Covid-19 plays spoilsport on Vanilla prices and consumption worldwide

Time to step up carbon trading
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
The pandemic situation across the world seems to have played spoilsport on the prospects of Vanilla farmers from realising a better price as production picks up globally, including in India.
Currently, the prices are hovering at $150 per kg for dry beans, while green beans stand at $25 per kg. Farmers said that the closing down of hotels and restaurants and the Covid-19 impact in the HoReCa segment has hit the consumption badly.
As per the data available with the Directorate of Arecanut & Spices Development, vanilla production in India is about 100 tonnes, which is spread over 250 hectares mostly in Karnataka and Kerala.
Also read: Farmers taste success with vanilla beans
Industry sources put the global production figure to around 3,000 tonnes. Vanilla, cultivated as an intercrop crop, is the second important spice after saffron in terms of commercial value.
According to R Mahendran, Managing Director, Expo Van and Indian Vanilla Initiative Pvt Ltd, the price factor even at this price range farmers find it remunerative to take up vanilla farming.
He told BusinessLine that the prices were above $200 in the beginning of 2020. But Covid has had an impact on consumption which brought down the rates. During the first quarter of 2017, the prices have sky-rocketed touching $500 per kg due to a combination of factors such as rise in consumption, decrease in production. Later, the production had gone up in India, Madagascar in the last three years.
Joseph Sebastain, a Vanilla farmer in Thankamony in Idukki said that overseas markets have started improving after relaxation of lockdown. The existing prices are more or less stable, which is expected to continue for the time being with rising production in many countries. Vietnam is a new entrant in vanilla production. Indonesia, Tanzania, Mexico, Uganda are also carrying out farming. Since the farming is mostly carried out in African countries in an unorganised manner, it would be difficult to get an exact production figures, he said.
Sebastain, who is also the Managing Director of Eco Spice Ingredients, said vanilla is a labour intensive crop, which requires manual pollination of flowers. The price volatility, labour shortage, threat of fungal disease all have discouraged many from taking up farming.
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
AI-powered software helps in the efficient implementation of solar projects
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...