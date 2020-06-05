Cotton Prices

as on : 05-06-2020 12:53:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)164.53210.438892.7454005400-10.00
Bodeli(Guj)164.50-28.4817486.26540054000.93
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)164.5093.534258.8554005400-10.00
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)113.5050.537169.6654005400-10.00
Manvi(Kar)50.00-156.003200--34.95
Nargunda(Kar)26.0044.441740.0036773200-14.71
Sindhanur(Kar)8.00NC1705.0035003700-32.69
Savarkundla(Guj)5.00-501157.003750391080.72
Natham(TN)2.00-78.72116.40550055005.77
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC90.0037003900-26.00
Kottur(Kar)1.00-85.71161.0037113639-
Published on June 05, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.