Cyclone Bulbul strikes a pose in Bay of Bengal, weakened Maha adrift in coastal Arabian Sea waters

Cyclone 'Bulbul' in the latest in the series lording it over the territorial waters as it struck a menacing pose over the East-Central Bay of Bengal, but fortunately away from land anywhere.

This is even as erstwhile extremely severe cyclone Maha rapidly weakened into a deep depression (below cyclone status) as it neared the Gujarat coast for a landfall, a feat not accomplished late into this (Thursday) morning.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) located the system closest to the coast at 150 km West-South-West of Veraval in Gujarat but predicted that it would remain over the waters for the rest of the day before weakening as a depression.

Meanwhile, Bulbul lay about 730 km South-South-East of Paradip (Odisha); 830 km South-South-East of Sagar Islands (Bengal); and 830 km South-South-West of Khepupara (Bangladesh), a morning update by the IMD said.

It is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclone by tomorrow (Friday), and most likely to move to the North-North-West towards the Bengal and Bangladesh coasts. It might reach a peak strength of a very severe cyclone within the next few days.

A rainfall alert issued by the IMD pointed to likely impact from the intensifying cyclone for the mainland from the day after tomorrow (Saturday).

Until then, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (which Bulbul has crossed in its infancy stages) would witness light to moderate rainfall at most places until tomorrow (Friday).

Odisha: Light to moderate rainfall at most places is being forecast over the north coastal districts of Odisha on Saturday and Sunday.

Bengal: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls is being forecast at isolated places over the coastal districts of Bengal on Sunday and Monday.

Wind warning

Bay of Bengal: Gale winds with speed reaching 65-75 km/hr gusting to 85 km/hr were prevailing over the East-Central and adjoining South-East Bay of Bengal around the system cyclone centre in the morning.

These are expected y to increase gradually becoming 85-95 km/hr gusting to 105 km/hr by tomorrow (Friday) morning, and increase further to 120-130 km/hr gusting to 145 km/hr over the North Bay of Bengal by Sunday until the same evening.

Odisha and Bengal coasts: Squally winds with speed reaching 40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr may commence over the North-West Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-Bengal coasts from Friday evening and gradually increase to 55-65 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr from Sunday morning.

Sea condition

Sea condition will be high (wave heights of above 20 ft) over the East-Central Bay of Bengal into Friday morning; very high (30 ft) until Saturday morning over Central and adjoining North-West Bay of Bengal; and very high to phenomenal (30 to 36 ft) over North Bay of Bengal Sunday morning till evening.

The sea condition will be rough over the North Andaman Sea (where the storm originated as a low-pressure area) into this (Thursday) evening.

Fishermen Warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the East-Central Bay of Bengal on Friday and Saturday; into West-Central and adjoining North-West Bay of Bengal during Friday and Saturday, and the North Bay of Bengal from Sunday to Tuesday.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the North-West Bay of Bengal along and off the Odisha-Bengal coasts from Friday. Those out at sea are advised to return to the coast from these areas.

Cyclone Maha weakens

Meanwhile, on the other side of the peninsula, the erstwhile extremely severe cyclone had weakened many times over into a deep depression (just below cyclone status) this (Thursday) morning, the IMD said.

The deep depression was located over the East-Central and adjoining North-East Arabian Sea about 200 km South-South-West of Porbandar; 150 km West-South-West of Veraval; and 180 km West-South-West of Diu.

It is expected to move to the East-East, weaken further into a depression over the North-East and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea off the South Gujarat coast during the course of the day.

Given the proximity of the deep depression to the coast, the IMD has issued rain and wind alert as follows:

Gujarat: Light to moderate rainfall likely at many places over south Gujarat with heavy falls at isolated areas over Diu, Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar until tomorrow (Friday) morning.

Maharashtra: Light to moderate rainfall at many places over the northern-most districts of Konkan (Palghar and Thane) during the same period as above.