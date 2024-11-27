Projections by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows the deep depression may intensify as cyclone Fengal by noon, declaration of which can come only towards the evening.

The slow-moving cyclone will retain its status until midnight on Saturday, subsequent to which it would weaken back into a deep depression over the waters midway between Chennai and Puducherry. The slow speed will mean the Tamil Nadu coast will remain under the influence of the cyclone marked by heavy rain and high winds.

The IMD projections do not indicate the track of further movement of the deep depression off the Chennai-Puducherry coast but the system may get impacted by a western disturbance moving in from the opposite side over North-West India with a limb extending south over East-Central India. This could potentially yank the system away from coast and rule out a direct landfall, although this would need close monitoring of the track over the next two days.