Dairy veteran Shamalji Patel elected as GCMMF chairman

Cooperative leader from North Gujarat, Shamalji Patel has been unanimously elected as the chairman of ₹52,000-crore dairy giant Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) replacing the incumbent Ramsinh Parmar after the election at the ‘Amul’ marketer.

Patel heads the Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd — known as Sabar Dairy — one of the 18 member unions of GCMMF.

Dairy leader from Kutch, Valamji Humbal, Chairman of the Kutch District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union, kown as Sarhad Dairy, has been elected as vice-chairman.

Both leaders were elected unanimously at an election for the top posts of the dairy federation held on Thursday at Anand.

The group turnover of GCMMF, combining the turnover of all the constituent member unions and products sold under the Amul brand, has exceeded ₹52,000 crore or $7 billion for 2019-20.