MP)1618.00-8976.755950--
Bodeli(Guj)765.2140.376773.0753005350-2.75
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)700.26-2500.925300--2.75
Rajkot(Guj)490.00-8380.005375--0.46
Jasdan(Guj)440.00-920.005150--
Manvi(Kar)374.00-5718.005022--9.27
Khedbrahma(Guj)350.00-3515.005062--
Deoulgaon Raja(Mah)350.00-350.005000--
Babra(Guj)320.00-940.005175--
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)293.63-2561.725200--4.59
Karjan(Guj)246.50-459.005201--4.13
Visnagar(Guj)216.50-216.504982--4.04
Jhabua(MP)208.27-346.415900--
Rajpipla(Guj)175.001.452832.8052755275-
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)157.90-1386.005305--
Chitradurga(Kar)127.00-500.004847--
Vankaner(Guj)110.00-110.004700--11.32
Kadi(Kadi cotton Yard)(Guj)100.00-400.005200--5.45
Morbi(Guj)91.00-248.004982--4.23
Dhandhuka(Guj)88.50-13.241739.6053755360-3.33
Rajula(Guj)80.00-615.804833--
Savarkundla(Guj)80.00NC896.0049384938-6.97
Unava(Guj)65.50-12.43451.8051055085-9.24
Dhrol(Guj)55.40-305.805060-2.95
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)52.00-52.005201--
Bijay Nagar(Raj)50.0011.111497.0050005200-10.71
Dhoraji(Guj)46.00-1561.605330--0.47
Thara(Guj)44.40-542.005040--
Sumerpur(Raj)43.80-43.805390--3.42
Nargunda(Kar)36.00-369.004858--
Visavadar(Guj)31.1527.14378.9549405150-
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)26.19-59865.2653005350-2.75
Manavdar(Guj)23.40-243.605165--3.67
Amirgadh(Guj)23.22-77.265000--
Dhansura(Guj)18.00-106.004800--10.28
Limdi(Guj)16.50-401.605235--5.85
Kapadvanj(Guj)15.10-130.704250--
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)14.30-127.404945--
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)13.40-85.204970--
Palitana(Guj)12.00-309.405000--4.76
Modasa(Guj)11.50-132.804505--
Gangavalli(TN)10.00-10.004700--
Talod(Harsol)(Guj)7.00-7.004660--
Balasinor(Guj)6.80-39.204500--12.62
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)6.50-61.104200--
Thammampati(TN)5.00-5.004500--
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)3.80-50.484732--
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)2.50-21.904800--
Savanur(Kar)2.00-30.004809--
Haathras(UP)2.00-190.005500-12.13
Gogamba(Guj)1.50-1.504500--12.62
Villupuram(TN)1.50-2.104809--
Bhiloda(Guj)1.00-1.004050--
Bhanvad(Guj)1.00-16.6743.7050005000-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC40.0051005000NC
Published on January 07, 2020
