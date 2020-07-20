Cotton Prices

Cotton
Botad(Haddad)(Guj)290.60129.915260.8042403990-30.83
Amreli(Guj)198.60107.521540.5041854160-31.78
Rajkot(Guj)161.0022.914088.5045704475-24.34
Sindhanur(Kar)103.009301900.0033003800-36.54
Gangavalli(TN)19.45108.02393.8043004550-19.63
Savarkundla(Guj)12.50108.331241.0042884005-26.55
Dhrol(Guj)5.10-49699.5034553555-36.43
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC103.0043004400-10.42
Published on July 20, 2020
