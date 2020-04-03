CreditAccess Grameen to observe moratorium on loans

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
Bengaluru-based CreditAccess Grameen Ltd will observe moratorium on principal repayments to its lenders between March 30 and May 31, 2020. But the microfinance institution said it has made a prudent decision to continue to pay interest to its lenders during the moratorium period.
Simultaneously, the company emphasised that it has sufficient cash balance of ₹530 crore as on March 31, to sustain business operations over a reasonable period of time.
Under the Reserve Bank of India’s Covid-19 package, borrowers can seek rescheduling of term loans and working capital facilities from lenders on payment of all installments falling due between March 1 and May 31.
The company, in a statement, said it has successfully financed the MMFL (Madura Micro Finance Ltd) transaction in March and honoured all principal and interest payments till March 29 on the back of strong balance sheet position and prudent liquidity management.
CreditAccess added that it has completed the purchase of 76.06 per cent stake in MMFL by paying ₹661 crore in March within stipulated timelines.
The company emphasised that it has sufficient capital adequacy to manage its growth in FY21. There is no immediate need to raise equity and the company can wait for the market conditions to improve over the coming year, it added.
In accordance with the loan moratorium guidelines issued by RBI on March 27, the company said it has framed its loan moratorium policy, which will be applicable to all the existing borrowers across India.
Moratorium will be allowed on all instalments falling due between March 1 and May 31. For the borrowers who have already paid instalments after March 1, CreditAccess said required adjustments will be made so that moratorium is applicable for the remaining instalments till May 31.
The statement said as on date, there has not been any significant impact on the rural economy, especially in the regions where the company operates.
“The immediate fallout of lockdown has been more severe in urban locations, especially on the migrant population. Reverse migration might create some difficulties with concerned families for a temporary period.
“While this is an unprecedented situation, based on historical experience, rural economy has always been more resilient and capable of returning to normalcy after natural disasters/external disturbances,” the company added.
CreditAccess observed that a larger percentage of rural population is typically self-sufficient, operating within a particular geography, where the production and consumption is largely local.
“Further, majority of rural expenditure is on essentials. In case of any economic difficulties, they are able to manage with captive production/consumption and minimal expenditures.
“Furthermore, various measures announced by the government under the food security/economic relief package will aid the poor/low income households (our customer base) to tide over the temporary difficulties,” it said.
CreditAccess provides micro-loans to women customers, predominantly in rural areas. It is now operating in 230 districts in the 13 States (Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand) and one Union Territory (Puducherry) through 928 branches.
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Nippon Life India Asset Management at current ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
From evacuating stranded citizens to running quarantine facilities, India’s defence forces have been at the ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
From domestic violence to the vulnerability of health workers, the pandemic is proving doubly difficult for ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...